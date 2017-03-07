Beilein, Groce expect even matchup on neutral court

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois beat Michigan by 16 points at State Farm Center on Jan. 11. It was easily one of the Illini’s best offensive performances of the year.

Ten days later, the Wolverines returned the favor, admitting they had something to prove after Illinois’ Maverick Morgan called them a “white collar” team. Michigan led by as many as 21 with just less than 6 minutes to play before closing out its nine-point victory. The Illini committed 17 turnovers and shot a paltry 17 percent from three-point range — one of their least efficient offensive performances of the year.

The two teams meet again at 11 a.m. Thursday in Washington, D.C., in the second round of the Big Ten tournament, beneficiaries of a first-round bye. And neither coach is putting a ton of stock in past performances.

“You can’t really get anything on this one,” Michigan coach John Beilein said about looking back at the previous two match ups between his Wolverines and the Illini. “Both teams played really well on their home court. Now we’re neutral, so expect a buzzer-beater type of game. I think both teams have some experience. We both have talented players.”

That the season series came early in Big Ten play — the first of the two games was the fourth in conference action for both teams — means even less from those two games is as relevant in the first full week of March.

“We’re different teams, in my opinion,” Illinois coach John Groce said. “It seems like it was such a long time ago we played the two games and they were relatively close to each other that there are some differences, in my opinion, in terms of quality of play of both teams. I mean that certainly in a positive sense for both teams.”

Both Illinois and Michigan finished the regular season on a relatively high note.

The Illini won five of six games before dropping its finale at Rutgers. The Wolverines’ blowout Sunday at Nebraska was their sixth win in their final eight games.

Both of the Illinois-Michigan games could be seen as a turning point for each team.

Groce played freshmen Te’Jon Lucas and Kipper Nichols more minutes off the bench in the first game against Michigan than he had in any prior game.

Lucas had a career high with eight assists, and Nichols had career highs in points (13) and rebounds (eight).

The freshman duo became key parts of the Illini’s tightened eight-man rotation that helped lead to three road wins after an 0-5 start away from Champaign and Illinois’ first four-game winning streak in Big Ten play since the 2014-15 season.

“The way we played over the course of the last month, I’m really proud of our guys,” Groce said. “Their toughness and togetherness has been exceptional. (The loss at Rutgers) was one game and two hours in time. We’ve got to get back to hopefully playing the way we did the bulk of the last month when we play on Thursday. We’re looking forward to the tournament and getting a fresh start with what we call season three.”

Michigan’s turnaround came on the defensive end. The first matchup between the two teams featured the 13th- and 14th-least efficient defenses in the Big Ten. The Wolverines ranked last. Since, Illinois has climbed to No. 8 and Michigan to No. 11.

“The numbers that we were putting up defensively were astronomical,” Beilein said. “I’ve never seen anything like it. Where we still have not become a super defensive team, we’ve improved dramatically there. I would put (the late season surge) more on those things than (the home win against Illinois) was the game that gave us confidence.”