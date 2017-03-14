Go Gonzaga! Boo Northwestern!

Other Related Content Selection Sunday stories from former Illini

A fourth year without Illinois in the NCAA tournament is a bummer for Illini fans, but March Madness still reigns supreme this time of year. It’s not a simple task to wade through the tourney field, so college basketball writer SCOTT RICHEY did it for you, ranking the teams from 1-68 by appeal:

No. 1 Gonzaga (West, 1)

Why root for the Bulldogs: This is not your standard Gonzaga team. In fact, it’s probably the best collection of players that Mark Few has ever put together, and the Bulldogs rank in the top 10 nationally in both offensive and defensive efficiency.

The downside: You’re a hater, ready to roll out the “Gonzaga doesn’t play anyone” argument. Save for wins against Florida, Iowa State, Arizona and three against Saint Mary’s, well, you’re also not exactly wrong.

Projection: Even with perhaps Mark Few’s best team ever, it’s a classic Gonzaga finish: one game short of the Final Four in a rematch with Arizona.

No. 2 UNC-Wilmington (East, 12)

Why root for the Seahawks: There’s no reason not to. The Colonial champs play an entertaining brand of basketball, running the floor and shooting threes. And Devontae Cacok is shooting 80 percent from the field. EIGHTY PERCENT.

The downside: You’ll be heartbroken when your dark horse underdog falls just short of a major upset. Like last year when UNC-W fell by eight to a Duke team that shot 43 free throws (to the Seahawks’ 19).

Projection: Get your dancing shoes ready. The Seahawks get not one, but two wins in the Big Dance before falling in Sweet 16 to the defending national champs.

No. 3 UCLA (South, 3)

Why root for the Bruins: Lonzo Ball might not only be better than Steph Curry right now, but the point guard might even be better than Michael Jordan one day. Just ask his dad. Get in on the ground floor of greatness.

The downside: More success for UCLA probably means more asking Bill Walton what he thinks. Depending on your feelings, that might be a bad thing. Because Walton might be shirtless when interviewed, and he also might drop gems like this out of the blue: “Have you ever been to a volcano?”

Projection: Offensive superpower UCLA makes it to the national title game. Then loses, but still.

No. 4 Dayton (South, 7)

Why root for the Flyers: Pretty obvious here. Any big win Dayton can pull in the tournament makes Archie Miller look like an even better candidate for the Illinois job (for which he’s already a strong candidate). Plus, Scoochie Smith is clearly a leading candidate for best name in the tourney field.

The downside: The more wins Dayton puts together, the longer Miller will be unavailable as the coaching carousel starts spinning in earnest during the next few weeks.

Projection: Every fan base with a coaching opening is happy when the Flyers’ tournament run ends in the second round.

No. 5 Nevada (Midwest, 12)

Why root for the Wolf Pack: Nevada’s Jordan Caroline played some of his formative basketball in Champaign. Have to root for the local kid. The redshirt sophomore wing is averaging 14.8 points and 9.2 rebounds in his first season with the Pack after starting career at SIU-Carbondale.

The downside: Nevada already had its moment this season, overcoming a 25-point second-half deficit (trailed by 14 with 64 seconds to play) to beat New Mexico in overtime in the first week of January.

Projection: A first-round win combined with several transfers becoming eligible makes Nevada a real threat in 2017-18.

No. 6 New Mexico State (East, 14)

Why root for the Aggies: How could you not? Paul Weir directed New Mexico State to the tourney in his first season as a head coach at any program. Providing a guiding hand? Former Illini and Aggies Hall of Fame coach Lou Henson.

The downside: Just a hint of jealousy that you have to share Lou with another school. Dealing with the knowledge that Illinois was second in the “Name the court after the coaching legend” race doesn’t help.

Projection: The WAC doesn’t exactly have a real talent-for-talent match with the likes of Johnathan Motley. The Aggies go down in the first round to Baylor.

No. 7 New Orleans (East, 16)

Why root for the Privateers: New Orleans was ready to drop to Division II (or maybe even Division III) in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina, which led to a plummeting enrollment and declining revenue from athletic fees. Five years later, the Privateers are in the Big Dance.

The downside: None. This is a feel-good story. New Orleans was an NCAA vagabond in 2011-12 without a conference affiliation. Now? The Privateers have experienced a 10-win improvement from last season alone.

Projection: New Orleans’ reward for a First Four win is the defending national champs. But, hey, the Privateers still get a tournament win.

No. 8 East Tennessee State (East, 13)

Why root for the Buccaneers: Being in on a likely next big name among mid-major coaching circles is your cup of tea. Because that might be ETSU coach Steve Forbes, who is 51-19 in two seasons with the Buccaneers.

The downside: Be prepared to grit your teeth and pretend that turnovers are no big deal. The Buccaneers have a bit of a problem with ball security, averaging 14.8 turnovers per game to rank 311th (of 351) nationally.

Projection: Upset alert! The Buccaneers take down Florida in the first round before falling to UNC-W in a surprise 12 vs. 13 second-round matchup.

