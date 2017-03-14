LIVE! NIT: Valparaiso

Illinois 29, Valparaiso 16 — 6:16 left in 1st half

Well, all things considered, the NIT is off to a pretty good start for the Illini. Malcolm Hill already has 10 points (including two three-pointers) after only scoring four points total in Illinois' Big Ten tournament loss to Michigan. Fellow senior Maverick Morgan has six points and five rebounds. And sixth-year guard Tracy Abrams has four points, three rebounds and two assists.

Illinois vs. Valparaiso — 6 p.m, ESPN

So I missed out on a couple of update windows while I was attending Josh Whitman's press conference to discuss firing women's basketball coach Matt Bollant.

To catch you up real quick ...

— Illinois starters have not changed. It's Te'Jon Lucas, Tracy Abrams, Malcolm Hill, Leron Black and Maverick Morgan.

— Michael Finke, however, will not play. He's out with a foot injury. Not clear if it's the same foot he's had trouble with since first Michigan game here in Champaign.

— Would maybe expect more Kipper Nichols at the 4 off the bench and then maybe more D.J. Williams as well.

— And we're underway. That's happened, too.

Illinois vs. Valparaiso — 6 p.m., ESPN

Malcolm Hill spent part of last week's Big Ten tournament game against Michigan wearning a sleeve on his knee and then part of it without the sleeve. The senior guard hobbled around some after halftime in the loss to the Wolverines and took a hard fall late in the game to boot.

Both Hill and interim Illinois coach Jamall Walker said the knee is fine. And that's Hill in the picture below shooting a jumper during pregame warmups.

"It’s good; it’s fine," Hill said. "Rehabbing, staying away from the basketball court the past couple days resting and recovering so I could be as close to 100 percent as possible."

"I think we’re pretty healthy considering this time of year," Walker said. "This time of year you have a bunch of knicks and knacks, and Paul Schmidt, our trainer, does a good job of taking care of that."

Illinois vs. Valparaiso — 6 p.m., ESPN

There was a sheet at my spot at press row detailing the experimental rules that will be used in the NIT this season. Rules that, I admit, I forgot about in between Illinois getting its NIT berth on Sunday and today.

So here's a quick rundown on the "it's not quarters but it's actually quarters" changes with the halves now being split into "segments."

Good evening everyone and welcome back to another LIVE! Report from State Farm Center, where tipoff has been moved to 6 p.m. for tonight's first round NIT game and to ESPN from the Deuce. The change was apparently made by NCAA after the postponent of the Syracuse-UNC Greensboro game.

Back to your usual programming ...

Sort of like Malcolm Hill, I wondered if there was going to be another one of these this season. After beating Michigan State on Senior Night and only Rutgers left on the regular season schedule, it looked like Illinois had rallied its way into the NCAA tournament conversation.

We all know how that turned out. Losses at Rutgers and then in Washington, D.C., to Michigan later, and Illinois is back at The Farm for a first-round NIT matchup with Valparaiso — and with a new coach. We're (rough math in my head) about 74 hours removed from the announcment that Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman had fired John Groce and elevated Jamall Walker to interim head coach for the NIT run.

So Illinois is sliding into the NIT on two losses and a coaching change. Valparaiso has also lost two straight and will play without its leading everything player Alec Peters. That makes tonight's game ... unpredictable.

Of course, it couldn't be a Tuesday at Illinois without some more news, and that came this afternoon when it was announced Whitman had also fired women's basketball coach Matt Bollant, completing the Mike Thomas trifecta all in a year on the job.

You can read about Bollant's five years at Illinois ending in today's firing, while also diving into some hypothetical candidates to be the next Illini women's basketball coach.

CHAMPAIGN — Tracy Abrams will play in Tuesday’s first round of the NIT for his third head coach, the lone Illinois player to span the entirety of changes from Bruce Weber to John Groce and now Jamall Walker.

Six years into his Illini career, Abrams called his circumstances “unique.”

Illinois’ 6:15 p.m. tipoff against Valparaiso at State Farm Center comes 75 1/2 hours after Groce was fired as Illini coach by athletic director Josh Whitman.

That Illinois (18-14) is playing in the NIT for the third time in four years, having missed the NCAA tournament every season since Groce’s first in 2012-13, is part of the reason Walker is now leading the team on an interim basis.

“We’ve been through a lot, but right now all we can do is keep worrying about what we can control and be ready to play (Tuesday),” Abrams said. “As a leader of the team, I’ve got to keep being unconditional in my role and what I need to do. ... I’m going to give it everything I’ve got again. I’m excited to play again.”

Engendering that type of attitude team-wide is Walker’s plan of action heading into Tuesday’s game against the Crusaders (24-8).

What a difference two weeks can make.

March 1 was a red-letter day for Illini basketball.

The Farm was filled to the top row, Leron Black was draining threes, Malcolm Hill was drawing fouls and an inspired Illini team was frustrating Tom Izzo’s Michigan State Spartans en route to a 73-70 win.

It seemed that Illini Nation had come together at the end of an exasperating season.

But only for that night.

The mood, the atmosphere will be far different at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday as the Illini host Valparaiso in the first round of the NIT.

Coach John Groce has been dismissed. Assistants left in charge will be thinking about an uncertain future. The old C-section won’t be packed.

Passions must be dredged from deep within because they won’t come naturally.

