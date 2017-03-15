Film review from Illini's win in NIT opener

Image Gallery: NIT First Round: UI vs. Valparaiso » more Photo by: Robin Scholz Illinois' guard Jalen Coleman-Lands (5) heads for a layup in front of Valparaiso's guard Micah Bradford (1) in a first round game of the NIT at State Farm Center in Champaign on Tuesday, March 14, 2017.Illini beat Crusaders 82-57.

Beat writer SCOTT RICHEY took another look at Illinois’ win against Valparaiso in the opening round of the NIT. Five things that caught his eye:

TURNING THE CORNER

Malcolm Hill’s first made shot came less than 2 minutes into the game on a fadeaway corner three-pointer against the end of the shot clock, falling only after a small “home rim” bounce. Illinois’ next possession? Perfect time for a heat check. Hill pulled up in transition from about 23 feet and calmly sank another. He finished with 25 points and needed just 12 shots to get there.



UNDER PRESSURE

That Illinois came out of the first media timeout in a full-court press was surprising. That type of defensive look was not common in the John Groce era. But it worked Tuesday night. Te’Jon Lucas face guarded Valparaiso’s Micah Bradford (the intended inbound target), while Hill played off the inbounder in a “free safety” type role ready to double-team. The Crusaders couldn’t get the ball in and committed a 5-second violation.



DIFFERENT ELEMENT

Leron Black has done most of his scoring this season either cleaning up on the block or — more frequently lately — knocking down a handful of three-pointers. The redshirt sophomore forward showed off another part of his game late against Valparaiso, getting the ball on the wing in transition and attacking the rim off the dribble before finishing in traffic.



HELPING HANDS

Ball movement was a positive for Illinois in its rout of the Crusaders. While there were a couple moments of overpassing, the Illini worked the ball to find the open man, with some especially snappy inside-out passes from Mike Thorne Jr. once he settled into the game. Illinois finished with 18 assists on 30 made shots — a top-10 performance this season in terms of assists per field goals made.



DIFFERENT, BUT BETTER?

Tuesday’s game was not a terrific example of the experimental rules being used in the NIT — particularly how team fouls are totaled in each “segment” of a half. Implemented to help with game flow, Tuesday’s game had flow because it was a burgeoning blowout most of the night. There was no run of stoppages late with fouls used to control the clock. Thirty-four free throws shot between Illinois and Valparaiso was more a result of the elimination of the one-and-one bonus in favor of all double-bonus free-throw shooting situations.