LIVE! B1G Tournament: Michigan

Michigan 28, Illinois 11 — 7:46 left in 1st half

Let's just run through some stats real quick for a feel on how the Illini are playing.

— Illinois is scoring .579 points per possession (Michigan at 1.4 ppp)

— Illinois has scored on just 26.3 percent of its possessions (Michigan at 55 percent)

— Illinois has turned it over on 42.1 percent of its possessions (Michigan at 20 percent)

That's how you find yourself trailing by 17 in just over 12 minutes of game action.

****

Michigan 22, Illinois 9 — 11:19 left in 1st half

You've seen this game before Illini fans. You've even seen it against Michigan when Illinois traveled to Ann Arbor. Less than 24 hours after an aborted takeoff on their flight and wearing practice uniforms because the FAA has their game unis, the Wolverines are blitzing the Illini right now.

Let's just go with the last three plays. Zak Irvin found himself matched up with Maverick Morgan and got a quick jumper off before the Illini center could close out completely. Then Irvin came with a late post trap, poking the ball away from Morgan. Then Irvin went the length of the court before hitting D.J. Wilson for an alley-oop.

Michigan is shooting 64 percent. Illinois has four turnovers. Not ideal.

****

Illinois vs. Michigan — 11:28 a.m., BTN

While you're waiting for tipoff between Illinois and Michigan, feel free to vote in my gameday poll.

POLL QUESTION: Do the #Illini get it done today in D.C. and keep their (albeit somewhat slim) NCAA tournament hopes alive? — Scott Richey (@srrichey) March 9, 2017

****

Illinois vs. Michigan — 11:28 a.m., BTN

The actual tip will be about 8 minutes after what was announced by the Big Ten, so you'll have to exercise just a touch more patience. Meanwhile, let's check out what's happening on "Illini" Twitter as game time approaches:

UM won't care about delay or uniforms; Illini need to play high energy D and out rebound UM to win. Simple enough if they can execute. — Dave (@DaveLine13) March 9, 2017

Lord give me patience during the Illini game and give Tracy Abrams the ability to make a 10 ft floater against Michigan. #StillBitter — Brady Bennett (@bennett_brady22) March 9, 2017

Come on Illini. Keep whatever small small chance of the tourney chance you have alive. #Illini — Andrew Bourke (@abourke2) March 9, 2017

****

Illinois vs. Michigan — 11:20 a.m., BTN

The Wolverines have one of the top offenses in the country. Four players average double figures. Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman is right behind that quartet at 9.2 ppg. Derrick Walton Jr. had 16 assists in Michigan's regular season finale win at Nebraska. The Wolverines get the job done on that end.

Michigan going through warmups. pic.twitter.com/a8JaXZJpsO — Brendan F. Quinn (@BFQuinn) March 9, 2017

"I would say one of the things that makes them unique — and I mentioned this even going into the first two games — is Moe Wagner and the way he’s been playing lately," Illinois coach John Groce said. "The fact that he plays that center position for them puts you in a lot of different dilemmas because of his ability to play like a guard — shoot, pass, dribble. They’ve certainly had guys like that over the years play that position, but he’s got a very versatile skill set, which, I think, makes them unique when you put him around four other shoot-pass-dribble guys."

****

Illinois vs. Michigan — 11:20 a.m., BTN

The change behind Illinois in winning five of its last seven games? John Groce said his team is "just better in a lot of areas."

"I think we’ve gotten better at what we do," the Illini coach continued. "I don’t know that if it’s so much like drastic change, X and O’s. I think we’ve gotten to where those guys have really started to play with some toughness and togetherness. Our focus has been really good. We’ve made less mistakes. We’ve executed better. We’ve been more connected."

Groce also knows better play is not a given. Case in point ... the Illini's regular season finale loss at Rutgers.

"We understand (today’s) a different game," he said. "It’s a different day. We have to come out and play well. What we’ve done in five of the last seven, it certainly helps that we’ve had that type of traction and we’re playing better, but none of that really matters at (11:20 a.m.). We have to play really well, execute the game play, play with great toughness (and) play with great togetherness."

****

Illinois vs. Michigan — 11:20 a.m., BTN

This is clearly not your typical Big Ten tournament game.

Fans have been asking. Yes, our game uniforms did not make the trip. Today we wear:

Tops -

Shorts -

Shoes -



Let's go to work! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/qGR06Oe9BD — Michigan Basketball (@umichbball) March 9, 2017

****

Illinois vs. Michigan — 11:20 a.m., BTN

Now that both teams are at the Verizon Center and the start time for the game has been officially bumped back 20 minutes, let's discuss who might actually be at the game from a fan standpoint.

"Certainly, I’m guessing it’s going to affect some of the fans’ ability to get there as easily where Chicago or Indianapolis is a drive," Illinois coach John Groce said. "We’ve had good support at the conference tournaments and we have some alums out that way. I’m sure we’ll see, as we always do when we go into some of these venues, we see a lot of orange and blue, a lot of our great fans."

The crowds for Wednesday's Penn State-Nebraska and Ohio State-Rutgers games were a little sparse when given the wide view on TV. That's probably to be expected with the tournament moved to Washington, D.C.

I'm sure more seats will be filled as the tourney progresses — better teams, better games — but there are still tickets available.

