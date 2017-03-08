Tate: Here’s hoping all these bubbles don’t burst

Bubble, bubble, toil and trouble. We’re drowning in bubbles.

We begin with the NCAA bubble that the Illini are riding like a teeter-totter as they face Michigan today.

Basketball coach John Groce pretends to be unaware of his personal bubble status as he maintains a firm “one day at a time” posture.

And then there is Josh Whitman, riding a decision-making bubble so controversial that he has taken the Ron Guenther route in avoiding the media for months.

Nor can we overlook the State Farm Center, astride a bubble in anticipation whether the Illini will host an NIT game next Tuesday or Wednesday.



Smith shining for Edwardsville

All that said, let me reveal a bubble that, for me, is as critical as any.

Down in Edwardsville, there’s a player capable of helping resolve the most important of these problems: the immediate future of UI basketball.

His name is Mark Smith. I looked for a weakness in his Class 4A sectional semifinal game on Tuesday night in Collinsville. Making it inside Fletcher Gym before the “sold out” sign went up, I couldn’t find it.

He is 6-feet-4 and 225 pounds, combining court sense with extreme athleticism. He carries the weight of defenders on his dunks. He is a heady passer and break-down dribbler.

Smith scored 28 of Edwardsville’s first 40 points in a 56-43 defeat of Belleville West. He finished with 31, virtually assuring his Mr. Basketball designation.



Help is needed

Smith’s decision on or before April 12 will make somebody a better coach. He could decide earlier, but he will probably wait to see whether the widely-disparaged trio of Tom Crean, Bruce Weber and Groce are still at their posts.

He’s just what Crean needs to fill the missing role of Yogi Ferrell at Indiana. He could help turn Weber’s Kansas State program in the right direction. And any number of national powers could weigh in — along with Northwestern — in the final weeks.

He is crucial to Illinois because it’s hard to win in the Big Ten without a star-quality scorer-playmaker. Malcolm Hill, who leads the team in practically everything, is graduating. Of the 23 players on the coaches’ All-Big Ten listings, there was no other Illini, no one close to the all-freshman unit, nobody else. Virtually every Big Ten team features superior guards.



Questions looming for Illini

Who’ll be the Illini star next year? Who’ll demand special coverage? This vital role requires a level of penetration skills and heady passing that Leron Black and Jalen Coleman-Lands don’t possess. They’re good at their specialties, but they aren’t complete players.

Jeremiah Tilmon will arrive as essentially a rim-protecting rebounder with still-developing offensive skills.

Incoming guard Trent Frazier has point-producing ability but, with a slight body, lacks Smith’s dominating physique.

Smith is the key. So add him to all the other UI bubble watches. He’s the real deal.



Tate’s tibdits

— Monticello has posted some big basketball wins over the decades but, in the years since the state moved from one class after 1971, there’s never been a more significant triumph than Tuesday’s 51-49 2A super-sectional defeat of Quincy Notre Dame. The Sages were the only non-Chicago, non-parochial team in 2A’s final eight.

— It was disappointing to hear of the deaths of two popular Illini assistant football coaches from the 1970s, John Jackson and Dave Adolph. Cast adrift when Gary Moeller arrived in 1977, Adolph joined the Ohio State staff and later coached in the NFL for 29 seasons.

— It is surprising to see North Carolina junior Mitch Trubisky tabbed as the No. 1 quarterback in the upcoming NFL draft. Trubisky did not start against Illinois in 2015, and was so little known that the Associated Press misspelled his name after the 48-23 defeat of Illinois last September. He went past Clemson’s Deshaun Watson on the board by throwing for 3,748 yards and 30 TDs in 13 games.

— Bleacher Report projects Illini defensive ends Dawuane Smoot No. 71 and Carroll Phillips No. 96 in the draft, and lists linebacker Hardy Nickerson No. 236 in the seventh round.



Loren Tate writes for The News-Gazette. He can be reached at ltate@news-gazette.com.