Groce: 'Very blessed' despite being relieved of duties

CHAMPAIGN — Clutching a half-empty Dasani water bottle and switching it between his hands for more than 15 minutes, John Groce calmly stood in front of the media glare at Illinois one final time.

“I surprised you that I just didn’t have a statement and that I’m doing questions?” Groce said with a grin after delivering a 4-minute opening statement late Saturday afternoon from the eighth floor at Memorial Stadium.

Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman’s decision to fire Groce on Saturday afternoon, though, did surprise the 45-year-old former Illinois coach.

“But that’s OK,” Groce said. “Like I told him, I have great respect for him, and he has the right to make any decision that he wants to make.”

Groce leaves Illinois with a 95-75 record in five seasons, including a 37-53 record in Big Ten play. The Illini never finished above .500 in league play during his tenure after he replaced Bruce Weber on March 29, 2012.

Still, Groce defended what he was able to bring to a program that is on the verge of missing the NCAA tournament for the fourth straight season.

“I feel like this is a much better place than when we started on ... a lot of fronts,” Groce said. “We really focused on trying to do it with integrity. We did that. We focused on trying to help these guys, our players, try to grow as people, students and athletes. That was not a cliche. That was real.”

Groce said he didn’t enter the 2016-17 season thinking he was coaching for his job.

“I did not,” he said. “Obviously, there’s pressure everywhere. It’s the nature of the business. Every day I woke up, I got my cup of coffee and went to work.”

Groce didn’t take any parting shots at his former employer, even while he was still trying to digest news that was only a few hours old by the time he arrived at Memorial Stadium.

“I think I’ve had 171 text messages in the last two to three hours,” Groce said. “Most of them from coaches, friends, family and a lot of people here in the community. We’re very, very blessed to have the opportunity to be at such a special place and make a difference.”

Groce said he wanted to coach Illinois in a postseason game if the Illini either receive an unlikely NCAA tournament berth or a possible slot among 32 teams in the NIT once those two tournament fields are unveiled tonight.

“That was not my choice,” Groce said.

Groce didn’t specify what his future might hold outside of the next few days.

His daughter, Cate, celebrates her second birthday on Monday. His 11-year-old son, Conner, is set to play in a band concert on Tuesday night at his school.

“My wife was worried about my daughter’s birthday party and whether I’d be there or not. I will be there,” Groce said. “My son plays the trumpet. I will be at that as well. I’m going to pray about it. I’m not a guy who likes to predict the future. One thing I do know is I love to compete. I love coaching. I love the game of basketball. More importantly than that, I love building relationships, impacting people and building teams. I enjoy that. What comes out of that? We’ll see.”