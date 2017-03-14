Tate: Hill and Co. have fun in opener

A sad team needed a laugher.

And the Illini were all smiles Tuesday night as Malcolm Hill and Leron Black reprised their inspired March 1 performance against Michigan in an 82-57 rout of Valparaiso in their NIT opener at State Farm Center.

Hill, entering the game just 33 points shy of tying Dee Brown as the No. 3 scorer in Illinois program history, nailed two treys and a 20-footer in a 12-4 getaway, and finished with 25 points.

Hill and Black matched Valpo’s 24 points at halftime, this after those two combined for just four points in last Thursday’s Big Ten tournament loss to Michigan.

When the margin reached 60-38 midway in the second half, the outcome was clear and interim coach Jamall Walker, stepping in for ousted coach John Groce, cleared the bench in the concluding five minutes.



Thorne delivers inside

With 6-9 star Alec Peters sidelined, Valpo was a shadow of the team that upended Alabama, BYU and Rhode Island in November and tied for the Horizon League championship.

Their first 13 points were produced by the Montreal duo of Tevonn Walker and Max Joseph, and Walker finished as the only Crusader in double figures with 25.

Illinois outrebounded the visitors 43-26, outscored them 27-9 from the arc and held a 26-20 edge in the paint.

Senior Mike Thorne Jr., who hadn’t played in straight eight games, received 18 minutes after it was learned Michael Finke would be sidelined by a foot injury.

After a slow start, Thorne produced seven points as he and Maverick Morgan combined for 15.

“Valpo had two freshmen at center so we thought we could get the ball in the paint,” Walker said. “Thorne showed his character. He stayed ready, and he answered the bell.”



Illini show some fight

Referring to Alabama’s 79-58 NIT win in 2015 after Anthony Grant was fired, and last Thursday’s Michigan game that followed the Willow Run crash on takeoff last Wednesday, Walker said:

“When you play a team with a cause, that’s a dangerous team. These guys put our families and our kids on their shoes (Tuesday).”

Hill said the emphasis was “to play hard and have fun.”

Said Black: “It was a blessing to be out there, and I wanted to give my all.”

Not to be overlooked was senior Tracy Abrams, who excelled with nine points, eight rebounds and five assists.

So, after two disappointing performances that preceded Josh Whitman’s decision to replace Groce, the Illini showed their resiliency as they became the team that won five of the previous six, the team that beat Iowa and Northwestern twice each.

This sets up a second home game for Illinois at an undisclosed time against Boise State, which topped Utah on the road Tuesday night.



Loren Tate writes for The News-Gazette. He can be reached at late@news-gazette.com.