Ballot Breakdown: What have you done for me lately, bubble teams?

RICHEY’S MEN’S TOP 25

RK., TEAM PREV.

1. Gonzaga 1

2. Kansas 2

3. Villanova 3

4. UCLA 4

5. Oregon 5

6. Arizona 7

7. North Carolina 6

8. Kentucky 8

9. SMU 10

10. Baylor 12

11. Louisville 9

12. West Virginia 11

13. Purdue 15

14. Duke 16

15. Florida State 13

16. Cincinnati 17

17. Butler 14

18. Virginia 19

19. Saint Mary’s 18

20. Florida 20

21. Notre Dame 22

22. Providence —

23. Iowa State —

24. Seton Hall —

25. Wichita State —

AP’S MEN’S TOP 25

RK., TEAM PREV.

1. Kansas 1

2. Villanova 2

3. UCLA 3

4. Gonzaga 4

5. Oregon 6

6. North Carolina 5

7. Arizona 7

8. Kentucky 9

9. Baylor 11

10. Louisville 8

11. West Virginia 10

12. SMU 14

13. Purdue 16

14. Duke 17

15. Cincinnati 18

16. Florida State 15

17. Florida 12

18. Butler 13

19. Saint Mary’s 20

20. Wichita State 21

21. Virginia 23

22. Notre Dame 19

23. Iowa State 24

24. Wisconsin 22

25. Maryland —

Richey’s Random Thoughts

Life on the NCAA tournament bubble can be greatly influenced by how you finish. A tough loss in November to a team you had no business losing to? Just crush it in the final weeks of the regular season. That’s how the Big East gained two new top-25 representatives on our ballot in Providence and Seton Hall. The Friars sat at 14-11 in early February. A month later, they’ve won six straight, including victories against Butler, Xavier and Creighton. The Pirates have done similarly good work on their postseason résumé with a four-game winning streak heading into the Big East tournament.



RICHEY’S WOMEN’S TOP 25

RK., TEAM PREV.

1. Connecticut 1

2. Baylor 2

3. Notre Dame 3

4. Maryland 4

5. South Carolina 5

6. Mississippi State 6

7. Stanford 9

8. Oregon State 7

9. Duke 11

10. Louisville 13

11. Ohio State 8

12. Florida State 10

13. Texas 15

14. UCLA 14

15. Washington 12

16. Miami 18

17. DePaul 17

18. North Carolina State 16

19. Drake 20

20. Creighton 21

21. Oklahoma 19

22. Syracuse 23

23. Kansas State 22

24. Kentucky 24

25. Temple 25

AP’S WOMEN’S TOP 25

RK., TEAM PREV.

1. Connecticut 1

2. Baylor 2

3. Notre Dame 3

4. South Carolina 5

5. Maryland 4

6. Stanford 10

7. Mississippi State T6

8. Oregon State T6

9. Duke 13

10. Florida State 8

11. Ohio State 9

12. Washington 11

13. Louisville 14

14. Texas 12

15. UCLA 15

16. Miami 16

17. DePaul 18

18. North Carolina State 17

19. Kentucky 20

20. Drake 22

21. Syracuse 21

22. Oklahoma 19

23. Creighton —

24. Kansas State 24

25. Missouri 23

Richey’s Random Thoughts

The top teams in the Pac-12 traded blows throughout the conference season, as the league’s four ranked teams all finished within three games of each other atop the standings. No team escaped unscathed. Stanford claimed the top spot Sunday, beating Oregon State in the Pac-12 tournament championship game after getting a reprieve in the semifinals by beating an Oregon team that upset Washington in the quarters. The Cardinal prevailed like it has all season — balanced scoring at the top, with reserve forward Alanna Smith dropping 18 points off the bench to lead the way.