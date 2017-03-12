Selection Sunday stories from former Illini

Image Gallery: Big Ten Tourney 2017: UI vs. Michigan » more Photo by: Nick Wass Michigan guard Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman, center, goes for a loose ball past Illinois guard Jalen Coleman-Lands (5) and forward Michael Finke, bottom, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Big Ten tournament, Thursday, March 9, 2017, in Washington. Michigan won 75-55. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Across the country, college basketball teams will gather today at coaches’ homes, offices and student unions. They’ll wait to see their name on the TV screen, courtesy CBS. Then, they will react. Screams and shouts. No booing or gasping allowed. Illinois has had its name called for 30 NCAA tournaments, the last in 2013. Staff writer Bob Asmussen caught up with Illini from different eras to ask about their Selection Sunday experiences:

Ted Beach, 1951

First, there was no Selection Sunday. Or any real mystery, other than the opponent.

As Big Ten champions, Illinois was automatically in the field. RPI, strength of schedule and wins against the top 20 didn’t matter. The 13-1 conference record was all the Harry Combes’ team needed.

“There was no announcement,” Beach said. “Once we won the Big Ten, we knew we were going to New York.”

Illinois ended the regular season on March 5 and wasn’t scheduled to play in the NCAA tournament until March 20.

Clever Combes filled the gap with a game against No. 5 Kansas State on March 14 in Manhattan. The Wildcats took control in the second half for a 91-72 win.

“Harry and (Kansas State’s) Jack Gardner said, ‘That’s too long to go without a game,’ ” Beach said. “They got in the final game against Kentucky.”

The 16-team field was split into East and West regionals. Illinois played in New York’s Madison Square Garden, opening against No. 3-ranked and undefeated Columbia. The East also included No. 8 North Carolina State and No. 1 Kentucky.

Illinois beat North Carolina State to reach the not-yet-named Final Four. That’s where Adolph Rupp’s team edged the Illini 76-74.

“We had Kentucky down six to eight points throughout the second half and our big center, Bob Peterson, fouled out, and they had a 7-footer (in Bill Spivey),” Beach said. “We had nobody bigger than 6-6 to cover him.

“It was a good game. They just beat us in the last 10 seconds.”

The Illini season wasn’t over. They traveled from New York to Minneapolis for the third-place game against Oklahoma A&M. Illinois won 61-46.

“The last three coaches I played against were Everett Case, Adolph Rupp and Henry Iba,” Beach said.

All three are in the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame. So is Kansas State’s Gardner.

In 1951, Beach was making his second NCAA tournament appearance. He also went in 1949, Dike Eddleman’s senior year.

Again, the Illini lost in the semifinals to Kentucky. This time, by 29 points. Afterward, the teams loaded a plane together in New York for a trip to Seattle. Illinois again won the third-place game, beating Oregon State 57-53.

Beach is now 87 and lives in Champaign with his wife, Shirlie. They have been married 66 years.

They have four kids, six grandkids and five great-grandkids. The latest, Caden, arrived earlier this week.

Dave Downey, 1963

It had been 11 years since Illinois had reached the NCAA tournament. And going into the final weekend of the season, it looked like the number would hit 12.

On March 4, the Illini beat Iowa 73-69 in just the second game at the brand-new Assembly Hall. Later that day, first-place Ohio State lost in overtime at Indiana. Because the Buckeyes had been to the NCAA tournament the previous year, Illinois got the Big Ten’s only bid.

Downey, the team’s star and career leading scorer at the time, was getting ready to go play in an AAU national tournament in Denver. He had to change his plans.

Illinois was sent to the Mideast Region in East Lansing, Mich.

“It was a very different atmosphere than what it is today,” Downey said.

The games were played at 12,500-seat Jenison Fieldhouse.

Illinois had a first-round bye and awaited the winner of Bowling Green-Notre Dame.

The Falcons, led by stars Nate Thurmond and Butch Komives, beat the Irish 77-72.

In its NCAA opener, Illinois edged Bowling Green 70-67.

In a bid for the Final Four, Downey and pals lost by 15 to eventual national champion Loyola.

“They were better than us,” Downey said.

The Illini finished 20-6 and ranked No. 8 in the nation. Earlier in the season, they won the ECAC tournament at New York’s Madison Square Garden. One of the losses was a 83-79 decision at UCLA.

Downey, 75, remains a big fan of the NCAA tournament and plans to watch today’s announcement.

“I’ve got a nice, big screen in my man cave,” Downey said. “I flip from game to game.

“I think March Madness is the most exciting sporting event of the year. I think it’s a great time.”

Bruce Douglas, 1983

During his four years at Illinois, Douglas never had a disappointing Selection Sunday. Four years of college, four NCAA tournament appearances for the star guard.