No. 9 Wichita State (South, 10)

Why root for the Shockers: You stuck with Wichita State even though mainstays Fred VanVleet and Ron Baker graduated and were rewarded with another 30-win season — the fourth in five years for Gregg Marshall.

The downside: A weak Missouri Valley Conference helped boost that win total, and with top-50 wins a major measuring stick, Wichita State was only able to come up with two — Illinois State and Illinois State.

Projection: Jobbed with a 10 seed? Maybe. Either way, the Shockers go down in first round against Dayton, and Gregg Marshall starts job hunting.

No. 10 Middle Tennessee (South, 12)

Why root for the Blue Raiders: Upsets and March Madness go hand in hand, and Middle Tennessee has a history of providing them. Remember last year when Michigan State was destined for a deep tourney run? (Insert Kermit Davis with a Dikembe Mutombo finger wag).

The downside: The Blue Raiders don’t really get to the rim that much. Or shoot that many three-pointers. Somehow, they’re still a top-35 team in effective field goal percentage. Can their luck hold shooting a bunch of mid-range or long twos?

Projection: Beating Big Ten teams in the first round is Middle Tennessee’s job. The Blue Raiders pull a repeat of last year, taking down Minnesota before bowing out in the second round.

No. 11 Virginia Tech (East, 9)

Why root for the Hokies: Let’s just say there’s some interest in Champaign in what Virginia Tech and coach Buzz Williams do in the Big Dance. Back in the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2007, the Hokies are bound to bomb away from three-point range.

The downside: You’ve heard defense wins championships, right? Well, Virginia Tech is hoping that’s fake news. Teams don’t get to the free-throw line much against the Hokies, but that’s about the only defensive “win” they can claim.

Projection: One win will have to be enough for the Hokies, who bow out it in the second round.

No. 12 Wake Forest (South, 11)

Why root for the Demon Deacons: You like players who are good at this whole basketball thing. John Collins fits the bill. As much as a 6-10, 235-pound person can, Collins has somewhat flown under the radar on the national scene because, well, he plays for Wake Forest. But he’s good.

The downside: Did the ACC, as good as it admittedly was this season, really need 10 teams in the tournament? Couldn’t this spot have gone to, oh, say, Illinois State? Greedy, greedy ACC.

Projection: In a matchup of a top-10 offense (Wake Forest) against a top-11 defense (Cincinnati), the Demon Deacons fall in the first round after their First Four victory.

No. 13 Winthrop (South, 13)

Why root for the Eagles: Pint-size point guards who can light it up at the drop of a hat are your favorite. Winthrop has one in “5-foot-7” senior Keon Johnson, who topped 30 points seven times this season.

The downside: One of those monster games came at the expense of Illinois, with Johnson nearly unstoppable as he made 15 of 21 shots (71 percent), scored 38 points and led the Eagles’ upset of the Illini.

Projection: Johnson has a big game, but Winthrop can’t get past Butler in the first round.

No. 14 Vanderbilt (West, 9)

Why root for the Commodores: You’re a huge Bryce Drew fan dating back to his game winner in the 1998 tournament against Ole Miss that always will define his basketball career. Also, it’s always nice to glance to the Vanderbilt bench and see Roger Powell.

The downside: Fifteen losses? Yeesh. There will be plenty of pressure on the Commodores to win and at least make it seem like their inclusion (and as a No. 9 seed, no less) wasn’t an incredible miscue by the selection committee.

Projection: Loss No. 16 comes in the first round. That No. 9 seed might have been wasted on Vanderbilt.

No. 15 Butler (South, 4)

Why root for the Bulldogs: The cozy confines of historic Hinkle Fieldhouse are the only place you really ever want to watch basketball. What could be better than you and 9,099 of your closest fans jamming into the nearly 90-year-old venue?

The downside: Butler has maintained a high level of play since its consecutive title game appearances in 2010 and 2011. Just don’t expect this year’s Bulldogs to do the same. Particularly if the team that lost to Indiana State and St. John’s shows up.

Projection: A favorable path — plus Middle Tennessee taking care of Minnesota in the first round — sends the Bulldogs to the Sweet 16, but no further.

No. 16 Iona (Midwest, 14)

Why root for the Gaels: You hope beyond hope that Sam Cassell Jr. knocks down a big-time three-pointer — think Bryce Drew-esque — and breaks out his dad’s classic celebration for such a moment.

The downside: Honestly, last year’s Iona team that lost in the first round to Iowa State was slightly better with A.J. English (now playing professionally) launching three-pointers. Plus, Iona in means Monmouth out ... again.

Projection: Yes, Oregon is a little bit short-handed. No, that doesn’t mean Iona will put together a first-round upset.

No. 17 Virginia (East, 5)

Why root for the Cavaliers: Who really wants to see the ball flying up and down the court anyway? Tony Bennett’s squad slows it down — 351st in adjusted tempo out of 351 Division I teams — and that’s just fine.

The downside: Here’s where statistics don’t tell the full story. Yes, Virginia is ranked as the No. 1 defense in the country and has relatively impressive offensive numbers, too. That doesn’t explain seven conference losses, including at Pittsburgh, for one of the supposed elite ACC teams.

