The good and the bad: A look back at the five seasons John Groce coached the Illini
March 29, 2012 — Becomes the 17th coach in Illinois history, three weeks after Illinois athletic director Mike Thomas fires Bruce Weber.
Sept. 15, 2012 — Chicago Simeon guard Kendrick Nunn commits after an official visit to Illinois.
Sept. 27, 2012 — Misses out on highly coveted point guard recruit Demetrius Jackson when the athlete picks Notre Dame.
Nov. 9, 2012 — Picks up first win in his first game leading the Illini, as Brandon Paul drops 20 points in 75-55 home victory against Colgate in Champaign.
Dec. 8, 2012 — A little more than two weeks after the Illini win the Maui Invitational, Illinois runs its record to 10-0 after win at Gonzaga, vaulting Illinois into Associated Press Top 10.
Feb. 7, 2013 — Tyler Griffey’s last-second layup seals 74-72 win against No. 1 Indiana in front of sold-out Assembly Hall crowd, lifts Illinois to 16-8 and snaps three-game losing skid.
March 22, 2013 — Despite a sluggish offensive game, Illinois has enough to defeat Colorado 57-49 in what becomes the only NCAA tournament win at Illinois in his tenure.
Nov. 2013 — Both five-star forward Cliff Alexander and four-star point guard commit Quentin Snider opt to play elsewhere as Groce misses on top targets.
Dec. 21, 2013 — Tracy Abrams hits two free throws with 4.6 seconds left to vault Illinois past Missouri in the Braggin’ Rights game and push Illinois’ record to 10-2.
Feb. 4, 2014 — Illinois falls to Wisconsin 75-63 at home in spite of Rayvonte Rice’s 24 points and nine rebounds. It’s the eighth straight loss for the Illini.
March 14, 2014 — Abrams’ layup in the waning seconds doesn’t go and Illinois falls to No. 8 Michigan 64-63 in the Big Ten tournament. The loss seals Illinois’ fate to the NIT.
Sept./Oct. 2014 — Another pair of top Illini targets, guards Jalen Brunson and Jawun Evans, commit to other schools.
Dec. 20, 2014 — Rayvonte Rice hits a contested three at the buzzer to lift Illinois over Missouri 62-59 in St. Louis.
Jan. 2015 — Guards Rayvonte Rice and Aaron Cosby are suspended for violating team rules.
Feb. 12, 2015 — Behind a 14-2 run in overtime, Illinois knocks off Michigan for its fourth straight win, pushing its season record to 17-8.
March 17, 2015 — An uninterested Illinois team is blasted by Alabama in the first round of the NIT. It’s Illinois’ sixth loss in the final eight games to end the year.
Aug. 14, 2015 — Forward Darius Paul is arrested on the team’s preseason trip to Europe. He would be suspended and eventually kicked off the team.
Nov. 13, 2015 — Playing in Springfield while State Farm Center is under construction, Illinois loses its season opener 93-81 to North Florida.
Feb. 18, 2016 — Leron Black is suspended from the team after being arrested for pulling a knife on a bouncer outside an Urbana nightclub.
March 6, 2016 — Malcolm Hill pours in 39 points but Illinois loses to Penn State 86-79 in overtime. The Illini finish the season at 15-19 — the fewest wins for the program since 1999.
March 17, 2016 — Jaylon Tate is arrested on a domestic battery charge, eventually pleads guilty and is dismissed from team two months later.
Nov. 17, 2016 — Illinois avoids another recruiting scare after five-star big man Jeremiah Tilmon signs a week after signing day — Groce’s highest-ranked recruit.
Nov. 21, 2016 — The Illini cough up a 10-point lead in the final three minutes at home against Winthrop and lose 84-80 in overtime.
March 4, 2017 — After winning four consecutive games, Illinois ends the regular season by falling to last-place Rutgers 62-59.
March 9, 2017 — Illinois loses to Michigan 75-55 in Groce’s final game, in the second round of the Big Ten tourney. He’s fired two days later.
