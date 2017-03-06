New Mexico State lined up for United Center game

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois will play New Mexico State at the United Center in Chicago next season, according to a report CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein. The game is expected to be used to honor Hall of Fame coach Lou Henson, who led both the Illini and Aggies in his long career.

Henson won 308 games in two stints at New Mexico State and 423 in his 21 seasons at Illinois. The court at both universities is named in his honor. Henson is serving as an unofficial advisor for first-year Aggies coach Paul Weir this season. New Mexico State is 25-5 and finished second in the WAC.

Illinois has played a nonconference game at the United Center each of the last 23 seasons, including this year's victory against BYU.