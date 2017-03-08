Preview: No. 8 Illinois vs. No. 9 Michigan

Illinois vs. Michigan, 11 a.m. today



Lineups

Illinois (18-13)

Starters

P Name Yr. Ht. PPG

G Te’Jon Lucas Fr. 6-0 4.9

G Tracy Abrams Gr. 6-2 7.9

G Malcolm Hill Sr. 6-6 17.2

F Leron Black R-So. 6-7 8.2

C Maverick Morgan Sr. 6-10 10.4

Off the bench

G Jalen Coleman-Lands So. 6-3 8.1

F Michael Finke R-So. 6-10 6.8

F Kipper Nichols R-Fr. 6-6 5.0

FYI: Abrams, despite his 3 of 30 start from three-point range to open Big Ten play, is still leading the Illini in three-point percentage at 41.1 percent. Finke is shooting 39.8 percent, Coleman-Lands 37.9 percent and Hill 34.4 percent.



Michigan (20-11)

Starters

P Name Yr. Ht. PPG

G Derrick Walton Jr. Sr. 6-1 14.5

G M-A Abdur-Rahkman Jr. 6-4 9.2

G Zak Irvin Sr. 6-6 12.6

F D.J. Wilson Jr. 6-10 10.0

F Moritz Wagner So. 6-11 12.4

Off the bench

G Duncan Robinson Sr. 6-8 8.2

F Mark Donnal Sr. 6-9 4.4

G Xavier Simpson Fr. 6-0 1.8

FYI: Walton, an All-Big Ten Second Team selection like Hill, boasts a similar résumé. He leads the Wolverines in scoring, assists and steals, while ranking second in minutes played (behind Irvin) and rebounding (behind Wilson).



Details

Site: Verizon Center (20,356), Washington, D.C.

Radio: Brian Barnhart (play-by-play) and former Illini Jerry Hester (expert analysis) have the call on the Illini Sports Network on WHMS 97.5-FM, WDWS 1400-AM, WDAN 1490-AM, WDNL 102.1-FM and WPXN 104.9-FM.

TV: Kevin Kugler (play-by-play), Jon Cripsin (expert analysis) and Rick Pizzo (reports) have the call on BTN.

Series history: Illinois leads 87-82.

Last meeting: Michigan won 66-57 on Jan. 21 in Ann Arbor, Mich., to split the season series. Malcolm Hill was the only Illini to hit double figures with 16 points, while the Wolverines had three — D.J. Wilson (19 points), Zak Irvin (15) and Derrick Walton Jr. (13).

FYI: Illinois and Michigan have played five times in the Big Ten tournament, with the Wolverines having won the last three. Michigan claimed a 73-55 victory in Chicago in 2015 behind 18 points from Aubrey Dawkins (redshirting this year at Central Florida) and three other players in double figures.



Scott Richey’s storylines

Taking care of the ball

Michigan’s sixth-ranked offense (per KenPom) is helped by the fact the Wolverines take care of the ball better than 345 other Division I teams in the country. Only UNC-Wilmington, Notre Dame, Iowa State, Arizona State and Central Michigan boast better ball security. Michigan hasn’t committed more than 10 turnovers in a game since Feb. 4, and the Wolverines are 6-2 in that span. Michigan committed 14 in a 66-57 home win against Illinois on Jan. 21 and only eight in an 85-69 loss in Champaign on Jan. 11.



Knowing each other well

The last time Tracy Abrams played in the Big Ten tournament in 2014, his runner in the lane came up just short, denying Illinois a win against ... Michigan. Asked about that game, Abrams gives a simple nod of acknowledgement and a small smile. The Wolverines did it again the next year, too, and in dominant fashion. But these are different teams squaring off in Washington, D.C., today. Malcolm Hill shared that sentiment. “We know that they have one of the most talented offenses in the country, and I think they’re playing some of their best basketball this year at the end of the year, just like a lot of teams,” the senior guard said. “We just have to go over our game plan and strategize well. We know each other’s personnel. It’s going to be a game that comes down to physicality. It might come down to the last minutes since we both got each other pretty good at home.”



No sightseeing planned

Illinois’ Tuesday departure for Washington, D.C., meant Wednesday was open for a practice in the nation’s capital and then some down time before facing Michigan today in the first game of the second round. On similar trips, like to New York this past November, an early arrival meant time for a side trip for the team. In that case, the 9/11 Memorial. This week is more basketball-centric. “It’s an early tip,” Illinois coach John Groce said about the 11 a.m. start against the Wolverines. “I trust those seniors, and I get feedback from them. We did have a couple options to do a couple things (Wednesday), and those guys want to stay off their feet. They want to be to ready to rock and roll (today).”



Prediction:

Michigan 79, Illinois 73

Illinois entered last year’s Big Ten tournament with nothing to lose, played some of its best basketball of the season and won twice in Indianapolis before falling in the quarterfinals. It’s a different scenario this week. The Illini have significantly more to play for in Washington, D.C. Enough wins — likely two — and Illinois could find itself back in the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2013. A loss today and the Illini will be NIT-bound (State Farm Center is available to host the first two rounds) for the third time in four seasons. (N-G prediction record: 21-10)