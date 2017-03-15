Martin lands at Missouri
One of the names thrown about early for the Illinois coaching job will coach against the Illini in December when the two teams meet in their annual Bragging Rights game in St. Louis.
Missouri announced on Wednesday afternoon it had hired Cuonzo Martin to become the program's next coach.
Welcome to the #Mizzou Basketball Family, @CuonzoMartin, the 19th head coach in school history!#MIZ #ShowMepic.twitter.com/nDygRg3K4l
— Mizzou Basketball (@MizzouHoops) March 15, 2017
Martin replaces Kim Anderson, who went 26-67 in three seasons leading the Tigers.
SOURCE: Cuonzo Martin turned down an $18 million dollar contract from Illinois
— Paul Finebaum (@finebaum) March 15, 2017
Martin resigned Wednesday after coaching California the past three seasons to reportedly take the top job at Missouri.
Jeff Goodman of ESPN first tweeted about the potential move early Wednesday afternoon before Cal announced later on Wednesday afternoon that Martin resigned to “pursue other opportunities.”
Missouri has offered job to Cal coach Cuonzo Martin, sources told ESPN. Martin mulling decision over. https://t.co/LAJgt9dDgh
— Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanESPN) March 15, 2017
“Cuonzo Martin informed me this morning that he is resigning to accept a position at another school. We put forth our best effort to retain him, but he told me it wasn’t about Cal, rather a strong desire to move closer to home,” Cal athletic director Mike Williams said. “We appreciate all that Cuonzo has done with our men’s basketball program over the past three seasons, creating excitement inside Haas Pavilion, guiding our team to a pair of postseason appearances and improving the academic performance of our student-athletes.”
Martin, an East St. Louis native, went 62-39 in three seasons at Cal.
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.