Projection: Tough draw for the ‘Hoos against everybody’s favorite Cinderella UNC-W. For a reason. Virginia goes down in the classic 12-5 upset.

No. 18 Florida Gulf Coast (West, 14)

Why root for the Eagles: Dunk City lives! This year’s team actually has more dunks this season (149) than the team that earned that moniker four years ago. Rayjon Tucker even broke the shot clock with a rim rattler in the Atlantic Sun championship game.

The downside: That’s all well and good, but this isn’t the “real” Dunk City. The likelihood of this year’s team matching the magic from 2013 is slim. That was a singular moment in time.

Projection: The Eagles got an in-state foe and even got to stay in state with a first-round date in Orlando. What they won’t get is a win against Florida State.

No. 19 Cincinnati (South, 6)

Why root for the Bearcats: Turnovers or, more correctly, not turning the ball over is important. Cincinnati takes care of the ball as well as any team in the country. Plus, the Bearcats have three players, including point guard Troy Caupain, who boast an assist-to-turnover ratio better than 2:1.

The downside: Regular-season success, which the Bearcats have had plenty of under Mick Cronin, hasn’t translated to as much success in March. Cincinnati has just one Sweet 16 appearance in seven tourney trips the last decade.

Projection: The Bearcats play good defense, but probably can’t play enough to slow down UCLA in the second round.

No. 20 Northern Kentucky (South, 15)

Why root for the Norse: Have to support the new kid on the block. This is the first season Northern Kentucky is eligible for the NCAA tournament, and it qualified out of a fairly wild Horizon League tournament.

The downside: This plays out one of two ways. Either the Norse keep riding their tidal wave of momentum or the moment becomes too big on a national stage. First time in? Probably bank on the latter.

Projection: The Norse looked pretty pumped to be facing Kentucky when it was announced Sunday. That tune might change when Bam Adebayo’s dunking on their head in their first-round loss

No. 21 Arizona (West, 2)

Why root for the Wildcats: You’ve spent the past five months trying to come up with a killer Lauri Markkanen chant — the Finnish just doesn’t translate — and have a vast appreciation for the damage a roster full of athletics wings can cause.

The downside: You see Sean Miller and get a bit wistful. The contract extension he signed in February will keep him at Arizona through 2022, and he just doesn’t seem real interested in leaving the desert.

Projection: The Wildcats have the pieces for a Final Four run and make it that far before coming up short of a return to the championship game for the first time since 2001.

No. 22 North Carolina Central (Midwest, 16)

Why root for the Eagles: North Carolina Central calls Durham, N.C., home and its campus is just 3 short miles from Duke. If you had to pick just one from that city, the choice is fairly clear. The Eagles being one of the best three-point defense teams in the country is a bonus.

The downside: Some other metrics don’t treat North Carolina Central quite as well. The Eagles don’t hit the offensive boards. Or make many three-pointers. Free-throw shooting isn’t a real strength either.

Projection: First Four win for the Eagles leads into a rout against a Kansas team that had plenty of time to rest after an early exit in the Big 12 tournament.

No. 23 South Dakota State (West, 16)

Why root for the Jackrabbits: Highlights of the SDSU’s run in the Summit League tournament made you pause and say, “Is that the Michael Orris who almost ended up at Illinois?” It was. On his third team in five years, Orris is one of several Robins to leading scorer Mike Daum’s Batman.

The downside: No Scott Nagy this year for the Jackrabbits, with the Centennial grad and former Illini assistant now at Wright State. And while Daum is a beast offensively, SDSU has one of the worst defenses in the country.

Projection: Somebody had to match up with Gonzaga for a first-round loss. That’s the Jackrabbits’ fate.

No. 24 Oregon (Midwest, 3)

Why root for the Ducks: Dillon Brooks always seems to be good for a game-winning shot. He did it twice this season, hitting a buzzer beater to defeat UCLA at home in December and repeating the feat at California in February.

The downside: Not to put too fine a point on it, but Chris Boucher going down with a season-ending knee injury in the Pac-12 tournament does not bode well for the Ducks. His shot blocking was the strongest part of Oregon’s defense.

Projection: No return trip to the Elite Eight for the Ducks. In fact, they head home two rounds earlier.

No. 25 Rhode Island (Midwest, 11)

Why root for the Rams: You’re a huge Lamar Odom fan, consider Stanford your sworn enemy after that Elite Eight loss in 1998 and know the school colors are — let’s be specific here — Keaney blue, Navy blue and white.

The downside: This was supposed to be a no-brainer NCAA tournament season for Rhode Island. Dan Hurley spurned some coaching jobs elsewhere and several key contributors returned. Only an A-10 tournament title, the culmination of eight straight wins since mid-February, kept the Rams from starting their run this week in Dayton.

Projection: The Rams are rolling right now. Sweet 16-bound rolling thanks to a favorable bracket location. But that’s where their run ends again.

No. 26 Saint Mary’s (West, 7)

Why root for the Gaels: Jock Landale. Jock Perry. Saint Mary’s has two Australians named Jock. This bears repeating as much as possible. Perry is redshirting this season, but Landale is one of the better big men in the country, averaging a near double-double.

