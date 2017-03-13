UI MBB preview: vs. Valparaiso

Video: Illini Preview: 'This is not about me' » more Videographer: Scott Richey/The News-Gazette Illinois interim coach Jamall Walker discusses being elevated to his new role and what his focus is as the Illini start NIT play against Valparaiso, while guards Malcolm Hill and Tracy Abrams share their thoughts on moving forward with the season after the coaching change. Other Related Content Tate: Will hosts be ready for NIT opener?

Valparaiso at Illinois, 6:15 p.m. Tuesday



Lineups

Illinois (18-14)

Starters

P Name Yr. Ht. PPG

G Te’Jon Lucas Fr. 6-0 4.9

G Tracy Abrams Gr. 6-2 8.4

G Malcolm Hill Sr. 6-6 16.8

F Leron Black R-So. 6-7 7.9

C Maverick Morgan Sr. 6-10 10.2

Off the bench

G Jalen Coleman-Lands So. 6-3 8.0

F Michael Finke R-So. 6-10 6.9

F Kipper Nichols R-Fr. 6-6 4.9

FYI: Hill, with 1,779 career points, trails former Illini guard Dee Brown by 33 points on Illinois’ all-time scoring list. Hill has topped that point total three times in single games in his career.



Valparaiso (24-8)

Starters

P Name Yr. Ht. PPG

G Tevonn Walker Jr. 6-2 11.5

G Shane Hammink R-Sr. 6-7 15.5

G Lexus Williams R-Jr. 6-0 5.3

F John Kiser Fr. 6-5 1.5

C Jaume Sorolla Fr. 6-11 5.3

Off the bench

G Max Joseph Jr. 6-1 5.6

G Micah Bradford Fr. 6-2 4.0

C Derrik Smits R-Fr. 7-2 3.4

FYI: Smits is the son of former Indiana Pacers center Rik Smits, who is 2 inches taller than his son at 7-foot-4. Derrik Smits sat out the 2015-16 season after tearing two ligaments in his right ankle. Foot problems plagued his dad throughout his 12-year NBA career.



Details

Site: State Farm Center (15,544), Champaign.

Radio: Brian Barnhart (play-by-play) and former Illini Deon Thomas (expert analysis) have the call on the Illini Sports Network on WHMS 97.5-FM, WDWS 1400-AM, WDAN 1490-AM, WDNL 102.1-FM and WPXN 104.9-FM.

TV: Doug Sherman (play-by-play) and former Illini Sean Harrington (expert analysis) have the call on ESPN2.

Series history: Illinois leads 6-0.

Last meeting: Illinois won 64-52 on Nov. 13, 2014, in Champaign behind an 18-point performance by Rayvonte Rice. Of the still active Illini, Tracy Abrams had 12 points and four assists against the Crusaders.

FYI: Illinois has won its first-round NIT game four of the six previous times its been in the field, beating Boston in 2014, Stony Brook in 2010, LIU-Brooklyn in 1982 and Loyola-Chicago in 1980. The two first-round losses? Alabama in 1996 and again in 2015.



Scott Richey’s storylines

UNDER NEW MANAGEMENT

Illinois’ last NIT appearance was a quick one. With renovations ongoing at State Farm Center, the higher-seeded Illini hit the road to Tuscaloosa, Ala., to play the Crimson Tide. Illinois trailed by as many as 30 midway through the second half before falling 79-58. “The one thing I do remember is Alabama had fired their head coach (Anthony Grant) a day or two before, and they were really inspired to play and play for (interim coach John Brannen),” Illinois senior guard Malcolm Hill said. Illinois, three days removed from John Groce’s firing, is in a similar situation. “I think if we kind of take that same mindset that would be good for us,” Hill said. “I just remember Alabama played really inspired. That’s how we need to be.”



HAPPY RETURNS

Hill had an emotional Senior Night after Illinois beat Michigan State 73-70 on March 1. The weight of the victory coupled with the support he received for four years from his family and the Illinois fans brought him to tears in a postgame interview on BTN. It was a unique moment for a player who stayed even keel throughout his career. Simply put, Hill didn’t expect to play at State Farm Center again. “I thought I was done playing here,” Hill said. “I guess not. I already had my senior night, so I’m just going to treat it like a regular game and give it my all and try my best to beat Valpo.” Neither did sixth-year guard Tracy Abrams. “I’m ready,” he said.



SCOUTING REPORT

Valparaiso will play its fourth straight game without leading scorer and rebounder Alec Peters, who suffered a stress fracture in his foot and is out for the season. The Crusaders won their first game with Peters out, but then lost 82-78 to Northern Kentucky in their regular-season finale and 43-41 to Milwaukee in their first game in the Horizon League tournament. “Obviously, Alec Peters out it makes them a totally new team,” Illinois interim coach Jamall Walker said. “(Shane Hammink), really good player. We’ve been watching a lot of film in the last 24 to 48 hours. I think the kid (Jevonn Walker) is an exceptional player going with his right hand. He’s really, really aggressive. They’ve got some guys who’ve played in here already and some guys who are from the state of Illinois. I think that’s going to be a real excitement level for them to come in here and play.”



Prediction: Illinois 75, Valparaiso 59

There’s that old axiom of “best laid plans,” but, on paper, Illinois should run away with this one. No Peters is a serious blow for Valparaiso, and one the Crusaders likely can’t overcome. The Illini equivalent would be removing Hill and Abrams from the lineup. That said, Valparaiso will at least have the motivation to try and pull the upset. Illinois will be the one that will have to match that inspiration. (N-G prediction record: 22-10)