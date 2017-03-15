All eyes on Whitman as search continues

David Sayler can probably relate to what Josh Whitman is going through.

The Miami (Ohio) athletic director is in the process of finding a men’s basketball head coach and a women’s basketball head coach at the same time Whitman, the Illinois athletic director, is as well.

The Illini and the RedHawks are the only two Division I schools in the country as of Wednesday morning with vacancies at both positions.

Sayler fired men’s coach Ralph Cooper and women’s coach Cleve Wright last Friday.

Whitman did the same to men’s coach John Groce last Saturday and women’s coach Matt Bollant on Tuesday.

“Ideally would we want to have two searches coming on? No, but I didn’t feel it was fair to our women’s basketball program not to hold them to the same standard that we hold some of the other programs,” Whitman said. “I didn’t feel like we were in a place where we could kick the can down the road so to speak. … I’ve been doing this long enough, and I’ve juggled multiple searches before. It’s certainly doable.”

In fact, Illinois is the only Power 5 conference school that will have three different head coaches leading three of the more high-profile teams on a college campus — football and both basketball programs — than who was in charge once 2016 started.

Lovie Smith replaced Bill Cubit on March 7, 2016, and whoever Whitman hires will replace Groce and Bollant.

“You’re kind of pushing all your chips into the middle of the table, aren’t you?” Whitman asked rhetorically. “These are the decisions that I was hired to make. You can’t be bashful about making them. If I were going to be bashful I probably shouldn’t have accepted the job in the first place.”