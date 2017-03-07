2017 Big Ten basketball tournament capsules

Image Gallery: Illinois Men's Basketball: vs. Rutgers » more Photo by: Dimitri Rodriguez Illinois' guard Tracy Abrams (13), shoots over Rutgers' forward Deshawn Freeman, during the second half at the Rutgers Athletic Center. (Dimitri Rodriguez for the News-Gazette)

The 2017 Big Ten tournament starts today in Washington, D.C. Beat writer SCOTT RICHEY breaks down the tourney field, including what an extended stay in the nation’s capital might mean for all 14 teams:

No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers (25-6)

All-time record: 12-18 (.400)

Tournament titles: 1 (2009)

Key to victory: The recurring trend in the Boilermakers’ losses this season? Not getting enough shooting to go with Caleb Swanigan’s steady play on the block. If Dakota Mathias (above) and Ryan Cline are hitting from deep, Purdue’s tough to stop.

Postseason implications: A Big Ten tournament championship should be enough to finally solidify the Boilermakers as a top-four NCAA tournament seed — minimum — with the Big Ten getting little love nationally this season.

Coach speak: “Everybody knows so much about their opponents, you can’t forget about yourself. You’ve got to take good shots and take care of the basketball and stick together when things don’t go your way. Crazy things happen in the tournament. Anybody can beat anybody, and everybody understands that.” — Matt Painter on tourney play.

No. 2 Wisconsin Badgers (23-8)

All-time record: 21-16 (.568)

Tournament titles: 3 (2004, ’08, ’15)

Key to victory: No close games, because if a tournament game comes down to the wire, two of the Badgers’ best players — Ethan Happ and Nigel Hayes (above) — are liabilities at the free-throw line. Consistency all around from those two to pair with a resurgent Bronson Koenig could see the Badgers fare better than they did in the final weeks of the regular season.

Postseason implications: Wisconsin played itself out of a higher seed with five losses in its last seven games, but the Badgers could play themselves back into 4-5 range with a tourney title.

Coach speak: “You hope it’s not at the end of the year. You hope you can get it out of the way early and figure some things out, but we also faced some teams that were surging at the time we played them.” — Greg Gard on Badgers’ 2-5 finish to regular season.

No. 3 Maryland Terrapins (24-7)

All-time record: 2-2 (.500)

Tournament titles: 0

Key to victory: The Terrapins have three talented freshmen in Anthony Cowan, Justin Jackson and Kevin Huerter. They’ll need them to continue to play solid basketball, like they have all season. But their fate will ultimately rest in Melo Trimble’s (above, left) hands.

Postseason implications: Maryland’s easily in the NCAA tournament and probably looking at a No. 7 seed unless it makes a run to this week’s championship game.

Coach speak: “If we’re lucky enough to advance, which is not easy to do this time of year, but I think if we continue to advance our crowds will continue to grow. Us being home doesn’t guarantee anything, obviously, but we’re looking forward to being in the city and playing in an arena we feel comfortable in.” — Mark Turgeon on playing 15 miles from home.

No. 4 Minnesota Gophers (23-8)

All-time record: 13-17 (.433)

Tournament titles: 0

Key to victory: Even after getting crushed Sunday at Wisconsin, Minnesota shouldn’t stray from what led to its eight-game win streak before the loss to the Badgers. The Gophers got standout production from Nate Mason (above) and Jordan Murphy in that run. They need more of the same this week.

Postseason implications: After going 8-23 last season, Minnesota is firmly in the NCAA tournament this season and basically assured a middle-of-the-pack seed.

Coach speak: “To keep that core group together and bring five new guys in and integrate them was tough to do, but it was very rewarding because these guys had no ego. They truly just cared about winning. It was a fun group to coach. Hopefully we can continue to play good basketball.” — Richard Pitino on going from eight wins last year to 23 this year.

No. 5 Michigan State Spartans (18-13)

All-time record: 27-14 (.659)

Tourney titles: 5 (1999, 2000, ’12, ’14, ’16)

Key to victory: Michigan State’s young guys have to stay on the court, and that’s not 100 percent predicated by foul trouble (although that could cripple the Spartans). Tom Izzo (above) isn’t afraid to pull his freshmen for not defending or executing offensively, but he’ll need them all this week.

