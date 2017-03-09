Tate: All eyes turn to Whitman, coaching situation

Image Gallery: Big Ten Tourney 2017: UI vs. Michigan » more Photo by: Nick Wass Michigan guard Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman, center, goes for a loose ball past Illinois guard Jalen Coleman-Lands (5) and forward Michael Finke, bottom, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Big Ten tournament, Thursday, March 9, 2017, in Washington. Michigan won 75-55. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

OK, Josh Whitman, it’s your turn.

John Groce’s Illini fell flat in their second consecutive morning start and, certain to miss the NCAA tournament for the fourth straight year, have the option to present an 18-14 record to the NIT basketball committee.

Looking back to Saturday, the loss at Rutgers was a toss-up that ended on a late three-pointer. The Big Ten tournament trip to Washington, D.C., while much less adventurous than Michigan’s delayed flight, ended quickly. The Wolverines capitalized on UI miscues, rocketed ahead 31-11 and won by that margin, 75-55.

The dashing, jump-shooting trio of Derrick Walton, Zak Irvin and Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman nearly matched the Illini total with 54. These Wolverines played loose throughout — a John Beilein trait — while, except for an inspired counter-attack by sixth-year senior Tracy Abrams, the Illini were tight and mistake-prone (14 turnovers).

Beilein is 9-2 vs. Groce, and has bumped the Illini from the Big Ten tournament three of four years.



Senior steps up

Abrams, who averaged 5.0 points in 18 Big Ten games and had attained double figures once in the last 16 contests, stepped up as the lone UI bright spot. His unanswered 10-point spurt before halftime, which cut the 20-point deficit in half, carried into a 23-point performance.

That was it. Maverick Morgan had more turnovers (5) than points (4). Leron Black was scoreless, managing one basket in the last two games. And the No. 4 point producer in UI history, Malcolm Hill, appeared to labor with a leg or hip problem ... going 1 of 8 from the field after missing his last four shots at Rutgers.

Groce declined to expand on Hill’s apparent ailment, saying the All-Big Ten second-teamer practiced Wednesday.

Nor did Groce accept how poorly the Illini finished the season, reminding instead that the team “was connected and showed a lot of improvement in the last month. I’m not going to let two losses make me feel any different. I’ve felt we turned a corner in the last month to six weeks.”



Looking to the future

Groce’s reference to “five wins in the previous seven games” overlooks the fact that the Illini dropped 11 of the last 19 ... and must replace Hill, Abrams and Morgan in 2017-18.

What’s next? We are left to wonder.

While multiple athletic directors have in recent days clarified the status of beleaguered coaches, Whitman has given no indication when or if ... raising a question whether he’ll go into the NIT without addressing an issue that has divided Illini Nation.

If Groce takes the team into the NIT, that would be seen as an indication Whitman intends to stick with him. On the other hand, since most logical coaching candidates are in the NCAA tournament field, they wouldn’t be available until later this month in any case.

So if Whitman doesn’t make an announcement by Sunday night, that could also mean that we won’t know his decision until the team’s participation in the NIT is concluded.



Loren Tate writes for The News-Gazette. He can be reached at ltate@news-gazette.com