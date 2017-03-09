UI MBB grades: More failure at Big Ten tournament

Video: Richey: Brief stay in D.C. for Illini » more Videographer: Scott Richey/The News-Gazette Beat writer Scott Richey gives a quick rundown following Illinois' 75-55 loss to Michigan in the second round of the Big Ten tournament in Washington, D.C.

Player of the Game: Tracy Abrams

Yes, the Illini lost by 20 points to Michigan. But imagine what the deficit might have been if Abrams wasn’t putting a strong finish on what could be the final game of his career. His 23 points at least gave Illinois a brief chance.



Backcourt: Michigan A, Illinois F

Abrams crushed it, but the Illini were going to be in trouble with Malcolm Hill shooting 1 of 8 from the field and both Hill and Te’Jon Lucas committing three turnovers apiece.



Frontcourt: Michigan B, Illinois F

The Wolverines’ starting big men combined for 17 points and 10 rebounds. Solid production. Illini center Maverick Morgan had more turnovers (five) than points (four) or rebounds (three).



Bench: Michigan F, Illinois F

The Wolverines basically didn’t use their bench. Illinois did and got a solid performance from Michael Finke, who scored eight points and led the Illini with seven rebounds.



Overall: Michigan A-, Illinois F

This is sort of like the regular season finale against Rutgers where individual performances — Abrams and Finke, really — could have boosted the grades received. But in an absolute “must win” game, Illinois lost by 20 points.