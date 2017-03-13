Ballot Breakdown: Gonzaga, UConn on top at tourney time

Other Related Content Selection Sunday stories from former Illini

A look at how Illinois basketball beat writer SCOTT RICHEY’s polls compare with those of the Associated Press:

RICHEY'S MEN'S TOP 25

RK., TEAM PREV.

1. Gonzaga 1

2. Villanova 3

3. Arizona 6

4. Kansas 2

5. Duke 14

6. Kentucky 8

7. SMU 9

8. UCLA 4

9. Oregon 5

10. North Carolina 7

11. West Virginia 12

12. Baylor 10

13. Louisville 11

14. Notre Dame 21

15. Purdue 13

16. Florida State 15

17. Michigan —

18. Iowa State 23

19. Cincinnati 16

20. Saint Mary’s 19

21. Butler 17

22. Virginia 18

23. Florida 20

24. Wichita State 25

25. Seton Hall 24

ASSOCIATED PRESS MEN'S TOP 25

RK., TEAM PREV.

1. Villanova 2

2. Gonzaga 4

3. Kansas 1

4. Arizona 7

5. North Carolina 6

6. Kentucky 8

7. Duke 14

8. UCLA 3

9. Oregon 5

10. Louisville 10

11. SMU 12

12. Baylor 9

13. West Virginia 11

14. Notre Dame 22

15. Purdue 13

16. Florida State 16

17. Iowa State 23

18. Cincinnati 15

19. Wichita State 20

20. Florida 17

21. Butler 18

22. Saint Mary's 19

23. Michigan —

24. Virginia 21

25. Wisconsin 24

RICHEY'S WOMEN'S TOP 25

RK., TEAM PREV.

1. Connecticut 1

2. Notre Dame 3

3. Maryland 4

4. Baylor 2

5. South Carolina 5

6. Mississippi State 6

7. Stanford 7

8. Oregon State 8

9. Duke 9

10. Louisville 10

11. Ohio State 11

12. Florida State 12

13. Texas 13

14. UCLA 14

15. Washington 15

16. Miami 16

17. West Virginia —

18. North Carolina State 18

19. Drake 19

20. Oklahoma 21

21. Syracuse 22

22. Kansas State 23

23. Kentucky 24

24. Marquette —

25. DePaul 17

ASSOCIATED PRESS WOMEN'S TOP 25

RK., TEAM PREV.

1. Connecticut 1

2. Notre Dame 3

3. South Carolina 4

4. Maryland 5

5. Baylor 2

6. Stanford 6

7. Mississippi State 7

8. Oregon State 8

9. Duke 9

10. Florida State 10

11. Ohio State 11

12. Washington 12

13. Louisville 13

14. Texas 14

15. UCLA 15

16. Miami 16

17. North Carolina State 18

18. Kentucky 19

19. DePaul 17

20. Drake 20

21. Syracuse 21

22. West Virginia —

23. Oklahoma 22

24. Kansas State 24

25. Missouri 25