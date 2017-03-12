Illini will face Valparaiso in NIT
CHAMPAIGN — Illinois is back in the NIT for the third time in four years. The seconded-seeded Illini will open tournament action at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday against seventh-seeded Valparaiso at State Farm Center.
Illinois will also do so with interim coach Jamall Walker leading the way after John Groce was fired Saturday afternoon.
The Illini (18-14) missed out on the NCAA tournament for the fourth straight season after losing in the second round of the Big Ten tournament in Washington, D.C., with a 75-55 loss to eventual champs Michigan.
Valparaiso (24-8) will be without leading scorer Alec Peters. The all-time leading scorer in Crusaders history missed the final two games of the regular season and the Horizon League tournament with a stress fracture in his right foot. Valparaiso lost two of those three games.
Illinois' last NIT appearance was a brief one. After losing to Michigan in the 2015 Big Ten tournament, the Illini lost by 21 at Alabama in the first round of the NIT. Illinois went 1-1 in the 2014 NIT, winning in the first round at Boston before falling at Clemson.
