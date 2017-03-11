Bob Asmussen's 2017 NCAA tournament bracket

Other Related Content Bob Asmussen's 2017 Unofficial Selection Sunday

Each year, N-G bracketologist Bob Asmussen channels his inner Joe Lunardi and projects the NCAA tournament on the eve of Selection Sunday. What he was thinking at 10 p.m. Saturday (when he took his dog Murphy for a walk):

EAST

1. Villanova, Big East

2. Duke, ACC

3. West Virginia, Big 12

4. Notre Dame, ACC

5. SMU, American

6. St. Mary’s, West Coast

7. Wisconsin, Big Ten

8. Dayton, Atlantic 10

9. Virginia Tech, ACC

10. Seton Hall, Big East

11. Vanderbilt, SEC

12. Middle Tenn., Conference USA

13. Nevada, Mountain West

14. Winthrop, Big South

15. N. Mex. St./CSU Baksersfield*, WAC

16. North Dakota, Big Sky

17. Jacksonville State, Ohio Valley

WEST

1. Gonzaga, West Coast

2. Arizona/Oregon loser*, Pac-12

3. Louisville, ACC

4. Butler, Big East

5. Virginia, ACC

6. Minnesota, Big Ten

7. South Carolina, SEC

8. Wichita State, Missouri Valley

9. Northwestern, Big Ten

10. Marquette, Big East

11. Wake Forest, ACC

12. Southern Cal, Pac-12

13. Troy/Texas State*, Sun Belt

14. Bucknell, Patriot League

15. Iona, MAAC

16. UC Davis/UC Irvine*, Big West

17. North Carolina Central, MEAC

SOUTH

1. Arizona/Oregon winner,* Pac-12

2. North Carolina, ACC

3. Baylor, Big 12

4. Florida State, ACC

5. Florida, SEC

6. Creighton, Big East

7. Michigan, Big Ten

8. Oklahoma State, Big 12

9. Arkansas, SEC

10. Michigan State, Big Ten

11. Kansas State, Big 12

12. Syracuse, ACC

13. Vermont, America East

14. Kent State, MAC

15. N. Kentucky, Horizon League

16. South Dakota St., Summit League

17. Texas Southern, SWAC

MIDWEST

1. Kansas, Big 12

2. Kentucky, SEC

3. UCLA, Pac-12

4. Cincinnati, American

5. Purdue, Big Ten

6. Iowa State, Big 12

7. Maryland, Big Ten

8. Miami, ACC

9. VCU, Atlantic 10

10. Xavier, Big East

11. Providence, Big East

12. UNC-Wilmington, Colonial

13. Princeton/Yale*, Ivy League

14. E. Tennessee St., Southern

15. Florida G. Coast, Atlantic Sun

16. Mount St. Mary’s, Northeast

17. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi/New Orleans*, Southland

(*late Saturday or Sunday)