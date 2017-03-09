UI MBB notes: Coaches laud Abrams in defeat

Video: Richey: Brief stay in D.C. for Illini » more Videographer: Scott Richey/The News-Gazette Beat writer Scott Richey gives a quick rundown following Illinois' 75-55 loss to Michigan in the second round of the Big Ten tournament in Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Illinois’ postseason future is undetermined.

The Illini won’t arrive back in Champaign following Thursday’s loss to Michigan until sometime Friday.

Any discussions about accepting a possible NIT bid reportedly hadn’t happened between coach John Groce and the Illinois administration in the immediate aftermath of the team’s second-round exit from the Big Ten tournament.

So Thursday’s 75-55 defeat against the Wolverines, at the moment, stands as the possible final game of a long, turbulent, injury-riddled, six-year career for Tracy Abrams. And if it is, he went out in style.

Abrams shot 69 percent from the field, led all scorers with 23 points and went on his own 10-0 run in the first half to at least get Illinois back within striking distance.

“He’s been unbelievably committed,” Groce said. “He’s been through a lot. It took him a lot over the last month to six weeks to get back to what I thought he was starting to play like he had, even prior to that stuff.

“That’s a lot, what he went through. He and I have had a lot of conversations. He’s a special kid. I mean, he really is. (Thursday) I thought you saw him with a lot of fight and a lot of care for his teammates, a lot of leadership (Thursday). I was really proud of him.”

Illini assistant coach Jamall Walker expressed a similar sentiment.“And people wonder why we have such a high regard for Tracy,” Walker said on postgame radio after Thursday’s game. “That’s why he’s going to be successful in life in whatever he does, because he’s a fighter.

“Life is about adversity, and he handles it very well. To have those type of injuries that he had and to come back and play a game like that. Honestly, I thought he had a great year to this point, and he deserves that. He’s earned a right to be successful.”

✰ ✰ ✰

Groce again addressed his future as Illinois coach after Thursday’s loss and said he expects to return next season.

“I’m the coach today; I always expect that,” he said. “For me, I look at it one day at a time. I approach it that way, let’s put it that way. Every single day. It’s my job to do that.”

✰ ✰ ✰

While Abrams was providing the bulk of the production for Illinois on the court, he was leading the Illini during breaks in the action, too.

“It’s not a quitting program,” Abrams said. “It’s never been that way throughout my six years here. For me as a leader, that’s all I’m going to preach. At the end of the day, I want guys to continue to compete no matter how the last play went for anybody.

“That’s what makes good teams. That’s all I was trying to do, is keep guys motivated, give their all.”

✰ ✰ ✰

Abrams shouldered the bulk of the scoring load for Illinois as leading scorer Malcolm Hill struggled.

The 6-foot-6 senior guard was just 1 of 8 from the field for four points. It was just the third time this season Hill didn’t reach double figures in scoring, with three points against McKendree his season low.

“I thought they defended him well,” Groce said. “Zak Irvin was the primary defender on him. I thought he did a great job of making him work for everything. It really required him to be very detailed in everything he did — setting up cuts, screening well, coming off of screens tight, working hard to get open. They just made him really work.”

Walker said Hill had to adjust to the Michigan defense.

“I just think they did a really good job defensively of trying to deny him and allowing him to get to the sweet spots he wants on the floor,” Walker said. “We knew that going into the game that they were going to do a really good job — like they did Game 2 (in the regular season) — of limiting his touches.”

✰ ✰ ✰

Hill wore a knee brace in the first half after suffering a slight injury in the regular-season finale at Rutgers. Groce said that wasn’t a factor in Hill’s performance Thursday. Walker said something similar.

“He had a little bump that we sat him out of practice a couple days ago,” Walker added. “He was fine.”

✰ ✰ ✰

Hill wasn’t the only Illini senior to struggle. Maverick Morgan finished the game 2 of 4 from the field for four points and pulled down three rebounds.

The senior center’s biggest issue was dealing with Michigan’s post trap. The Wolverines double-teamed Morgan from the baseline, and he committed a game-high five turnovers against the pressure.

“We were prepped for that,” Walker said. “We played Michigan way back since our years at Ohio. … They haven’t shown that a lot this year, but we knew that was in their bag of tricks. We talked about it over the last couple of days, being prepared for that.

“He just didn’t handle it very well. I thought our spacing was just OK on that, and he just didn’t handle the trap and got a little nervous and turned the ball over.”

✰ ✰ ✰

D.J. Williams played 4 minutes in the first half and scored two points. It was the sophomore guard’s first game since Jan. 21 and his first points since Jan. 1.

Williams had taken 11 DNPs between appearances.

“We thought we needed some more energy,” Walker said. “D.J.’s a guy that’s played well and earned the right. He earned it in practice and got some minutes and was a positive for us.”

✰ ✰ ✰

Michigan played Thursday’s game in practice jerseys and shorts. All of the Wolverines’ game gear was still on their plane in Michigan, after their first flight went through an aborted takeoff. The FAA investigation meant everything on the plane stayed there.

“I don’t know if we have a choice,” Michigan coach John Beilein said about wearing the practice gear again since the Wolverines won in it. “We have washers and dryers here in D.C. Our equipment manager, Bob Bland, through this whole thing, was incredible. If it was a one-game series, we would have had other uniforms to wear. But we got all three sets on that plane.”

Beilein’s own attire might be limited, too.

“Some other things you’re not going to see — any more suits by me,” he said. “I got one of my suits here. The rest of them are under that plane. You couldn’t repack. I might have to make a visit to the drugstore, get some toothpaste, the whole thing. We’re here bare bones.”