Postseason implications: The Spartans are in, without a doubt. Michigan State boasts a top-10 strength of schedule, but lost to Baylor, Kentucky, Arizona and Duke. A win or two in Washington, D.C., would that small shred of lingering doubt.

Coach speak: “I’m not playing the respect card or anything like that, but I’ve been in this league 30-some years as a GA on up. … There were some big games that we played and some other teams played. I just want to make sure that everybody else gives us the same respect.” — Izzo on Big Ten’s national rank this season.

No. 6 Northwestern Wildcats (21-10)

All-time record: 7-19 (.269)

Tournament titles: 0

Key to victory: Anybody have a secret to bouncing back from mononucleosis? Northwestern would take it. Leading scorer Scottie Lindsey (above) simply hasn’t been himself since missing four games to start February, averaging 7.6 ppg compared to his 15.4 average before he got sick.

Postseason implications: This is apparently the year. The Wildcats are NCAA tournament bound for the first time. Ever. It’s the most popular college basketball narrative of the year. Northwestern better get at least one win in the nation’s capital to make doubly sure.

Coach speak: “It was a big win for us, and that place has been a house of horrors for Northwestern forever. … It was during that time when we were really gaining some momentum, and I thought it gave us a big confidence boost early in the conference season.” — Chris Collins on win at Ohio State.

No. 7 Iowa Hawkeyes (18-13)

All-time record: 15-17 (.469)

Tournament titles: 2 (2001, ’06)

Key to victory: Iowa has won without Peter Jok playing well, or without him altogether, with talented freshmen like Jordan Bohannon and Tyler Cook (above). But the Hawkeyes are even better when their senior leader is torching teams offensively.

Postseason implications: The Hawkeyes played themselves onto the NCAA tournament bubble with a four-game winning streak that featured victories against Maryland and Wisconsin. Two more wins in D.C. will finish the journey to an at-large berth.

Coach speak: “Your focus has to be on just one game. I think if you start looking down the road, that’s when you get beat. I’ve been in this league long enough. You better respect everybody you play in this league, and, obviously, Indiana has our complete respect. We had a hellacious game with them.” — Fran McCaffery on his team’s first tourney game.

No. 8 Michigan Wolverines (20-11)

All-time record: 13-17 (.433)

Tournament titles: 1 (1998*)

Key to victory: How many 16-assist games can Derrick Walton Jr. have? Pretty sure the Wolverines will win if he can duplicate what he did Sunday at Nebraska. That 93-57 win was peak Michigan. Even 80 percent of that would make the Wolverines competitive.

Postseason implications: Michigan is in, but its seeding could change. There’s plenty of room to go up with a tourney run in the nation’s capital, and probably enough cushion for the worst-case scenario (a Thursday exit).

Coach speak: “At that time, I don’t think we picked up on how good their big men could shoot the ball, and they shot it really well at Illinois. If you are late to your closeout there, they are going to put it right in your face. That was a big thing, and Kipper Nichols was really good.” — John Beilein (above) on the Illini. (*title vacated)

No. 9 Illinois Illini (18-13)

All-time record: 27-17 (.614)

Tournament titles: 2 (2003, ’05)

Key to victory: There’s a sweet spot for Illinois featuring enough defensive stops and good ball movement on offense. The former often sparks the latter. Not to put a bunch of pressure on a freshman point guard, but Te’Jon Lucas (above) is vital to both.

Postseason implications: Start researching the route to Dayton. If Illinois wins enough this week — at least once, minimum, but probably twice — a First Four game seems like the safest bet for the Illini’s first NCAA tournament appearance since 2013.

Coach speak: “For me, it’s more about the quality of the shot and the rep of the shot being high quality. At that point, I’m swallowing it and whatever happens, happens. For me, it’s more about running quality offense, getting a great shot and making sure the rep we take is done well.” — John Groce on dealing with Illini’s up-and-down shooting.

No. 10 Indiana Hoosiers (17-14)

All-time record: 11-19 (.367)

Tournament titles: 0

Key to victory: Score. Score again. And score some more. The Hoosiers have the least-efficient defense in the Big Ten, so outscoring their opponents is the most likely path. If the Hoosiers can hold on to the ball, there’s offensive talent — James Blackmon (above), Robert Johnson and Thomas Bryant — to get the job done.

