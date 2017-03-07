Basketball beat writer Scott Richey’s All-Big Ten selections:

Player, Year, Position Team PPG

FIRST TEAM

Ethan Happ, R-So., F Wisconsin 13.9

Malcolm Hill, Sr., G Illinois 17.2

Peter Jok, Sr., G Iowa 20.2

Nate Mason, Jr., G Minnesota 15.5

Caleb Swanigan, So., F Purdue 18.7



SECOND TEAM

Miles Bridges, Fr., F Michigan St. 16.6

Jae’Sean Tate, Jr., F Ohio St. 14.2

Melo Trimble, Jr., G Maryland 16.9

Derrick Walton Jr., Sr., G Michigan 14.5

Tai Webster, Sr., G Nebraska 17.2



THIRD TEAM

James Blackmon Jr., Jr., G Indiana 17.0

Thomas Bryant, So., C Indiana 12.9

Bronson Koenig, Sr., G Wisconsin 14.2

Bryant McIntosh, Jr., G Northwestern 14.6

Nick Ward, Fr., F Michigan St. 13.6

While Malcolm Hill earned All-Big Ten Second Team honors for the second straight season, Richey takes a look at this year’s First Team picks:

Caleb Swanigan was the lone unanimous choice by both the coaches and media. The next four spots could have gone to any combination of six different players. It’s hard to argue any of the final selections even though both Hill and Michigan State’s Miles Bridges made their own strong case. If Hill, who led Illinois in points, rebounds, assists and steals, had been included, he would have made him the first Illini to receive First Team honors since Demetri McCamey in 2010.

Player of the Year

Caleb Swanigan, So., F Purdue 18.7 ppg, 12.6 rpg



Freshman of the Year

Miles Bridges, Fr., F Michigan St. 16.6 ppg, 8.3 rpg



Coach of the Year

Richard Pitino Minnesota 23-8 (11-7)



RICHEY: There were really only two locks for first team — Swanigan and Happ — and the latter tried to play his way out of “lock” status down the stretch. From there, you could go any number of routes for the final three spots. Jok makes it because you want the ball in his hands in a tight game. Hill does something of everything for Illinois at a high level. Mason sparks Minnesota’s offense as a strong scorer and distributor while making a difference on the defensive end.

The individual awards were simpler. There’s no better player in the Big Ten than Swanigan, who’s a National Player of the Year candidate. There’s no better freshman than likely lottery pick Bridges. And, while Chris Collins did a fine job at Northwestern, Pitino turned an 8-23 Minnesota last season into an NCAA tournament team this year.