The downside: The Gaels have a top-15 offense and top-30 defense. But how much were they able to pad their stats in the West Coast Conference? Three of Saint Mary’s four losses were against Gonzaga, so that might be all the evidence needed to say a good Gaels can’t quite compete at that next level.

Projection: Saint Mary’s gets one tourney win, justifies its spot as a No. 7 seed and then loses in the second round to Arizona. No contest.

No. 27 Texas Southern (South, 16)

Why root for the Tigers: Teams that do it the right way mean something to you. The fact Texas Southern made the NCAA tournament without winning the SWAC tournament title because its opponent, Alcorn State, was ineligible for postseason play for academic violations sits right with your feelings.

The downside: How do you feel about Mike Davis? Does his decade at Indiana, first as an assistant under Bobby Knight and then as Knight’s replacement, make him persona non grata when it comes time to possibly cheer on the Tigers?

Projection: A No. 16 seed has never beaten a No. 1 seed. Texas Southern doesn’t change that in a blowout loss to North Carolina.

No. 28 Bucknell (West, 13)

Why root for the Bison: You like your Patriot League entries with a flair for the dramatic and have fond memories of the No. 14-seeded Bucknell squad handing Bill Self and Kansas a first-round exit in 2005.

The downside: That was basically the high-water mark for Bison basketball unless you’re a huge Mike Muscala fan. Bucknell did beat Vanderbilt in a close game, but got blown out by Wake Forest and Butler.

Projection: No Bison upset this time around. Too many turnovers against “Press Virginia” turns out to be a bad thing in first round.

No. 29 Seton Hall (South, 9)

Why root for the Pirates: Like Purdue’s Caleb Swanigan? Seton Hall has its own double-double machine in Angel Delgado. In fact, the 6-10 junior has recorded 26 double-doubles this season, just like Swanigan — just entirely less high-profile.

The downside: Last year’s team disappointed in the NCAA tournament, losing by 16 to Gonzaga, after a surprise run to a Big East tournament title. This year’s team is largely the same group. Will it avoid disappointment?

Projection: The Pirates win ugly, but they win. And will win one game in this year’s tournament.

No. 30 Mount St. Mary’s (East, 16)

Why root for the Mountaineers: You like teams that persevere through adversity. The Mount started the season 1-11 after playing its first nine games on the road, including these stops: West Virginia, Iowa State, Minnesota, Michigan and Arkansas.

The downside: Mount St. Mary’s tips off the tournament. That’s life as a Northeastern Conference team in the Big Dance. The Mountaineers are just happy to be here.

Projection: The Mount doesn’t even make it out of Dayton, falling to New Orleans in the First Four.

No. 31 Vermont (Midwest, 13)

Why root for the Catamounts: When you’re not skiing or drowning your pancakes and waffles in maple syrup, you’re cozying up on the couch with some Ben and Jerry’s ice cream. Vermont is the state for you.

The downside: Taylor Coppenrath is not walking through that door. The former Vermont star lit teams up for three straight years, leading the Catamounts to three straight NCAA tournaments from 2003-05. This year’s team simply lacks that kind of firepower.

Projection: Hello, 6-8, 215-pound Payton Henson. Allow me to introduce you to Caleb Swanigan and Isaac Haas. Outsized Vermont goes down in first round.

No. 32 Jacksonville State (Midwest, 15)

Why root for the Gamecocks: Lots of firsts for this Jacksonville State team. First-year coach in Ray Harper. First Ohio Valley Conference tournament title after beating UT Martin. And first-ever NCAA tournament berth.

The downside: Well, the Gamecocks were picked 12th in a 12-team league for a reason. They’ve played inspired basketball of late, but still turn the ball over a lot and struggle defending the three-point line.

Projection: The “happy to be here” feeling outweighs getting blasted in the first round by Louisville.

No. 33 Kent State (South, 14)

Why root for the Golden Flashes: Interested in following a player you’ve never heard of in hopes of March magic? Look no further than Kent State’s Jaylin Walker, who put up 30 points in the MAC title game and hit a game-winning layup against Ohio in the semifinals.

The downside: The Golden Flashes’ best nonconference win this season was Texas. Most years? Yeah, that’s pretty good. Not so much this season the way Shaka Smart’s Longhorns struggled.

Projection: Kent State doesn’t have anyone that can check Lonzo Ball or T.J. Leaf on its roster, and a first-round loss is the result.

No. 34 Princeton (West, 12)

Why root for the Tigers: Thankfully the new Ivy League tournament didn’t create a mess of things. Princeton hasn’t lost since Dec. 22, ending the regular season on a 17-game winning streak. Then the Tigers had to play Penn in the Ivy tourney semifinals at The Palestra? Yeesh. Mess avoided.

The downside: Only one of those wins (Bucknell) came against an NCAA tournament team. Before that? Losses to five teams that didn’t make the tournament. Don’t get your hopes up for a repeat of 1996.