Postseason implications: Indiana was ranked as high as No. 3 in the nation in late November. Now, the Hoosiers just barely avoided the play-in round in D.C. A tourney championship might be the only way to land in the NCAAs instead of the NIT.

Coach speak: “I think all of these close games have helped us. They don’t really flinch, for lack of a better term. … I think the resiliency that they’ve gained from going through everything that they’ve dealt with this season has helped them.” — Tom Crean on the current state of his team.

No. 11 Ohio State Buckeyes (17-14)

All-time record: 26-12 (.684)

Tourney titles: 5 (2002*, ’07, ’10, ’11, ’13)

Key to victory: Ohio State is going to need Marc Loving to be the guy Buckeyes fans have always wanted him to be. JaQuan Lyle’s (above) knee will need to be 100 percent. And Jae’Sean Tate will need to continue to do his best Draymond Green impression.

Postseason implications: The Buckeyes are in the same boat as Indiana. Any loss this week would be their 15th, and the odds of getting an at-large berth with 15 losses are flirting with nonexistent. And that would be after wins against Rutgers, Northwestern and then maybe Maryland and Wisconsin.

Coach speak: “I’ve been saying this all year long: We need that consistency. We probably played 15 minutes of really good basketball on Saturday (against Indiana). It’s sort of a new season. We’ve got to get ourselves ready to roll.” — Thad Matta on his team’s struggles. (*title vacated)

No. 12 Nebraska Cornhuskers (12-18)

All-time record: 3-5 (.375)

Tournament titles: 0

Key to victory: Tai Webster (above) is going to do his thing on the offensive end. Sunday’s loss to Michigan was the only time he didn’t hit double figures this season. What the Cornhuskers need is at least two more players, — Glynn Watson for sure — to take on more of the scoring burden.

Postseason implications: A Big Ten tournament title gets Nebraska into the NCAA tournament, of course. Four wins in four days would only open a door to the CBI, since there’s no way for the ‘Huskers to get to .500.

Coach speak: “I’ve had teams that haven’t won. I’ve had teams that hated each other. I’ve had teams that checked out. I’ve had teams that were unbelievable at the end. This team ... I think there’s truly a crisis of confidence, and it’s also led to some defeatism, and that’s unacceptable to me.” — Tim Miles on his team’s current state of mind.

No. 13 Penn State Nittany Lions (14-17)

All-time record: 11-19 (.367)

Tournament titles: 0

Key to victory: The Nittany Lions’ successes against Illinois this season seem like a good place to start. The most common threads in those wins were Payton Banks knocking down three-pointers, Mike Watkins being a force in the paint on both ends and freshman guard Tony Carr (above) hitting big shots in crunch time.

Postseason implications: Unlike Nebraska, if Penn State was to find itself reaching the tournament title game and not winning, an NIT bid would at least be possible — if not entirely probable.

Coach speak: “Syracuse did it with five games back in the day when I was in the Big East, so anything is possible. I felt like this year we’ve competed with everybody, top to bottom. ... Unfortunately, we’ve got to learn how to win those close games.” — Pat Chambers on having to win five times in five days.

No. 14 Rutgers Scarlet Knights (14-17)

All-time record: 0-2 (.000)

Tournament titles: 0

Key to victory: Everything that went right late in Saturday’s win against Illinois — like Mike Williams taking and making big shots, Corey Sanders heating up and Deshawn Freeman hitting a three-pointer — needs to happen again. Rutgers is not a good shooting team, so if shots are falling that changes the equation.

Postseason implications: None, really. Even a couple wins (Ohio State and Northwestern) and a closer-to-.500 record probably isn’t enough to get Steve Pikiell’s (above) first Scarlet Knights squad into one of the assortment of extra postseason tournaments.

Coach speak: “To have a guy with his size and his basketball IQ to come to the program, he’s given us energy. He’s given us a passer and a lot of different things. His experience, a fifth-year guy coming from a winning program, I think has been invaluable to us.” — Pikiell on 7-footer C.J. Gettys.