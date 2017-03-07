Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Ballot Breakdown: What have you done for me lately, bubble teams?
Tue, 03/07/2017 - 12:16am | Scott Richey

RICHEY’S MEN’S TOP 25

RK., TEAM    PREV.

1. Gonzaga    1
2. Kansas    2
3. Villanova    3
4. UCLA    4
5. Oregon    5
6. Arizona    7
7. North Carolina    6
8. Kentucky    8
9. SMU    10
10. Baylor    12
11. Louisville    9
12. West Virginia    11
13. Purdue    15
14. Duke    16
15. Florida State    13
16. Cincinnati    17
17. Butler    14
18. Virginia    19
19. Saint Mary’s    18
20. Florida    20
21. Notre Dame    22
22. Providence    —
23. Iowa State    —
24. Seton Hall    —
25. Wichita State    —

 

AP’S MEN’S TOP 25

RK., TEAM    PREV.

1. Kansas    1
2. Villanova    2
3. UCLA    3
4. Gonzaga    4
5. Oregon    6
6. North Carolina    5
7. Arizona    7
8. Kentucky    9
9. Baylor    11
10. Louisville    8
11. West Virginia    10
12. SMU    14
13. Purdue    16
14. Duke    17
15. Cincinnati    18
16. Florida State    15
17. Florida    12
18. Butler    13
19. Saint Mary’s    20
20. Wichita State    21
21. Virginia    23
22. Notre Dame    19
23. Iowa State    24
24. Wisconsin    22
25. Maryland    —

Richey’s Random Thoughts

Life on the NCAA tournament bubble can be greatly influenced by how you finish. A tough loss in November to a team you had no business losing to? Just crush it in the final weeks of the regular season. That’s how the Big East gained two new top-25 representatives on our ballot in Providence and Seton Hall. The Friars sat at 14-11 in early February. A month later, they’ve won six straight, including victories against Butler, Xavier and Creighton. The Pirates have done similarly good work on their postseason résumé with a four-game winning streak heading into the Big East tournament.

RICHEY’S WOMEN’S TOP 25

RK., TEAM    PREV.

1. Connecticut    1
2. Baylor    2
3. Notre Dame    3
4. Maryland    4
5. South Carolina    5
6. Mississippi State    6
7. Stanford    9
8. Oregon State    7
9. Duke    11
10. Louisville    13
11. Ohio State    8
12. Florida State    10
13. Texas    15
14. UCLA    14
15. Washington    12
16. Miami    18
17. DePaul    17
18. North Carolina State    16
19. Drake    20
20. Creighton    21
21. Oklahoma    19
22. Syracuse    23
23. Kansas State    22
24. Kentucky    24
25. Temple    25

 

AP’S WOMEN’S TOP 25

RK., TEAM    PREV.

1. Connecticut    1
2. Baylor    2
3. Notre Dame    3
4. South Carolina    5
5. Maryland    4
6. Stanford    10
7. Mississippi State    T6
8. Oregon State    T6
9. Duke    13
10. Florida State    8
11. Ohio State    9
12. Washington    11
13. Louisville    14
14. Texas    12
15. UCLA    15
16. Miami    16
17. DePaul    18
18. North Carolina State    17
19. Kentucky    20
20. Drake    22
21. Syracuse    21
22. Oklahoma    19
23. Creighton    —
24. Kansas State    24
25. Missouri    23

Richey’s Random Thoughts

The top teams in the Pac-12 traded blows throughout the conference season, as the league’s four ranked teams all finished within three games of each other atop the standings. No team escaped unscathed. Stanford claimed the top spot Sunday, beating Oregon State in the Pac-12 tournament championship game after getting a reprieve in the semifinals by beating an Oregon team that upset Washington in the quarters. The Cardinal prevailed like it has all season — balanced scoring at the top, with reserve forward Alanna Smith dropping 18 points off the bench to lead the way.