Projection: The Tigers’ winning streak doesn’t reach 20 games, with Notre Dame showing them the door in the first round

No. 35 Iowa State (Midwest, 5)

Why root for the Cyclones: In the age of one-and-done stars, you appreciate a four-year career like the one Monte Morris has put together in Ames, where he’s simply gotten better every single year and played his way into All-America consideration.

The downside: Did the Cyclones use up their postseason push in winning the Big 12 title? Steve Prohm’s bunch has won nine of its last 10 games. Are they too hot right now after a slow start in conference play? Iowa State just seems to be building toward a major letdown.

Projection: Would a first-round exit surprise you? No? Well, that’s what awaits the Cyclones this week.

No. 36 VCU (West, 10)

Why root for the Rams: A Shaka Smart-esque run by VCU in the tournament would make Illinois look good. The Illini, of course, handed the Rams an 18-point beating in early December in Miami.

The downside: How much of a shot does the third-best team in the Atlantic 10 really have? The Rams slipped at the end of the year, losing two of their final three regular-season games to Rhode Island and Dayton and then dropped the A-10 title game to Rhode Island on Sunday.

Projection: First-round exit aside, Will Wade’s name still pops up for several job openings this offseason.

No. 37 Florida (East, 4)

Why root for the Gators: A fascination with underhand free throws. It looks ridiculous, but Canyon Barry’s technique copied from his dad, Rick, is effective. Florida’s graduate-transfer sixth man has only missed 14 free throws all season and is shooting 88 percent.

The downside: Valentine’s Day was not kind to Florida, with starting center John Egbunu going down with a torn ACL in the Gators’ win against Auburn. Playing without the 6-11 shot blocker and rim protector could make for a short tournament run.

Projection: The popular upset candidate seems to be Florida. So why not go with the flow and pick ETSU over the Gators in the first round?

No. 38 South Carolina (East, 7)

Why root for the Gamecocks: Malik Monk fans weren’t happy, but South Carolina did end up with the SEC Player of the Year in Sindarius Thornwell. It was deserved, with the 6-5 guard a potential game-changer on both ends.

The downside: This particular South Carolina team seems to play its worst basketball late in the season. Last year’s 3-5 finish meant no NCAA tournament. This year’s 3-6 finish and another first-round exit in the SEC tournament meant a seven-seed in the NCAAs. Go figure.

Projection: Decent draw for a South Carolina team that probably didn’t deserve a No. 7 seed, but the Gamecocks will still be a blip on Duke’s radar in the second round.

No. 39 Providence (East, 11)

Why root for the Friars: Lose two first-round draft picks from last year’s tourney team? No problem, apparently, for Ed Cooley and Co. Providence won six straight to close out the regular season and will get a chance to extend its season in Dayton.

The downside: More than a couple losses along the way that send eyebrows rising. How can a team that beat Butler, Xavier and Creighton back-to-back-to-back also lose to Boston College, DePaul and St. John’s?

Projection: The Friars get one tournament win. Sort of. Do First Four victories really even count?

No. 40 Arkansas (South, 8)

Why root for the Razorbacks: This could be the start of something good for Arkansas or the beginning of the end of the Mike Anderson era. Three straight tourney appearances saw Anderson leave UAB for Missouri. He did the same going from Missouri to Arkansas. This is his second in three years in Fayetteville.

The downside: These aren’t the “40 Minutes of Hell” Razorbacks made famous in the Nolan Richardson era. Defense — particularly keeping teams off the offensive boards — is occasionally optional for this Arkansas team.

Projection: Four of the Razorbacks’ last six NCAA tournament appearances have ended in a first-round loss. This year makes five.

No. 41 Villanova (East, 1)

Why root for the Wildcats: You’ve had the video of Ryan Arcidiacono’s pass to Kris Jenkins — and the latter’s game-winning three-pointer — on repeat for the last year. Has there ever been a better finish to a national title game?

The downside: The last program to repeat was Florida a decade ago, but that Gator team returned all five starters from its first title to the second and then had three first-round draft picks. Also, Jalen Brunson. You’re still not over that.

Projection: Official seeding aside, Duke is probably the best No. 2 on the board. Not a great draw for Villanova, which goes down to the Blue Devils in the Elite Eight.

No. 42 Xavier (West, 11)

Why root for the Musketeers: In Trevon Blueitt you trust. Since Edmond Sumner went down with a torn ACL in late January, Blueitt has been the guy for Xavier, maintaining his team-leading scoring average.

The downside: Honestly, the Musketeers should just be happy to be in the tourney field. A 1-6 finish to the regular season was awfully close to playing their way out of the NCAAs and into the NIT.

Projection: If you bailed off the Xavier bandwagon already, that’s OK. It won’t make it past the first round anyway.

No. 43 Marquette (East, 10)

Why root for the Golden Eagles: You’ve got Steve Wojciechowski in the “ex-Duke assistant to take over when Coack K retires” pool, and a win or two in his first NCAA tournament appearance with Marquette might help him in the race against Chris Collins and Johnny Dawkins.

The downside: Even the idea that Tom Crean once coached the Golden Eagles is enough to give you pause. That it’s been nearly a decade since that happened doesn’t matter much. Besides, JaJuan Johnson is not Jimmy Butler or Dwyane Wade.

