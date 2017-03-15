Illini will play Boise State on Monday

CHAMPAIGN — Snow on the east coast and the postponements because of it put the NIT schedule in flux, leaving Illinois waiting throughout Wednesday to find out when it would play in the second round.

That game, against Boise State, will tip at 8 p.m. Monday at State Farm Center. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.

Illinois (19-14) beat Valparaiso 82-57 on Tuesday night to give interim coach Jamall Walker his first win. Senior guard Malcolm Hill led the Illini with 25 points, while redshirt sophomore forward Leron Black had a double-double with 13 points and 12 rebounds.

A late rally Tuesday night pushed Boise State (20-11) to a 73-68 victory against Utah in Salt Lake City. Chandler Hutchison led the Broncos with 34 points, going 14 of 24 from the field.