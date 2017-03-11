Who's next at Illinois?

Beat writer Scott Richey offers up 10 possible candidates to become the new Illini coach:

THE HEAD COACHES

Tony Bennett, Virginia

1998-99 North Harbour Kings

1999-2003 Wisconsin (asst.)

2003-04 Washington State (asst.)

2004-06 Washington State (assoc. head coach)

2006-09 Washington State

2009- Virginia

Why it works: Bennett is arguably one of the top coaches in the country — particularly on the defensive end. His last six Virginia teams have all been ranked among the top 25 most efficient defenses, and five of those teams were ranked among the top 10.

Why it doesn’t: Leaving the ACC, where he’s truly competing with the likes of Duke and North Carolina, for the Big Ten would be, at best, a lateral move for Bennett. He might have made that move for Wisconsin. It seems less likely he’d do so for Illinois.



Bryce Drew, Vanderbilt

2005-06 Valparaiso (asst.)

2006-11 Valparaiso (assoc. head coach)

2011-16 Valparaiso

2016- Vanderbilt

Why it works: Drew was considered one of the hottest coaching prospects last spring when he was hired to replace Kevin Stallings at Vanderbilt. That hasn’t changed, with Drew likely leading the Commodores to a surprise NCAA tournament berth. The fact he has former Illini Roger Powell on staff is a bonus.

Why it doesn’t: Would Drew be willing to leave Vanderbilt after just one season? Abandoning ship after such a short time might be tough. Additionally, he signed a six-year deal worth $16.3 million. He’s well paid already.



Scott Drew, Baylor

1993-2002 Valparaiso (asst.)

2002-03 Valparaiso

2003- Baylor

Why it works: Drew actually makes slightly less per year than his younger brother, so maybe that would be a selling point. From a basketball standpoint, he’s completely turned around the Baylor program and perhaps done all he can do with the Bears beyond unseating Bill Self and Kansas from atop the Big 12.

Why it doesn’t: A three-year investigation into Drew’s program at Baylor revealed major NCAA recruiting violations during the 2011-12 season, which led to a temporary cut in scholarships. That might be in the past, but the entire Baylor athletic department is currently existing under a pretty dark cloud.



Kevin Keatts, UNC-Wilmington

1996-97 Southwestern Michigan (asst.)

2001-03 Marshall (asst.)

2011-14 Louisville (asst.)

2014- UNC-Wilmington

Why it works: Keatts is the hot mid-major coach du jour, having led UNC-Wilmington now to consecutive 25-plus win seasons and consecutive NCAA tournaments after spending three seasons as an assistant at Louisville under Rick Pitino. It’s Keatts’ time as the coach at Hargrave Military Academy, though, that is most intriguing. His 10 seasons as head coach turned Hargrave into a national powerhouse and produced 103 Division I players.

Why it doesn’t: Is three seasons and two championships in the Colonial Athletic Association enough evidence the trend of success will continue in the Big Ten? Not necessarily.



Gregg Marshall, Wichita State

1985-87 Randolph-Macon (asst.)

1987-88 Belmont Abbey (asst.)

1988-96 College of Charleston (asst.)

1996-98 Marshall (asst.)

1998-2007 Winthrop

2007- Wichita State

Why it works: Marshall’s name regularly pops up when the coaching carousel starts moving given his successes at Wichita State, which include six straight NCAA tournament berths that featured a No. 1 seed in 2014. He also is open about the fact he’ll listen to job offers.

Why it doesn’t: While he might listen to job offers, he hasn’t taken any yet. Marshall also holds a lucrative contract that will pay him a base salary of $3.5 million per year from 2018 through 2021. That would be the starting figure for a new deal elsewhere.



Cuonzo Martin, California

2000-07 Purdue (asst.)

2007-08 Purdue (assoc. head coach)

2008-11 Missouri State

2011-14 Tennessee

2014- California

Why it works: Martin has history both with the state of Illinois (won two championships for East St. Louis Lincoln) and the Big Ten (played and coached at Purdue). He’s stated his commitment to Cal, but Martin has never coached anywhere more than three seasons. This year was his third with the Golden Bears.

Why it doesn’t: Martin is a hot commodity already for open coaching jobs, with both North Carolina State and Missouri reportedly interested. And while he’s been successful at every stop, his understandable movement up the coaching ladder doesn’t give a full bearing on what he can achieve, over a longer period of time, at one program.



Archie Miller, Dayton

2003-04 Western Kentucky (asst.)

2004-06 North Carolina State (asst.)

2006-07 Arizona State (asst.)

2007-09 Ohio State (asst.)

2009-11 Arizona (asst.)

2011- Dayton

Why it works: The list of mid-major coaches every power six program has its eye on isn’t a long one. Miller is on it. Dayton has won fewer than 20 games just once in his six seasons, and this year’s likely NCAA tournament berth is the Flyers’ fourth straight.

Why it doesn’t: Would North Carolina State be the former Wolfpack guard’s preferred landing spot? Or what about possible future openings at Indiana or Ohio State? Miller doesn’t have to leave Dayton for any job. His succesess mean he holds the cards for his future.



THE ASSISTANT

Kenny Payne, Kentucky associate head coach

2004-09 Oregon (asst.)

2010-2014 Kentucky (asst.)

2014- Kentucky (assoc. head coach)

Why it works: Josh Whitman has shown in his two coach hires at Illinois he’s willing to pursue options other than the “obvious” choices. Payne would fit that mold as someone without any head coaching experience but a rock solid reputation. The former Louisville standout and first-round NBA draft pick is widely regarded as one of the top recruiters in the country.

Why it doesn’t: It’s worth an argument that being the associate head coach at Kentucky is a better job than being the head coach at Illinois. That’s the state of the Illini program at this juncture. Why leave a perennial top 25 team that regularly lands the No. 1 recruiting class in the country? Particularly when you’re well paid. Payne is handsomely compensated at Kentucky with a contract that will pay him $3.1 million through 2020.



THE NBA GUYS

Monty Williams, San Antonio Spurs VP Operations

2005-10 Portland Trail Blazers (asst.)

2010-15 New Orleans Hornets/Pelicans

2015-16 Oklahoma City Thunder (assoc. head coach)

Why it works: Williams has the cachet of having accomplished what every player he’ll coach one day dreams about. He was a first-round pick and played several years in the NBA. That’s something he can sell to prospective players. His role as an assistant with the U.S. National Team reportedly gives him the Jerry Colangelo seal of approval, too.

Why it doesn’t: The nine-year NBA veteran jumped directly from playing in the league to coaching in it. He has zero college coaching experience and has never had to recruit.



Fred Hoiberg, Chicago Bulls head coach

2010-15 Iowa State

2015- Chicago Bulls

Why it works: Could the “Mayor of Ames” become the “Mayor of Champaign-Urbana?” Hoiberg’s popularity in his hometown was off the charts. Four 20-win, NCAA tournament Iowa State teams in five seasons didn’t hurt. He has proven success at the Power 5 level.

Why it doesn’t: The timing would be tough for one. As bad as the Chicago Bulls are this season, the Eastern Conference is arguably worse as a whole. Chicago’s still a playoff team at this point. Unless Hoiberg simply bails, even a first-round exit would push his availability toward the end of April. Plus there’s that whole “Hoiberg doesn’t like to recruit” narrative, which raises a red flag.