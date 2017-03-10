Film review from Illini's Big Ten tournament loss

Image Gallery: Big Ten Tourney 2017: UI vs. Michigan » more Photo by: Nick Wass Michigan guard Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman, center, goes for a loose ball past Illinois guard Jalen Coleman-Lands (5) and forward Michael Finke, bottom, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Big Ten tournament, Thursday, March 9, 2017, in Washington. Michigan won 75-55. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) Other Related Content No word on Groce's future

Beat writer SCOTT RICHEY took another look at Illinois’ 75-55 loss to Michigan in the second round of the Big Ten tournament on Thursday. Five things that caught his eye:

Get a move on

The start of the game mirrored the end of the loss at Rutgers for the Illini offense. Illinois milked the shot clock, and the offense featured more dribbling and perimeter passing with no action than the ball movement that was part of the four-game winning streak between Feb. 18 and March 1.



Bringing it inside

Jalen Coleman-Lands made three shots against the Wolverines. Just one was a three-pointer. More teams are running the Illinois sophomore guard off the three-point line in catch-and-shoot situations. Instead of forcing contested threes, Coleman-Lands is better utilizing a single dribble to create space — even if it means a long two-pointer like the two he hit in the first half.



Glimmer of hope

Thursday’s game was not peak Malcolm Hill. But the one shot the Illini senior did make in the first half was patented Hill. He posted up Michigan’s Xavier Simpson on the left block, ball-faked to the baseline, spun toward the lane and hit the short fadeaway jumper over the shorter Wolverines guard.



Bad timing

Tracy Abrams committed his second foul of the game with 4:50 left to play in the first half. At that point, the sixth-year guard had gone on his own 10-0 run for the Illini, but two fouls sent him to the bench for a 2 1/2-minute breather. Abrams didn’t commit another foul the rest of the game.



Aggression pays off

There was a stark difference between how Illinois and Michigan treated defensive rebounds for most of the game. The Illini regularly got a rebound and then waited for a guard to come back to the ball to initiate the offense. Michigan did the same late in the game while holding a sizable lead, but before that, the Wolverines would get a defensive rebound and immediately look for an outlet pass to get in transition and push the ball.