Martin lands at Missouri

One of the names thrown about early for the Illinois coaching job will coach against the Illini in December when the two teams meet in their annual Bragging Rights game in St. Louis.

Missouri announced on Wednesday afternoon it had hired Cuonzo Martin to become the program's next coach.

Martin replaces Kim Anderson, who went 26-67 in three seasons leading the Tigers.

SOURCE: Cuonzo Martin turned down an $18 million dollar contract from Illinois — Paul Finebaum (@finebaum) March 15, 2017

Martin resigned Wednesday after coaching California the past three seasons to reportedly take the top job at Missouri.

Jeff Goodman of ESPN first tweeted about the potential move early Wednesday afternoon before Cal announced later on Wednesday afternoon that Martin resigned to “pursue other opportunities.”

Missouri has offered job to Cal coach Cuonzo Martin, sources told ESPN. Martin mulling decision over. https://t.co/LAJgt9dDgh — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanESPN) March 15, 2017

“Cuonzo Martin informed me this morning that he is resigning to accept a position at another school. We put forth our best effort to retain him, but he told me it wasn’t about Cal, rather a strong desire to move closer to home,” Cal athletic director Mike Williams said. “We appreciate all that Cuonzo has done with our men’s basketball program over the past three seasons, creating excitement inside Haas Pavilion, guiding our team to a pair of postseason appearances and improving the academic performance of our student-athletes.”

Martin, an East St. Louis native, went 62-39 in three seasons at Cal.

