Illini's Big Ten tournament run ends abruptly

Image Gallery: Big Ten Tourney 2017: UI vs. Michigan » more Photo by: Nick Wass Michigan guard Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman, center, goes for a loose ball past Illinois guard Jalen Coleman-Lands (5) and forward Michael Finke, bottom, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Big Ten tournament, Thursday, March 9, 2017, in Washington. Michigan won 75-55. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Illinois’ ultimately short stay at the Big Ten tournament proved to be a mishmash of ghosts of Illini past.

The slow start Thursday against Michigan was reminiscent of multiple games this season. Illinois dug itself a 20-point hole in the first half, rallied within eight late in the opening 20 minutes and again early in the second, and then never came closer.

Losing to the Wolverines in the tournament's second round harkened back a little further. Tough beat in the regular-season finale. Routed by Michigan in the first game of the Big Ten tournament. It was 2015 all over again for the Illini.

Michigan’s 75-55 victory in front of a sparse crowd at the Verizon Center in Washington, D.C., sent Illinois home early and with crushed NCAA tournament hopes.

“When you play guys like that, little things matter,” said Illinois guard Tracy Abrams, who led all scorers with 23 points. “ Every play, every possession matters. Obviously, we could have been better. As guys and players, we definitely take full responsibility for the start. But, you know, they made some nice plays at the end of the day. Give them credit.”

The loss likely makes for four seasons in a row without a spot in the premier postseason tournament, a first since the mid-1970s and Lou Henson’s first seasons on the job. Illinois coach John Groce, of course, doesn’t look in rearview mirrors. Or to the future beyond the next day.

“We realize at this point we still have to take information in,” Groce said. “By no means am I saying this particular season’s over yet either. I don’t know that at this juncture.

“We owe it to those guys to continue to not necessarily think all the time about future, future, future. We owe it to them to try to finish this thing the right way.”

But Illinois does find itself without a clear picture of its immediate future following its 20-point loss to Michigan. A win against the Wolverines might not have been enough to get the Illini into the NCAA tournament, but it would have been a big step in the right direction.

“We knew what was at stake (Thursday), but we had like 18 more games before this to figure it out, get some wins, get the job done,” Abrams said.

Abrams said he was proud of what Illinois did in the last month to put itself in position to at least be in the NCAA tournament picture before the start of the Big Ten tournament. That came, he said, after the Illini were mostly counted out when they sat 3-8 through 60 percent of the conference schedule.

“We did a great job of responding with that,” Abrams said. “Obviously, we wanted to win (Thursday), but it didn’t come out like that.”

Losing to Michigan (21-11) in the Big Ten tournament — and likely missing the NCAA tournament because of the Wolverines, again — made Thursday’s loss sting a little more. But it wasn’t the only game that hurt the Illini’s NCAA tournament chances.

“I just look back on all the other games we had a chance of winning and ended up losing, because I think we had a lot of those games this year,” senior guard Malcolm Hill said.

But Illinois played more like the team that started Big Ten play 3-8 in its third matchup with the Wolverines than the team that won five of its last seven regular-season games. And that was against a Michigan team that didn’t arrive until hours before the scheduled tip because of a harrowing experience Wednesday afternoon in its first attempt to fly to Washington, D.C.

“It’s been an incredible 24 hours,” Michigan coach John Beilein said. “At this time 24 hours ago, we were aborting a takeoff at a couple hundred miles an hour. What these guys have been through the last 24 hours has been incredible. It’s been bonding. It’s been emotional for many of them.

“We just feel really blessed today to be in this situation, not only play, but win against a good Illinois team. Illinois has been playing as good of basketball as anybody in the country. For us to come out like that, they made their run, continue to hammer away, was a great response by all of our teams.”