Bob Asmussen's 2017 NCAA tournament bracket
Each year, N-G bracketologist Bob Asmussen channels his inner Joe Lunardi and projects the NCAA tournament on the eve of Selection Sunday. What he was thinking at 10 p.m. Saturday (when he took his dog Murphy for a walk):
EAST
1. Villanova, Big East
2. Duke, ACC
3. West Virginia, Big 12
4. Notre Dame, ACC
5. SMU, American
6. St. Mary’s, West Coast
7. Wisconsin, Big Ten
8. Dayton, Atlantic 10
9. Virginia Tech, ACC
10. Seton Hall, Big East
11. Vanderbilt, SEC
12. Middle Tenn., Conference USA
13. Nevada, Mountain West
14. Winthrop, Big South
15. N. Mex. St./CSU Baksersfield*, WAC
16. North Dakota, Big Sky
17. Jacksonville State, Ohio Valley
WEST
1. Gonzaga, West Coast
2. Arizona/Oregon loser*, Pac-12
3. Louisville, ACC
4. Butler, Big East
5. Virginia, ACC
6. Minnesota, Big Ten
7. South Carolina, SEC
8. Wichita State, Missouri Valley
9. Northwestern, Big Ten
10. Marquette, Big East
11. Wake Forest, ACC
12. Southern Cal, Pac-12
13. Troy/Texas State*, Sun Belt
14. Bucknell, Patriot League
15. Iona, MAAC
16. UC Davis/UC Irvine*, Big West
17. North Carolina Central, MEAC
SOUTH
1. Arizona/Oregon winner,* Pac-12
2. North Carolina, ACC
3. Baylor, Big 12
4. Florida State, ACC
5. Florida, SEC
6. Creighton, Big East
7. Michigan, Big Ten
8. Oklahoma State, Big 12
9. Arkansas, SEC
10. Michigan State, Big Ten
11. Kansas State, Big 12
12. Syracuse, ACC
13. Vermont, America East
14. Kent State, MAC
15. N. Kentucky, Horizon League
16. South Dakota St., Summit League
17. Texas Southern, SWAC
MIDWEST
1. Kansas, Big 12
2. Kentucky, SEC
3. UCLA, Pac-12
4. Cincinnati, American
5. Purdue, Big Ten
6. Iowa State, Big 12
7. Maryland, Big Ten
8. Miami, ACC
9. VCU, Atlantic 10
10. Xavier, Big East
11. Providence, Big East
12. UNC-Wilmington, Colonial
13. Princeton/Yale*, Ivy League
14. E. Tennessee St., Southern
15. Florida G. Coast, Atlantic Sun
16. Mount St. Mary’s, Northeast
17. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi/New Orleans*, Southland
(*late Saturday or Sunday)
