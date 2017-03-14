Whitman speaks in regards to coaching search

Josh Whitman didn’t want to divulge too many details about the men’s basketball coaching search Tuesday. What he did offer was his confidence Illinois could find “fantastic coaches” in what turned into a dual coaching search Tuesday when he fired women’s basketball coach Matt Bollant three days after men’s coach John Groce.

Whitman did share one detail, however.

“It’s interesting there have been a number of reports that we’ve offered the job to different people before we even had a job to offer,” Whitman said. “I can tell you definitively that that is incorrect. We’ve got a great plan on the men’s side, and we’re executing that plan. We feel really good about the progress we’ve made and the progress we’ll continue to make.”

Illinois officially posted the men’s basketball job Monday morning with a closing date of March 20. No hire can officially be made until after that one-week window ends next Monday.

Whitman hired new Illinois volleyball coach Chris Tamas almost immediately after that job posting closed. Whitman didn’t say whether he expected a similar situation with the open men’s basketball job.

“Generally speaking, in these searches we’ll often use the shortest date that’s allowable under our policy knowing that we can extend it if we need to,” Whitman said. “We can’t make a hire until that closing date comes. We need to play to the front end knowing that we can always buy more time on the back end if we need it. There’s really not much to be read into there from the closing date.”

Scott Richey