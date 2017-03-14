Motivated Illini take first step

CHAMPAIGN — Malcolm Hill and Leron Black didn’t mention the fact the Illinois players wrote the names of the Illini coaching staff’s families on their shoes before Tuesday night’s game against Valparaiso in the first round of the NIT. Something only a close-up appraisal of their footwear would have revealed.

So interim coach Jamall Walker made sure he did after Illinois topped the Crusaders 82-57 at State Farm Center in front of a small — attendance was announced at 4,719 — but invested group of fans.

“They’re thinking about not themselves, but they’re thinking about our families,” Walker said. “That’s a pretty cool deal to do that for them and go out there and play. That’s who they played for — not the coaches, but for our families and kids. When you play a team like that, you’re in trouble.”

And Valparaiso was.

How Illinois started the game would be telling. The Illini entered Tuesday’s game three days removed from the firing of coach John Groce. An NIT berth, the result of a fourth straight season left out of the NCAA tournament field, was also not their preferred postseason path.

But Illinois jumped on Valparaiso in the first half, building an early double-digit lead and holding that advantage throughout in its 25-point victory.

“When you play a team with a cause, they are dangerous,” Walker said. “They’re dangerous. We saw that when we played Alabama in a same type situation (in the 2015 NIT). They could have beaten anybody in the country that day. We saw the same thing against Michigan (in the Big Ten tournament). That’s what they were (Tuesday). They were a team with a cause.”

Valparaiso coach Matt Lottich saw the same.

“We ran into a very motivated team that looked like they were playing for something,” Lottich said.

The word Hill and Black used after the game was fun. That was the directive from Walker before the game.

“The biggest thing we said coming into this game was play hard and have fun,” said Hill, who led the Illini with 25 points. “(Walker) just tells us to have fun and be ourselves. He says it’s OK to make mistakes as long as we’re playing hard and giving a great effort. That’s all he cares about right now.”

That mindset helped.

“When you’re focused on having fun, it makes the game easier,” said Black, who finished with 13 points and 12 rebounds.

“It takes the pressure off,” Hill added. “We’ve got a lot of stuff going on.”

How the Illini handled dealing with a coaching change and continuing their season in the NIT impressed Walker. Doing so wasn’t an easy task, but it’s something Walker said he challenged the Illini to do.

“I personally think you’ve got a lot of people that kind of want to see these guys fail,” Walker said. “It’s hard to have fun when people want you to fail, being honest with you. … If we would have lost (Tuesday), everybody would have said, ‘Yep, they should have lost. They’ve got a lot going on.’ ”

Instead, the Illini fought.

“That’s the program we tried to establish here was we tried to establish a group that fought and competed,” Walker continued. “That sucker (Groce) fought. … That stuff rubs off on your guys. I think they know how to fight, and that’s because of John.”

What happened

Illinois’ NIT-opening win was never really in doubt. The Illini took their first double-digit lead five minutes into the game and held that advantage for nearly the entire rest of the game before closing out their 82-57 victory.

What it means

Interim coach Jamall Walker had his team ready to play. For every reason the Illini might have struggled, they answered it with made shots and rebounds in running over a Valpo team that struggled without its best player.

What’s next

For those that didn’t stay up late Tuesday night, Boise State won 73-68 at Utah, meaning the Broncos will head to Champaign later this week for a second-round NIT game at a date and time that will likely be determined today.