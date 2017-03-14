Grades: Illini dominate the glass

Player of the game

Illinois’ Malcolm Hill

Playing again at State Farm Center — something he said he didn’t think he’d do — Hill put up a game-high 25 points and took just 12 shots to do it. He knocked down jumpers and got to the rim, leading to plenty of free throw attempts (and makes).



Backcourt

Valparaiso: B-

Illinois: B+

Hill’s standout performance coupled with a do-everything type of game from Tracy Abrams set Illinois on a good path. Fifteen turnovers, however, is the one real knock you could put on the Illini.



Frontcourt

Valparaiso: F

Illinois: A

Leron Black’s double-double (13 points, 12 rebounds) was just the start of the Illini’s advantage down low. Illinois finished with a 43-26 rebounding edge, with both Maverick Morgan and Mike Thorne adding a scoring presence.



Bench

Valparaiso: C

Illinois: A

The margin of victory allowed interim Illini coach Jamall Walker to go deeper to his bench. Regular reserve Jalen Coleman-Lands led the bench scoring with eight points, but Thorne added seven and Clayton Jones scored his first four career points.



Overall

Valparaiso: C-

Illinois: A-

This was a game Illinois should have won, and with the Crusaders’ best player not available, it was a game Illinois should have won by this kind of margin. The first game in the Walker era went off without a hitch. Can the Illini repeat it?