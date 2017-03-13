Walker looks for veterans to lead against Crusaders

Video: Illini Preview: 'This is not about me' » more Videographer: Scott Richey/The News-Gazette Illinois interim coach Jamall Walker discusses being elevated to his new role and what his focus is as the Illini start NIT play against Valparaiso, while guards Malcolm Hill and Tracy Abrams share their thoughts on moving forward with the season after the coaching change. Other Related Content Tate: Will hosts be ready for NIT opener?

CHAMPAIGN — Tracy Abrams will play in Tuesday’s first round of the NIT for his third head coach, the lone Illinois player to span the entirety of changes from Bruce Weber to John Groce and now Jamall Walker.

Six years into his Illini career, Abrams called his circumstances “unique.”

Illinois’ 6:15 p.m. tipoff against Valparaiso at State Farm Center comes 75 1/2 hours after Groce was fired as Illini coach by athletic director Josh Whitman.

That Illinois (18-14) is playing in the NIT for the third time in four years, having missed the NCAA tournament every season since Groce’s first in 2012-13, is part of the reason Walker is now leading the team on an interim basis.

“We’ve been through a lot, but right now all we can do is keep worrying about what we can control and be ready to play (Tuesday),” Abrams said. “As a leader of the team, I’ve got to keep being unconditional in my role and what I need to do. ... I’m going to give it everything I’ve got again. I’m excited to play again.”

Engendering that type of attitude team-wide is Walker’s plan of action heading into Tuesday’s game against the Crusaders (24-8).

The former assistant coach said he’s been waiting for an opportunity to lead a team of his own, but also said it was unfortunate it happened because his boss and friend lost his job.

That’s put Walker’s focus firmly on the Illinois players and not his immediate future.

“This is not about me,” Walker said. “It’s not about anything else but those guys who are in that locker room who are going to play for the University of Illinois (Tuesday).”

Illinois senior Malcolm Hill said the reaction from the Illini players to Groce’s firing was one of disappointment and sadness.

“It sucks, but it is what it is at this point,” Hill said. “I can dwell on it when it’s all said and done. This is my job as a senior, to make sure I’m prepared as well as the team is to play Valpo (Tuesday).”

Walker said he has been leaning on his veteran players like Abrams, Hill and Maverick Morgan. No sweeping changes will be made. Walker said his job is to get the Illini on the court mentally ready to play.

“It’s the NIT,” Walker said. “It’s who’s prepared and ready to play, who’s excited to play and who wants to play more than anything else. That’s my mindset going in. That’s been our staff’s mindset.”

Walker said the onus would then fall on the players. The Illinois coaching staff had discussed legacy with its veteran players, and there was still time to add to that in the NIT.

“We’ve had a lot of things happen the past 48 hours,” Hill said before Monday’s practice. “I think the team’s going to look to us as seniors and see how we’re going to respond to it and how we’re going to play.”

Walker insisted the Illini — now his Illini — would answer the bell.

“This team’s been knocked down,” he said. “Our staff’s been knocked down. I’ll be honest, I feel like we’ve done a good job of dusting ourselves off and moving straight forward.

“We’re like that puncher who just keeps getting hit and knocked down and you’re like, ‘Just go down, man.’ We refuse, and we’re going to continue to. Until they run us up out of here as a group and the seniors play their last game, we’re going to continue to show that.”