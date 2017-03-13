Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Ballot Breakdown: Gonzaga, UConn on top at tourney time
Mon, 03/13/2017 - 10:17pm | Scott Richey

A look at how Illinois basketball beat writer SCOTT RICHEY’s polls compare with those of the Associated Press:

RICHEY'S MEN'S TOP 25
RK., TEAM    PREV.

1. Gonzaga    1
2. Villanova    3
3. Arizona    6
4. Kansas    2
5. Duke    14
6. Kentucky    8
7. SMU    9
8. UCLA    4
9. Oregon    5
10. North Carolina    7
11. West Virginia    12
12. Baylor    10
13. Louisville    11
14. Notre Dame    21
15. Purdue    13
16. Florida State    15
17. Michigan    —
18. Iowa State    23
19. Cincinnati    16
20. Saint Mary’s    19
21. Butler    17
22. Virginia    18
23. Florida    20
24. Wichita State    25
25. Seton Hall    24

ASSOCIATED PRESS MEN'S TOP 25
RK., TEAM    PREV.

1. Villanova   2
2. Gonzaga    4
3. Kansas    1
4. Arizona   7
5. North Carolina   6
6. Kentucky    8
7. Duke    14
8. UCLA    3
9. Oregon    5
10. Louisville    10
11. SMU    12
12. Baylor    9
13. West Virginia    11
14. Notre Dame    22
15. Purdue    13
16. Florida State    16
17. Iowa State    23
18. Cincinnati   15
19. Wichita State    20
20. Florida   17
21. Butler    18
22. Saint Mary's    19
23. Michigan    —
24. Virginia    21
25. Wisconsin    24

 

RICHEY'S WOMEN'S TOP 25
RK., TEAM    PREV.
1. Connecticut    1
2. Notre Dame    3
3. Maryland    4
4. Baylor    2
5. South Carolina    5
6. Mississippi State    6
7. Stanford    7
8. Oregon State    8
9. Duke    9
10. Louisville    10
11. Ohio State    11
12. Florida State    12
13. Texas    13
14. UCLA    14
15. Washington    15
16. Miami    16
17. West Virginia    —
18. North Carolina State    18
19. Drake    19
20. Oklahoma    21
21. Syracuse    22
22. Kansas State    23
23. Kentucky    24
24. Marquette    —
25. DePaul    17

ASSOCIATED PRESS WOMEN'S TOP 25
RK., TEAM    PREV.
1. Connecticut    1
2. Notre Dame    3
3. South Carolina    4
4. Maryland    5
5. Baylor   2
6. Stanford    6
7. Mississippi State    7
8. Oregon State    8
9. Duke    9
10. Florida State   10
11. Ohio State    11
12. Washington    12
13. Louisville    13
14. Texas    14
15. UCLA    15
16. Miami    16
17. North Carolina State    18
18. Kentucky    19
19. DePaul   17
20. Drake    20
21. Syracuse    21
22. West Virginia    —
23. Oklahoma    22
24. Kansas State    24
25. Missouri    25

