Tate: Will hosts be ready for NIT opener?

Video: Illini Preview: 'This is not about me' » more Videographer: Scott Richey/The News-Gazette Illinois interim coach Jamall Walker discusses being elevated to his new role and what his focus is as the Illini start NIT play against Valparaiso, while guards Malcolm Hill and Tracy Abrams share their thoughts on moving forward with the season after the coaching change.

What a difference two weeks can make.

March 1 was a red-letter day for Illini basketball.

The Farm was filled to the top row, Leron Black was draining threes, Malcolm Hill was drawing fouls and an inspired Illini team was frustrating Tom Izzo’s Michigan State Spartans en route to a 73-70 win.

It seemed that Illini Nation had come together at the end of an exasperating season.

But only for that night.

The mood, the atmosphere will be far different at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday as the Illini host Valparaiso in the first round of the NIT.

Coach John Groce has been dismissed. Assistants left in charge will be thinking about an uncertain future. The old C-section won’t be packed.

Passions must be dredged from deep within because they won’t come naturally.



Lots of reasons for change

Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman didn’t specify all the reasons for dismissing Groce, but fan indifference was surely a part of it.

Attendance, camaraderie and contributions keep the train rumbling. The split within the UI fandom had reached a mean-spirited level.

To retain the coach was to buck the wave of anti-Groce sentiment that grew with 53 Big Ten losses in five years, and is now exacerbated by the failure to join the NCAA fun with Northwestern, Wisconsin and the rest.

Whitman has the responsibility of bringing Illini Nation back together. If he had retained Groce, that wasn’t immediately possible. By contrast, Whitman’s new coach will have overwhelming support ... and a honeymoon of sorts as he pieces together an imperfect arrangement of no seniors and incoming recruits.



Walker in charge — for now

Interim coach Jamall Walker’s task is to hold the fort until the new coach arrives. The Illini need to win two games at home and a third, likely on the road, for the reward of joining three others at Madison Square Garden. This isn’t the NCAA tournament, but it is a worthwhile undertaking.

Of major concern is how these veteran players will respond after riding the NCAA bubble into the final two games, and losing them to Rutgers and Michigan ... and then seeing their coach dismissed.

“Some of our players were shocked and disappointed,” Walker said on Monday. “This is not really my team, but it’s my job to get them mentally ready. It’s about character and leaving a legacy. These guys want to keep playing. They take pride in the uniform.”



The Farm won’t be rocking

Walker has known Groce since 2001. He expressed his feelings when asked by Whitman to fill in:

“I was a little bit hesitant at first because of my respect for (Groce). But how I feel is not what matters.

The guys want to play, and I want to help them.”

Under the circumstances, the atmosphere will be less than electric. The last NIT game in Champaign, a 77-71 loss to Dayton in 2010, drew 8,548 for a 21-15 team that averaged 14,870 at home. Far fewer than 8,000 are expected Tuesday.

Previously under Groce, Illinois lost NIT games at Alabama 79-58 in 2015 and, after beating Boston, at Clemson 50-49 in 2014. Illinois reached the NIT final four in 1980 but lost in the semifinal to Minnesota, 65-63.



Loren Tate writes for The News-Gazette. He can be reached at ltate@news-gazette.com.