According to information from TicketIQ, which tracks 90 percent of the secondary ticket market, there are more than 8,000 tickets available on the resale market. Tickets for the Illinois-Michigan game can be had for as little as $5, with some more expensive options closer to the court. Friday night's session, which will include Maryland's first game of the tournament, is the most in-demand ticket. The average ticket price for that session is $156, with the cheapest going for $79.

****

Illinois vs. Michigan — 11:20 a.m., BTN

Yep, there it is.

The @IlliniMBB vs. @umichbball #B1GTourney game will tip at 12:20 p.m. ET on @BigTenNetwork. Game 4 will follow 25 minutes after conclusion. — Big Ten Men's Hoops (@B1GMBBall) March 9, 2017

****

Illinois vs. Michigan — ?? a.m., BTN

Probably looking at a time change for the game. Stay tuned.

Just spotted Josh Whitman and Warde Manuel in the halls of the Verizon Center. Went into a room with some Big Ten folks. — Alex Bozich (@insidethehall) March 9, 2017

****

Illinois vs. Michigan — 11 a.m., BTN

That 11 a.m. start might not actually be the case. Quick update after going LIVE! with word there's still some discussion about the game time being moved.

Update. Still waiting for Michigan's arrival at Verizon Center. pic.twitter.com/AzUSrlqv0H — Brendan F. Quinn (@BFQuinn) March 9, 2017

Michigan AD Warde Manuel has been speaking with reporters for several minutes. Says U-M will explore options with Big Ten upon arrival — Brendan F. Quinn (@BFQuinn) March 9, 2017

It appears there's still a chance Michigan's game could be moved. — Brendan F. Quinn (@BFQuinn) March 9, 2017

****

Good morning (soon to be afternoon) and welcome to the LIVE! Report. This is, obviously, one of the last remaining ventures of this sort this season. It's March after all. But how close might it be to the final LIVE! Report of the season? Illinois has some work to do in Washington, D.C., to right the ship containing its NCAA tournament chances.

Yes, even after losing at Rutgers on Saturday, the Illini (18-13) aren't completely out of the NCAA tournament picture, considered one of the First Four Out in most bracketology. A win against Michigan (20-11) and then probably another necessary victory tomorrow against Purdue would likely see Illinois rise from the bubble.

But that's the future. Let's take the John Groce approach and talk about today. There was a time yesterday where some uncertainty about when this game might be played existed after the travel travails Michigan when through trying to get to D.C. Thankfully, no one was seriously injured when the Wolverines' plane had an aborted takeoff and slid into a ditch, but they just got to D.C. this morning.

Michigan's basketball team plane involved in an accident. Everyone is okay, no injuries.



Viewer emailed us this photo from airport. pic.twitter.com/cT6ExEyp4Q — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) March 8, 2017

Does that mean an advantage for Illinois? Will gameday travel negatively affect Michigan? Will the Wolverines be riding an adrenaline high from everything that's happened in less than 24 hours? It's a weird set of circumstances.

But there's still a game to be played. While you're waiting for the 11 a.m. tip (I'm just going to use CST) check out all the hoops coverage this week:

Current Last Four IN (Safest-Unsafest): Syracuse, USC, Vanderbilt, Rhode Island. First Four OUT: Illinois, Iowa, Kansas St., Illinois St. — Brad Evans (@YahooNoise) March 8, 2017

Groce, Illini not ready for season to end

CHAMPAIGN — Don’t bother engaging John Groce in a bracketology discussion. The Illinois coach isn’t browsing the various bracket projections online or paying attention to the basketball pundits.

“I think it was a weekend or so ago, and I hadn’t paid much attention to that stuff and all I really wanted to do was watch my brother’s team play,” Groce said. His half-brother, Travis Steele, is Xavier’s associate head coach. “We already had hay in the barn and prep was done, and that’s all they’re talking about throughout the telecast. Finally, I had to turn it off.”

Two of Illinois’ veteran players claim the same. Tracy Abrams stayed away from bracketology, too, with the Illini in the midst of their late season push, and he’s trying to get his teammates on the same path.

Malcolm Hill’s on board.

“Every year, there’s always those one or two or even three teams that nobody even knew they were in the talk,” Hill said. “I think that’s more opinion-based than anything. Everybody talks about it. Our friends and family talk about it, but I don’t really get too consumed with that. The only thing I can control is the next game that we play.”

That next game is today’s second-round matchup with Michigan in the Big Ten tournament. The Illini might not be much interested in bracketology, but their postseason fate will be determined by how they fare in Washington, D.C.

To continue reading, click here.

Then continue on with even more Illini basketball coverage ...

Tate: Here's hoping all these bubbles don't burst

Bubble, bubble, toil and trouble. We’re drowning in bubbles.

We begin with the NCAA bubble that the Illini are riding like a teeter-totter as they face Michigan today.

Basketball coach John Groce pretends to be unaware of his personal bubble status as he maintains a firm “one day at a time” posture.

And then there is Josh Whitman, riding a decision-making bubble so controversial that he has taken the Ron Guenther route in avoiding the media for months.

Nor can we overlook the State Farm Center, astride a bubble in anticipation whether the Illini will host an NIT game next Tuesday or Wednesday.

To continue reading, click here.

Then make sure you keep the LIVE! Report up on your browser of choice for more updates as Illinois and Michigan square off in the second round of the Big Ten tournament in Washington, D.C.