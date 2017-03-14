Notes: Finke out with foot injury

CHAMPAIGN — Jamall Walker didn’t find out Michael Finke wouldn’t play Tuesday night in the NIT because of a foot injury until 10 a.m. — eight hours before tipoff against Valparaiso.

Finke has dealt with foot trouble this season since Illinois’ first game against Michigan on Jan. 11, occasionally wearing a protective boot as a precautionary move.

“We’re going to take it day by day and see where it goes,” Walker said following Illinois’ 82-57 victory against the Crusaders at State Farm Center.



✰ ✰ ✰

With Finke out of the Illinois rotation, sixth-year center Mike Thorne Jr. played for the first time since Illinois’ Feb. 4 home loss to Minnesota. Thorne had eight straight DNPs between Feb. 4 and Tuesday’s game, making for 11 total this season.

“We knocked the cobwebs off him (Tuesday),” Walker said. “He was ready. He’s been working out on his own, getting individual shots, coming into the gym (and) getting extra conditioning with (strength and conditioning coach Adam Fletcher). That shows a lot of character for a kid to do that, and when he had his name called he did a pretty good job.”



✰ ✰ ✰

Thorne finished Tuesday’s game with three rebounds — his most since pulling down four on Jan. 7 at Indiana. That was only a small part of Illinois’ serious advantage on the boards.

The Illini out-rebounded Valparaiso 43-26, with Leron Black leading the way with an even dozen. That was his most since notching 15 rebounds on Jan. 1 against Ohio State.

Tracy Abrams added eight rebounds for Illinois — to go with nine points and five assists — and Maverick Morgan finished with six. Tevonn Walker paced Valparaiso with eight rebounds, while matching Illinois senior Malcolm Hill with 25 points.

“We’ve been, all year, pretty dominant with rebounds and pretty dominant defensively,” Valparaiso coach Matt Lottich said. “We just couldn’t do it (Tuesday). I thought their size and athleticism really bothered us. We’re used to doubling people up on the boards, and they did that to us.”



✰ ✰ ✰

Hill’s 25 points sent him past 1,800 for his career and closer to passing Dee Brown for third on Illinois’ all-time career scoring list. Hill’s 1,804 career points puts him eight points away from tying Brown.

“The fact my name’s up there with his is pretty cool,” Hill said.



✰ ✰ ✰

Heading into Tuesday night’s game, Hill said he wasn’t sure what to expect playing at State Farm Center again after the emotions of the Illini’s Senior Night win against Michigan State.

“My emotions were at an all-time high against Michigan State,” Hill said. “I’m just grateful I’m able to play again because not every team can have a postseason. I’m grateful we have one and grateful I can play on this court in front of our fans.”



✰ ✰ ✰

Former Illinois coach John Groce said he would encourage the Illini’s 2017 recruits to honor their commitment to the program even with a coaching change coming.

Walker echoed a similar sentiment.

“I’m just trying to keep them to still believe in Illinois, No. 1,” Walker said. “Let’s not be anybody that’s fake. We sold them on the University of Illinois and us, but the University of Illinois is still the same. It’s still a special place to me regardless of what happens.”



✰ ✰ ✰

Walker, now 1-0 as interim coach, admitted he had some hesitance about accepting the position from Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman. That hesitance, he said, stemmed from his respect of Groce.

“John gave me a tremendous opportunity nine years prior when I was at Murray State,” said Walker, who coached with Groce at both Ohio and Illinois. “I consider him a friend first, a mentor. It was very, very difficult, but at the same time it’s not how I feel. It’s about those guys.

“(Groce has) prepped me for an opportunity (to be a head coach). Obviously I didn’t expect my opportunity first and foremost would be as the head coach at the University of Illinois, but I’ve got to trust the work we’ve done has prepared me for this moment.”



✰ ✰ ✰

Former Illini guard Mike LaTulip had a couple of his classes canceled Monday at Wright State. He immediately drove to Champaign to see his former teammates.

“I wanted to be with them,” LaTulip said. “It’s been a rough past couple days. The program lost a guy that cared a great deal.”

The relationships LaTulip built at Illinois the past four years as a walk-on and sometimes scholarship player under Groce was the impetus for his trip to Champaign.

“The first sliver of free time I had, I came back because that’s what this place means to me,” LaTulip said.



✰ ✰ ✰

LaTulip redshirted last year at Illinois to preserve a final season of eligibility as a graduate transfer. He transferred to Wright State in May 2016 and played this past season for former Illinois assistant and Champaign Centennial graduate Scott Nagy.

“He’s been a guy that’s recruited me since day one,” LaTulip said of Nagy, who recruited him out of high school when he was at South Dakota State. “His commitment to me as a player and his belief in me, it showed, because he put a lot of trust in me this year. At times I doubted myself and what I could do because I hadn’t really been in the flow of things for four years. He was just so reassuring and kept his confidence in me.”

LaTulip started 26 of 32 games for Wright State this season. The Raiders finished 20-12 with the 6-foot-1 guard averaging seven points and 2.9 rebounds per game.

“To be able to go out on my own terms and be able to compete every night and have a chance to start and play like 30 minutes a game, I’d give it a 10 out of 10,” LaTulip said.



✰ ✰ ✰

LaTulip considered playing basketball overseas, but is currently looking at graduate assistant positions to start a coaching career.

“Honestly, coach Groce and these coaches have kind of taught me in the way that they value what they do and the amount of time they put into it and the relationships they built with their players,”

LaTulip said of his interest in coaching. “That’s kind of what I want. I want to be able to have an impact on players down the road just like the impact they’ve had on me.”

Scott Richey