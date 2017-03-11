Former Illini react to Groce's ouster

Image Gallery: The Groce Years » more Photo by: Holly Hart Head coach John Groce is vocal from the side line. University of Illinois Men's Basketball vs Indiana, Sunday, January 18, 2015 at the State Farm Center. Illinois fell to Indiana 80-74. Other Related Content UPDATED: Whitman fires Groce, ending lengthy support

Former Illini great Eddie Johnson has a few suggestions for athletic director Josh Whitman when it comes to replacing John Groce, who was relieved of his Illinois basketball coaching duties Saturday.

Reach out to the former players. And hire somebody who can recruit Chicago.

“This has always been my thought on Illinois basketball: Bring somebody in that’s familiar with that organization, because it’s so dynamic,” Johnson said. “But it has its negatives in regard to the Chicago Public League. That’s been the problem. They have to hire somebody that can connect with Chicago.”

Before Groce was hired in 2012, Johnson let the school know he was interested in the job. But he never got a call from former athletic director Mike Thomas.

“He already knew he was going to hire Groce, and that’s fine,” Johnson said. “I like John Groce. He’s a very nice man. He put all his effort and energy into coaching, so I have really nothing against John Groce, but I knew that he would struggle to recruit in Chicago. I just knew it.

“That’s the issue with Illinois. All the other Big Ten schools go into Chicago and get players. All these other schools in the country. That’s right in Illinois’ backyard. I think that was John’s downfall. Every coach that’s been in there since Bill Self, that was their downfall, recruiting out of Chicago.”

Forty years ago, Johnson was a hotshot recruit from Chicago Westinghouse who said “Yes” to Lou Henson.

“It took a whole lot for me to decide to go to Illinois,” Johnson said. “It took a whole lot for Levi Cobb to come there. Or Audie Matthews to come there. We heard the negatives about going to Illinois, but we didn’t pay attention to it. We came there.

“I just think it’s about time that my university step up and they hire guys that have a connection with Chicago. They’re probably going to go out and get some top-notch name guy, and that’s fine. He’s still got to recruit Chicago, and Chicago Public Leagues coaches have to like him.”

Johnson wanted Groce to succeed. He talked to the team during Groce’s tenure.

“I just knew he was going to struggle because of what I know about Chicago,” Johnson said. “If they can’t recruit Chicago, they are going to continue to struggle. That’s just my belief.”

Henson, Johnson’s coach at Illinois, was “definitely the best recruiter in Chicago,” according to Johnson.

Johnson said there are capable former Illinois players who can take the program to a higher level.

“I just think it’s about time to start to look at that situation instead of always going for what they think is a home run. And it doesn’t work,” Johnson said.

Whitman said Saturday hiring someone with head coaching experience is preferred. Johnson doesn’t want to see his alma mater limit itself to just head coaches.

“What was Fred Hoiberg doing before Iowa State called him? He was in the front office of the Minnesota Timberwolves. How good was Iowa State?” Johnson said. “In my estimation, basketball is basketball. If you get five-star players in there, the coaching part becomes easy. The recruiting part is the difficult part.

“Illinois has to get someone who can go in there and recruit in the hotbeds of basketball, and that’s Chicago. Bottom line.”

Johnson said there is no reason to look outside the Illinois family.

“They can go get a ton of guys that are very well accomplished that would love the Illinois job,” Johnson said. “But Illinois needs to start connecting with its past athletes. That’s an issue with me. When I went to Illinois, they told me, ‘If you go off and you do the right thing and you carry yourself like a professional, you’ll always be a part of the university.’ I’m waiting for my university to connect with ex-athletes. That’s my mindset.

“Mike Thomas didn’t go to Illinois. John Groce didn’t go to Illinois. Bill Self didn’t go to Illinois. And guess what, when Bill Self had a chance to leave, where he did go? Back to the school he wanted to be at, Kansas.”

The last former Illini to serve as head coach was Harv Schmidt from 1967-74.

“When do you roll the dice and say, ‘I’ll take a chance on that guy. Maybe he can do it,’ ” Johnson said.

Johnson will be paying attention. He broadcasts Phoenix Suns games and has a radio show on Sirius/XM.



‘He’s a remarkable man’

Warren Carter didn’t play for Groce. But he got to know the coach after his playing days.

“My first thought is with him as a man,” said Carter, who was at Illinois from 2003-07. “I’ve had the opportunity to meet Groce, and he’s highly energetic. I never saw him not positive.

“He was always welcoming for the older players to come back. I know he’s a remarkable man.”

Four consecutive years missing the NCAA tournament cost Groce his job. During Carter’s time, the team went to the NCAAs each season.

“You want that to be expected,” Carter said. “My senior year (2006-07), we barely made it in. I gave everything to make sure we at least had a chance.”

Carter wants the school to be known as a regular tournament participant.

“We want to be national contenders, but the tournament shouldn’t even be something we discuss,” Carter said. “I want it to be like Kansas. Or Arizona. Or Carolina. Or UCLA. Or Duke. That’s where I saw the program.

“Not watching them in the tournament is tough.”

Carter said he is hopeful Illinois will hire a coach who can take the team back toward the top. His second team at Illinois played for the NCAA title.

“We just watched the Cubs and what happened there,” Carter said. “A turnaround can happen in the blink of an eye. That’s the beautiful thing about life.”

Carter currently lives in the Salt Lake City area after spending eight seasons playing basketball overseas.



‘I expected that this was coming’

Former Illini star Bruce Douglas is sorry to see Groce leave.

“I really like Coach Groce,” Douglas said. “He has a great personality and has done a lot of good things for the players.

“But I think I expected that this was coming. It’s one of the real things that happen in everyday business.”

Douglas went to the NCAA tournament in all four of his seasons at Illinois (1982-86).

“That is one of the expectations,” Douglas said.

Douglas trusts Whitman to make a good choice.

“Josh understands the kind of coach it’s going to take to get Illinois back to where they want to go,” Douglas said.



‘People had high expectations’

Deon Thomas had an up-close look at the Illinois basketball team as a member of the Illini radio network this season.

So, Saturday’s afternoon announcement about the firing of Groce didn’t surprise him.

“A lot of people had high expectations for the season, and things didn’t go the way a lot of people expected it to go,” the school’s career scoring leader said. “You know how this business works. It’s a result-based business, and if people aren’t receiving the results that they think (they should), then it’s incumbent to people who are in charge to make changes so they can get the results that they want.”

Thomas said he thinks Whitman will seek advice while looking for the new coach.

“The great thing is we have a lot of people who are alums who are involved and intertwined in that world,” Thomas said. “From the college level to the NBA people.”