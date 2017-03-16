Simeon coach wants Illini to 'control Chicago'

In John Groce’s five seasons at Illinois, 16 players signed on to play for the program.

Three of those players hailed from Chicago: Kendrick Nunn, Jaylon Tate and DJ Williams, all Simeon graduates.

Simeon coach Robert Smith thinks Groce’s failures came via the Chicago players Groce failed to land during his tenure in Champaign.

“I thought coach Groce was a good guy. I just think some kids did not go there,” said Smith, who has Simeon in a Class 4A state semifinal game tonight against Bolingbrook in Peoria. “Simeon loves Illinois. We’re going to support them as long as they support us. We don’t have a problem sending our kids there if it’s the right fit for them. I think they just have to do a better job of getting the right kids there.”

For Smith, finding a coach who can lock down Chicago should be a point of emphasis for whoever the new Illinois coach is.

“Sometimes a lot of these guys come to Chicago and are scared,” Smith said. “I mean, Bill Self wasn’t scared to come into Chicago. Lon Kruger wasn’t scared to come into Chicago. They came and they put their foot down in Chicago. They didn’t let Chicago dictate what they did. They’ve got to get someone who’s going to come in there and ... just control Chicago. We’ve got 47 guys playing in the (NCAA) tournament, and Illinois is not there playing. That’s sad. Northwestern is there, and that’s great. But to only have one team from the state when you’ve got 47 kids playing, it’s not good.”