“It’s a unique experience,” said Douglas, the school’s career leader in assists and steals.

In his freshman year, 1983, the Illini needed a double-overtime win against Minnesota in the last game of the regular season to secure the bid.

“Going into that game, we kind of knew the winner was in, the loser was out,” Douglas said.

Douglas remembers going to coach Lou Henson’s house to watch the selection show.

“Whenever you are waiting around to see where you’re going to land, who you’re going to play, it’s almost like a pregame,” Douglas said. “There’s a lot of excitement and nervousness. They are something you look forward to all year. You play to get into the dance. It was the important time of the year.”

Douglas and his teammates watched as “Boise, Idaho” flashed on the screen. With an opening game against Utah.

“Coach was trying to put us in a game-type setting,” Douglas said. “We were more serious. We were with each other and that was the big focus, to be together when we found out who we were playing against.”

The Illini lost the first game to the Utes.

“We didn’t play real well,” Douglas said. “But it was still a great experience.

“We learned a lot. We never lost again in the first round. That was something you build on.”

In his four years, Douglas drew first-round games in Boise, Milwaukee, Atlanta and Charlotte, N.C.

“You’d like to be close to home,” Douglas said. “The first one, it really doesn’t matter. Anything that’s brand new, it’s like, ‘Just let us in.’ ”

Now, the tournament selection committee tries to keep the best teams close to home, making it easier for fans to travel.

In 1984, Kentucky didn’t have to travel for a regional. The Wildcats hosted, beating Illinois in a close final.

Illinois had played Kentucky earlier in the year, losing 56-54 at the Assembly Hall.

Playing a tournament game at Kentucky didn’t worry Douglas.

“We felt confident,” Douglas said. “A game of that magnitude, looking back, you surely would prefer to play it on a neutral site. We had the kind of team, ‘Let’s put on our shoes and go play.’

“It was a well-played game. Kentucky deserved to win. We know the calls are not going to win or lose the game, the players are.”

After that, schools were no longer allowed to play in their home arenas.

“Those things are big advantages any time of year, especially in March,” Douglas said

Douglas continues to follow Illinois basketball. The 52-year-old lives in Plainfield and is the pastor of a church. He also works as a manager of a utility company.

Douglas’ youngest son, Bryce, who originally came to Illinois, is going into his senior year on the Northern Iowa football team.

Deon Thomas, 1993

The school’s career scoring leader didn’t get to go to the NCAA tournament until his fourth season. He wanted to see “Illinois” on the screen as soon as possible.

“You’re sitting on butterflies,” Thomas said. “We knew we were going to make the tournament, but we didn’t know where and we didn’t know against who.

“You sit and wait. When you’re called, your mind immediately shifts to being extremely happy, the emotions are high, to, ‘It’s time to get busy.’ ”

Thomas learned to be patient. An NCAA investigation delayed his career, and probation kept the team out of the 1991 tournament.

“It’s one of those times as a collegiate basketball player, you don’t know if you’re going to make it. You never know,” Thomas said. “You sit back and you remember these things as you get older.”

Thomas went twice during his time at Illinois. In 1993, the Illini were sent to Salt Lake City to play Long Beach State.

“As young men, you start thinking ‘We’ve got a good matchup. We’ve got a chance. We can beat these guys,’ ” Thomas said. “When you are 19 or 20 years old, you are already arrogant. The most exciting part is figuring out where you’re going to play.”

They beat the 49ers, then lost in the second round to Vanderbilt. Earlier in the season, the Illini beat the Commodores in Alaska.

The trip was the only time Thomas has ever been to Salt Lake City. He doesn’t hold the loss against the Utah capital.

“It’s a beautiful city,” Thomas said. “Any time you can walk out of your house and have the mountains as a backdrop, it’s beautiful. It’s a great venue. The most difficult part was going from Illinois to the altitude of Utah.”

His senior year, the team lost to Georgetown in Oklahoma City.

“We had a better team my senior year, so we really thought we had an opportunity to go far,” Thomas said.

Thomas works for BTN and as an analyst for the Illini Sports Network. He also directs a program at the University of Illinois-Chicago that is part of the Department of Education.

Thomas and wife Dafna have two daughters Gabrielle (17) and Liel (13).

Tyler Griffey, 2013

The first year of the John Groce era ended with a celebration at Memorial Stadium. The team gathered at the Colonnades Club for a watch party.

Griffey had an inkling the Illini were in.

“Seeing your name pop up on that board, there’s not too many feelings like that,” Griffey said. “I feel so bad for Malcolm (Hill) not being able to get in his four years. That’s going to be tough.”

Griffey said he “went nuts” when Illinois was called.

“I still have the video,” Griffey said. “Everyone was going crazy.”

