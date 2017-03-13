Ballot Breakdown: Gonzaga, UConn on top at tourney time
A look at how Illinois basketball beat writer SCOTT RICHEY’s polls compare with those of the Associated Press:
RICHEY'S MEN'S TOP 25
RK., TEAM PREV.
1. Gonzaga 1
2. Villanova 3
3. Arizona 6
4. Kansas 2
5. Duke 14
6. Kentucky 8
7. SMU 9
8. UCLA 4
9. Oregon 5
10. North Carolina 7
11. West Virginia 12
12. Baylor 10
13. Louisville 11
14. Notre Dame 21
15. Purdue 13
16. Florida State 15
17. Michigan —
18. Iowa State 23
19. Cincinnati 16
20. Saint Mary’s 19
21. Butler 17
22. Virginia 18
23. Florida 20
24. Wichita State 25
25. Seton Hall 24
ASSOCIATED PRESS MEN'S TOP 25
RK., TEAM PREV.
1. Villanova 2
2. Gonzaga 4
3. Kansas 1
4. Arizona 7
5. North Carolina 6
6. Kentucky 8
7. Duke 14
8. UCLA 3
9. Oregon 5
10. Louisville 10
11. SMU 12
12. Baylor 9
13. West Virginia 11
14. Notre Dame 22
15. Purdue 13
16. Florida State 16
17. Iowa State 23
18. Cincinnati 15
19. Wichita State 20
20. Florida 17
21. Butler 18
22. Saint Mary's 19
23. Michigan —
24. Virginia 21
25. Wisconsin 24
RICHEY'S WOMEN'S TOP 25
RK., TEAM PREV.
1. Connecticut 1
2. Notre Dame 3
3. Maryland 4
4. Baylor 2
5. South Carolina 5
6. Mississippi State 6
7. Stanford 7
8. Oregon State 8
9. Duke 9
10. Louisville 10
11. Ohio State 11
12. Florida State 12
13. Texas 13
14. UCLA 14
15. Washington 15
16. Miami 16
17. West Virginia —
18. North Carolina State 18
19. Drake 19
20. Oklahoma 21
21. Syracuse 22
22. Kansas State 23
23. Kentucky 24
24. Marquette —
25. DePaul 17
ASSOCIATED PRESS WOMEN'S TOP 25
RK., TEAM PREV.
1. Connecticut 1
2. Notre Dame 3
3. South Carolina 4
4. Maryland 5
5. Baylor 2
6. Stanford 6
7. Mississippi State 7
8. Oregon State 8
9. Duke 9
10. Florida State 10
11. Ohio State 11
12. Washington 12
13. Louisville 13
14. Texas 14
15. UCLA 15
16. Miami 16
17. North Carolina State 18
18. Kentucky 19
19. DePaul 17
20. Drake 20
21. Syracuse 21
22. West Virginia —
23. Oklahoma 22
24. Kansas State 24
25. Missouri 25
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.