Projection: Marquette has won at least two games in each of its last three trips to the NCAA tournament. This year’s the exception to that rule with a first-round loss.

No. 44 North Dakota (West, 15)

Why root for the Fighting Hawks: Who? Oh, right. North Dakota adopted a new nickname. Being in the NCAA tournament (in basketball, not hockey) is also new. This season was North Dakota’s first Big Sky title and first NCAA tournament appearance.

The downside: Fighting Hawks is a lame nickname. North Dakota fans weren’t going to keep Fighting Sioux like they wanted, but Roughriders would have been a stronger choice. Even North Stars or Sundogs. But Fighting Hawks? Pass.

Projection: Maybe next year, North Dakota. First-round foe Arizona is at a bit of a different level than the Weber States of the world.

No. 45 Baylor (East, 3)

Why root for the Bears: More of that interest in a team for its head coach instead of what Baylor might accomplish in the NCAA tournament. Johnathan Motley’s s a potential first-round pick, but what’s next for Scott Drew? That’s the big question.

The downside: Rooting for Baylor in any sport is tough to do with the cloud that’s hanging over the department from the truly terrible series of sexual assaults the Bears tried to sweep under the rug. Hard pass.

Projection: As soon as the Bears fall in the second round to SMU, Drew puts his house in Waco on the market and updates his résumé.

No. 46 Troy (East, 15)

Why root for the Trojans: Troy’s already started the upset train, coming away as an unexpected auto bid out of the Sun Belt. The Trojans, of course, got some help from Texas State beating UT Arlington in the tourney semifinals, but, you know, just ignore that.

The downside: The Troy band “Sound of the South” is probably more highly considered in music circles than the team is in basketball circles. The Trojans are, simply, an average basketball team and pretty tough to get excited about.

Projection: There have been some No. 15 teams that took down a 2 seed in the first round. Troy shouldn’t bank on that facing Duke in the first round.

No. 47 UC Davis (Midwest, 16)

Why root for the Aggies: Remember when Bradley beat Kansas and Pittsburgh to make a surprise run to the 2006 Sweet 16? Jim Les was coaching the Braves then, and now, 11 seasons later, he’s got the Aggies angling for some of the same.

The downside: Like offense? Then UC Davis is not the team for you. The Aggies won the Big West tournament title without scoring more than 66 points in a single game. It took overtime to hit that mark in the semis, and their championship win was a 50-47 barn burner against UC Irvine.

Projection: If a 16 seed loses in the First Four and no one sees it, did it really happen? Ask UC Davis on Wednesday night.

No. 48 Miami (Midwest, 8)

Why root for the Hurricanes: A tournament win for Miami likely means one thing — Jim Larrañaga dancing in the Hurricanes’ locker room after the game. Those videos are Twitter and/or YouTube gold.

The downside: The “Illinois rule” likely cost Illinois again this season, with Rutgers the beneficiary of a video review near the end of its upset of the Illini in the teams’ regular-season finale. That just brings back bad memories of 2013.

Projection: Sparty’s got your back, Illini fans. Michigan State takes down the Hurricanes in the first round.

No. 49 Oklahoma State (Midwest, 10)

Why root for the Cowboys: Last year’s run by Stephen F. Austin made you a big Brad Underwood fan, and his ability to turn Travis Ford’s 12-20 team a season ago into a 20-12 squad this year makes you smile just a little.

The downside: That smile quickly turns upside down when you remember just why the Cowboys have the No. 1 offense in the country and have made such a turnaround. It will hurt even more three months from now when Jawun Evans is a first-round draft pick.

Projection: Evans is a legit talent, but Oklahoma State won’t make it out of the first round this year.

No. 50 Southern California (East, 11)

Why root for the Trojans: You hope that Andy Enfield has been storing up the same kind of magic that helped him guide Florida Gulf Coast to a surprise Sweet 16 spot in 2013 before he took the job with the Men of Troy.

The downside: The Pac-12 was pretty good this season, and the Trojans did get a win against crosstown rival UCLA. But USC was the fifth-best team in the conference for a reason. The Trojans are good, not great.

Projection: Has the ship sailed on contracting the tournament field back to 64 teams? The Trojans leave Dayton without a win and head home having not really been a part of the real March Madness.

No. 51 Florida State (West, 3)

Why root for the Seminoles: Florida State boasts the second-tallest team in the country (hard to beat UCF with 7-6 center Tacko Fall). It’s just a bunch of long-armed guards, a massive front line with Jonathan Isaac (6-10) and Michael Ojo (7-1, 304) and they’re all super athletic.

The downside: The Seminoles have been kind of inconsistent this season with losses to Temple, Georgia Tech and Pittsburgh, and they did contribute to Illinois’ rather disappointing Thanksgiving trip to Brooklyn.

Projection: The Seminoles are Sweet 16-bound, taking advantage of their talented roster while they can.

