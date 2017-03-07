Ballot Breakdown: What have you done for me lately, bubble teams?
RICHEY’S MEN’S TOP 25
RK., TEAM PREV.
1. Gonzaga 1
2. Kansas 2
3. Villanova 3
4. UCLA 4
5. Oregon 5
6. Arizona 7
7. North Carolina 6
8. Kentucky 8
9. SMU 10
10. Baylor 12
11. Louisville 9
12. West Virginia 11
13. Purdue 15
14. Duke 16
15. Florida State 13
16. Cincinnati 17
17. Butler 14
18. Virginia 19
19. Saint Mary’s 18
20. Florida 20
21. Notre Dame 22
22. Providence —
23. Iowa State —
24. Seton Hall —
25. Wichita State —
AP’S MEN’S TOP 25
RK., TEAM PREV.
1. Kansas 1
2. Villanova 2
3. UCLA 3
4. Gonzaga 4
5. Oregon 6
6. North Carolina 5
7. Arizona 7
8. Kentucky 9
9. Baylor 11
10. Louisville 8
11. West Virginia 10
12. SMU 14
13. Purdue 16
14. Duke 17
15. Cincinnati 18
16. Florida State 15
17. Florida 12
18. Butler 13
19. Saint Mary’s 20
20. Wichita State 21
21. Virginia 23
22. Notre Dame 19
23. Iowa State 24
24. Wisconsin 22
25. Maryland —
Richey’s Random Thoughts
Life on the NCAA tournament bubble can be greatly influenced by how you finish. A tough loss in November to a team you had no business losing to? Just crush it in the final weeks of the regular season. That’s how the Big East gained two new top-25 representatives on our ballot in Providence and Seton Hall. The Friars sat at 14-11 in early February. A month later, they’ve won six straight, including victories against Butler, Xavier and Creighton. The Pirates have done similarly good work on their postseason résumé with a four-game winning streak heading into the Big East tournament.
RICHEY’S WOMEN’S TOP 25
RK., TEAM PREV.
1. Connecticut 1
2. Baylor 2
3. Notre Dame 3
4. Maryland 4
5. South Carolina 5
6. Mississippi State 6
7. Stanford 9
8. Oregon State 7
9. Duke 11
10. Louisville 13
11. Ohio State 8
12. Florida State 10
13. Texas 15
14. UCLA 14
15. Washington 12
16. Miami 18
17. DePaul 17
18. North Carolina State 16
19. Drake 20
20. Creighton 21
21. Oklahoma 19
22. Syracuse 23
23. Kansas State 22
24. Kentucky 24
25. Temple 25
AP’S WOMEN’S TOP 25
RK., TEAM PREV.
1. Connecticut 1
2. Baylor 2
3. Notre Dame 3
4. South Carolina 5
5. Maryland 4
6. Stanford 10
7. Mississippi State T6
8. Oregon State T6
9. Duke 13
10. Florida State 8
11. Ohio State 9
12. Washington 11
13. Louisville 14
14. Texas 12
15. UCLA 15
16. Miami 16
17. DePaul 18
18. North Carolina State 17
19. Kentucky 20
20. Drake 22
21. Syracuse 21
22. Oklahoma 19
23. Creighton —
24. Kansas State 24
25. Missouri 23
Richey’s Random Thoughts
The top teams in the Pac-12 traded blows throughout the conference season, as the league’s four ranked teams all finished within three games of each other atop the standings. No team escaped unscathed. Stanford claimed the top spot Sunday, beating Oregon State in the Pac-12 tournament championship game after getting a reprieve in the semifinals by beating an Oregon team that upset Washington in the quarters. The Cardinal prevailed like it has all season — balanced scoring at the top, with reserve forward Alanna Smith dropping 18 points off the bench to lead the way.
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.