The Illini had no idea who their opponent might be. They drew Colorado in the opener.

“Groce has to go talk to the media,” Griffey said. “I watched (sports information director) Derrick Burson go print out all the season stats. He gave (Groce) a very brief scouting report. I thought that was interesting.”

The Illini were coming off a loss to Indiana in the Big Ten tournament.

“We wanted one last hurrah so we could leave a legacy of what we can do,” Griffey said.

Griffey went twice, after his sophomore and senior seasons.

“My senior year, it was something really, really special,” Griffey said. “My parents flew down to Austin to see it.”

Griffey was never sure if the team would get in.

“I was on the bubble (a lot),” he said. “My freshman year, we were probably the first team out.”

Griffey recently took a business trip to Austin, Texas. It was the first time Griffey had been back to the Texas capital since his team played Colorado and Miami in the opening two rounds.

A missed call late in the Miami game cost the Illini a chance to advance.

“I wasn’t sad. I wasn’t mad about it. It was just like, ‘Really?’ ” Griffey said.

Griffey, 26, is working in St. Louis for World Wide Technology. He lives in the Dogtown neighborhood.

“I have no complaints,” Griffey said. “I love it.”

Sam McLaurin, 2013

The big guy started his college career at Coastal Carolina, where the watch parties there were all about the NIT.

If he wanted to play in the NCAA tournament, McLaurin figured he needed to transfer for his senior season.

“Being in a mid-major realm, you only get one crack at it,” McLaurin said. “If you don’t win your conference tournament, you can pretty much write it off.

“At the high-major level, you get chances after chances after chances. All you have to do is build that résumé.”

He found the right fit with Groce at Illinois.

“He never guaranteed me a starting spot, which was different from everybody else,” McLaurin said. “He was a real, up-front guy.”

McLaurin was a steady contributor, finishing seventh on the team in scoring and rebounding. During the pairings show, McLaurin wasn’t worried he had made the wrong call.

“We were pretty much a lock,” he said. “We had solidified ourselves in the field.

“You start hearing rumors. They were like, ‘We hear you guys are going to be playing Colorado.’ ”

McLaurin, 27, is living in the Boston area. He is an assistant coach at Needham High School and also running an AAU team for Rise Above Basketball.

“I want to be involved with basketball,” McLaurin said. “It’s been such an important part of my life.”

Compare and contrast

After speaking with six former Illini who went to five different NCAA tournaments, staff writer Bob Asmussen takes a closer look at those years’ events:

1951

The field included ... 16 teams. For the first time.

The title game was played in ... Williams Arena in Minneapolis. Still the home of the Minnesota Gophers.

The national champion was ... Kentucky, which beat Kansas State 68-58 in the title game after a two-point win over Illinois.

The Most Outstanding Player was ... Kentucky’s Bill Spivey.

The TV announcers were ... coming later. The first national broadcast of the title game came in 1963.

1963

The field included ... 25 teams.

The title game was played in ... Lousville’s Freedom Hall.

The national champion was ... Loyola, which beat Cincinnati 60-58 in overtime to win the title. Jerry Harkness led George Ireland’s Ramblers.

The Most Outstanding Player was ... Duke’s Art Heyman.

The TV announcer was ... Bill Fleming (play by play).



1983

The field included ... 52 teams.

The title game was played in ... University Arena in Albuquerque, N.M., AKA “The Pit,” home of the New Mexico Lobos.

The national champion was ... North Carolina State, which beat Houston 54-52 in the title game on Lorenzo Charles’ dunk just before the buzzer. We can still see Jim Valvano running around, looking for someone to hug. Priceless.

The Most Outstanding Player was ... Houston’s Akeem Olajuwon.

The TV announcers were ... Gary Bender (play by play), Billy Packer (analyst) and Brent Musburger (host).

1993

The field included ... 64 teams.

The title game was played in ... Louisiana Superdone in New Orleans.

The national champion was ... North Carolina, which beat Michigan’s Fab Five in the title game. Chris Webber’s called a timeout the Wolverines didn’t have, bringing a technical foul and an end to Michigan's title hopes. Michigan’s title game appearance was later vacated for players receiving improper benefits.

The Most Outstanding Player was ... North Carolina’s Donald Williams.

The TV announcers were ... Jim Nantz (play by play), Packer (analyst) and Pat O’Brien (host).

2013

The field included ... 68 teams.

The title game was played in ... the Georgia Dome in Atlanta.

The national champion was ... Louisville, which beat Michigan 82-76 in the finale for the Cardinals’ first title since 1986 and the second for Rick Pitino.

The Most Outstanding Player was ... Louisville’s Luke Hancock.

The TV announcers were ... Nantz (play by play), Clark Kellogg (analyst) and Greg Gumble (host).