Groce, Illini not ready for season to end

CHAMPAIGN — Don’t bother engaging John Groce in a bracketology discussion. The Illinois coach isn’t browsing the various bracket projections online or paying attention to the basketball pundits.

“I think it was a weekend or so ago, and I hadn’t paid much attention to that stuff and all I really wanted to do was watch my brother’s team play,” Groce said. His half-brother, Travis Steele, is Xavier’s associate head coach. “We already had hay in the barn and prep was done, and that’s all they’re talking about throughout the telecast. Finally, I had to turn it off.”

Two of Illinois’ veteran players claim the same. Tracy Abrams stayed away from bracketology, too, with the Illini in the midst of their late season push, and he’s trying to get his teammates on the same path.

Malcolm Hill’s on board.

“Every year, there’s always those one or two or even three teams that nobody even knew they were in the talk,” Hill said. “I think that’s more opinion-based than anything. Everybody talks about it. Our friends and family talk about it, but I don’t really get too consumed with that. The only thing I can control is the next game that we play.”

That next game is today’s second-round matchup with Michigan in the Big Ten tournament. The Illini might not be much interested in bracketology, but their postseason fate will be determined by how they fare in Washington, D.C.

Illinois (18-13) might need more than just a win against Michigan (20-11) to snap its three-year streak of NCAA tournament misses. But the Illini can’t get there without beating the Wolverines first.

That dovetails nicely with the mantra Groce has set forth for his team.

“Some coaches are different with that stuff,” he said. “I just think for this particular team the best thing for us — obviously because we’ve played certainly really good basketball here down the stretch — is to just take it one day at a time and honor the process. We’ve done that.”

Spreading that message is easier, Groce said, when Abrams is telling his teammates the same things. Groce has referred to the sixth-year guard as a coach on the floor several times this season and considers Abrams’ voice in the locker room, in practice and in games to be invaluable.

“It helps when your dominant voice is Tracy,” Groce said. “He’s reiterating that, believes in that. When I’m not around, that’s what you hear him saying.

“If I’m 18 to 22 years old, yeah, it’s not easy. Doing this thing at a really high level and doing it well is not easy either. You have to have some discipline, so we’ve continued to encourage those guys to stay in bunker mode.”

Abrams said his role as vocal leader is one he felt like he needed to take.

“That’s definitely something I needed to do to just to get everybody connected out there,” Abrams said. “I needed to embrace that role for the best of the team.

“It’s not a lot of pressure. I’m just living today right now. I can’t predict what’s going to happen tomorrow or the next day. I’m just trying to keep my teammates like that as well.”

And that’s not just Abrams taking on an elder statesmen role in his sixth year of college basketball. Hill said Abrams was the same during the 2013-14 season when the Belleville East graduate was just a freshman.

“I think he took that leadership role when Brandon (Paul) and D.J. (Richardson) left, which was my first year coming in,” Hill said. “He’s always been like that. I think he’s just gotten better at it and more experienced at it.”