No. 52 West Virginia (West, 4)

Why root for the Mountaineers: You have your “Press Virginia” T-shirt ready for action this week. There’s nothing you enjoy better than West Virginia pressuring the ball so hard teams forget how to inbound it.

The downside: Um, Illinois was one of those teams. After months of preparation, the Illini’s Thanksgiving was spoiled in an 89-57 loss in Brooklyn when they turned it over a season-high 28 times against the Mountaineers.

Projection: West Virginia has unfinished business in the tourney after losing in the first round last year to Stephen F. Austin. The Mountaineers make up for it with a Sweet 16 appearance this year.

No. 53 Kentucky (South, 2)

Why root for the Wildcats: You’re really more of an NBA fan. Kentucky takes care of you on that front with two possible lottery picks in its backcourt (De’Aaron Fox and Malik Monk) and a third first-round pick on the block (Bam Adebayo).

The downside: Five-star recruit envy. Kentucky has so many every season. Would it kill John Calipari to let one pass through every once in a while? That, and rooting for the Wildcats just seems wrong on an instinctual basis.

Projection: The selection committee did Kentucky no favors with Dayton/Wichita State in the 7/10 game in the South. The Wildcats make it through, but lose again to UCLA in the Sweet 16.

No. 54 SMU (East, 6)

Why root for the Mustangs: The AAC champs have position-less basketball down to a science. It helps that point guard Shake Milton is 6-6 and the rest of the starting lineup runs 6-6, 6-6, 6-7 and 6-8. The Mustangs can basically switch everything.

The downside: How do you feel about an athletic department that’s name is basically synonymous with NCAA violations? That’s how a 25-win SMU team played zero postseason basketball last season.

Projection: Battle for Texas goes SMU’s way in the second round, but Semi Ojeleye isn’t able to make it past his former Duke teammates in the Sweet 16.

No. 55 Creighton (Midwest, 6)

Why root for the Bluejays: Creighton lost point guard Maurice Watson in late January and was immediately written off by, well, everybody. The Bluejays didn’t maintain their level of success before that serious blow to their rotation, but still picked up wins against tourney teams Butler, Providence and Xavier.

The downside: A month after tearing his ACL, Watson managed to become essentially a fugitive of the law — at least for a short time the U.S. Marshal’s office was searching for him — after being charged with first-degree sexual assault. That makes rooting for the Bluejays more difficult for sure.

Projection: Let’s just put the Bluejays out of their misery. All that promise early in the year ends in a first-round upset loss.

No. 56 Minnesota (South, 5)

Why root for the Golden Gophers: Minnesota finished last year with seven scholarship players available and eight wins by season’s end. Now, the Gophers are the second-highest seeded Big Ten team in the tournament. Who doesn’t love a turnaround story like that?

The downside: Akeem Springs’ torn right Achilles is trouble for Minnesota, robbing the Gophers of not only a starting guard but also their best three-point shooter. His teammates consider him the team’s emotional and intellectual leader. That surely won’t be a problem in the stress of a one-and-done tournament, right?

Projection: There were high hopes for a potential Pitino vs. Pitino matchup. That wouldn’t be possible until the Final Four, which would be tough since the Gophers are going to lose in the first round.

No. 57 Louisville (Midwest, 2)

Why root for the Cardinals: Violations, schmiolations. Who cares how Rick Pitino gets players to Louisville, right? Last year’s tournament ban was bogus. The Cardinals — long one of the top programs in the country — are right back where they belong.

The downside: Who knows what Quentin Snider might have accomplished in an Illinois uniform, but while he’s suiting up for the Cardinals there’s likely to be no support thrown Louisville’s way from central Illinois.

Projection: Louisville runs into the buzz saw that is the Michigan Wolverines in the second round.

No. 58 Michigan State (Midwest, 9)

Why root for the Spartans: Rooting against Tom Izzo in March typically isn’t a successful venture. Michigan State is 1-2 so far this month, including a loss in Champaign, so odds are Izzo’s young team is due for a win or two to even things out.

The downside: Banking on a rotation that only sometimes hits eight deep is risky. Half of that rotation being freshmen — no matter how good Miles Bridges is — makes it an even riskier proposition. When the young guys are good, so is Michigan State. If they’re not …

Projection: It wouldn’t be an NCAA tournament without at least one Michigan State win, which the Spartans get. (Just forget about last year).

No. 59 Maryland (West, 6)

Why root for the Terrapins: You put Old Bay on everything, Scott Van Pelt is your favorite SportsCenter anchor and when you’re not watching basketball you settle in to your most comfortable chair and read a little Edgar Allan Poe.

The downside: Unless Melo Trimble plays at the level the pundits believe he’s at rather than the level his production has dictated the last two seasons, the Terrapins don’t have a great chance for an extended tourney stay. Then there’s that whole swept Illinois this year thing.

Projection: A tournament win — on top of playing all year — gives Maryland’s trio of freshmen a serious building block for the future.

No. 60 Wisconsin (East, 8)

Why root for the Badgers: None of that stretch 4 or stretch 5 business for you. Old school big men are tops, and Wisconsin’s got one in Ethan Happ. Consider this: The redshirt sophomore has yet to attempt a three-pointer in two seasons in Madison and gets 81 percent of his shots at the rim.

The downside: You’re not exactly sure which Wisconsin team will show up. The veteran squad that opened Big Ten play 10-1 and put the hammer down on Northwestern in the Big Ten tournament semifinals? Or the one that went 2-5 to end the regular season?

Projection: Just a weird Wisconsin season this year, so why not assume things stay weird with a first-round exit to Virginia Tech?

No. 61 Purdue (Midwest, 4)

Why root for the Boilermakers: Caleb Swanigan. If Purdue had nobody else, the sophomore forward would still be enough. How many monster rebounders also shoot 43 percent from three-point range? Swanigan is, at minimum, unicorn adjacent.

The downside: Purdue can’t simply rely on Swanigan. He does a lot, sure, but the Boilermakers need their shooters to be on and freshman point guard Carsen Edwards to walk that irrational confidence line like a tightrope.

Projection: The last time Purdue played an NCAA tournament game in Wisconsin (1969) it ultimately reached the Final Four. The Boilermakers come up short, however, and lose in the Sweet 16.

No. 62 Notre Dame (West, 5)

Why root for the Fighting Irish: Your favorite NBA player of all time is Charles Barkely, and Bonzie Colson can’t help but stir the same kind of feelings when you watch him play. At 6-5, the Notre Dame “center” ranks 15th in the country in rebounds per game.

The downside: It’s awfully hard to fight the stigma of rooting for Notre Dame. Does anybody really like these guys?

Projection: The Irish lead the country with the lowest turnover percentage among the 351 teams. They’ll commit a few too many more in their second-round loss to West Virginia.

No. 63 Michigan (Midwest, 7)

Why root for the Wolverines: No team has more momentum going into the NCAA tournament than Michigan. From being on a plane that slid off the runway into a ditch to Big Ten tournament champions five days later, the Wolverines have some serious mojo flowing.

The downside: Can Michigan avoid a letdown from the high of the week of the Big Ten tournament by the time it starts March Madness for real? That will be the challenge for Wolverines coach John Beilein.

Projection: Team of destiny at this point, right? Wolverines ride their tidal wave of momentum to the Elite Eight.

No. 64 Duke (East, 2)

Why root for the Blue Devils: Those games Duke lost when Mike Krzyzewski was out after his back surgery and the one to Kansas when the Blue Devils weren’t at full strength early in the year? Those obviously don’t count. This is a three-loss team max and should have been a No. 1 seed.

The downside: It’s Duke. Not to be flippant, but that’s probably enough, and Grayson Allen angling to take the title of most hated Dukie from Christian Laettner and J.J. Redick really seals the deal.

Projection: Preseason favorites get the job done. The ACC tournament title was just the appetizer. Luke Kennard, Jayson Tatum and Co. bring home Duke’s sixth national championship.

No. 65 Kansas (Midwest, 1)

Why root for the Jayhawks: Sure, you’re still a little salty that Bill Self left Illinois for Kansas, but you can’t quite understand these “Is Bill Self an elite coach?” conversations. Raise your hand if you wouldn’t want to win 13 straight conference titles. No one? Thought so.

The downside: Obsessing over the “what if” scenarios of Self sticking around Champaign as Illinois misses out on the NCAA tournament again isn’t good for your health. Neither is the constant repetition of “Rock Chalk, Jayhawk” bound to permeate this month.

Projection: The Jayhawks spent as much time at No. 1 in the country as anybody this year, but their run ends in the Final Four.

No. 66 North Carolina (South, 1)

Why root for the Tar Heels: Lack of institutional control? So what? It’s overrated. So is going to class. Just win, baby, and that’s what Roy Williams just daggum does. The roof, after all, is the ceiling.

The downside: Everything. Carolina Blue is a terrible color. Academic fraud should be a big deal on a college campus. And that 2005 national championship game … SEAN MAY!

Projection: The Tar Heels’ ceiling in this tournament, however, is the Elite Eight.

No. 67 Kansas State (South, 11)

Why root for the Wildcats: BRUUUUUUCE! Boy, did he ride the job security roller coaster this season. But two wins against Baylor, one against West Virginia and one against Oklahoma State was enough to get the former Illini coach into a First Four showdown in Dayton.

The downside: Here are some facts — real ones, not the alternate variety, even if that would probably make Illinois fans feel better. Bruce Weber has made the NCAA tournament three times in five years at Kansas State. Illinois has just one berth in the same span.

Projection: Weber goes back on the hot seat when the Wildcats lose in the First Four to Danny Manning’s Wake Forest team.

No. 68 Northwestern (West, 8)

Why root for the Wildcats: Northwestern making the tournament field for the first time ever is clearly the story of the college basketball season. Those scrappy underdogs. Gosh, what an incredible tale.

The downside: The Wildcats are still pushing that whole “Chicago’s Big Ten team” thing when their campus and soon-to-be-renovated arena are located, you know, in Evanston. It was an interesting marketing attempt, but come on.

Projection: Even the Gonzaga haters might find themselves cheering on the Bulldogs when they take down Northwestern in the second round.