Harrington happy with Whitman's coaching vision

CHAMPAIGN — Part of Josh Whitman’s press conference after firing John Groce resonated with Sean Harrington.

That Whitman stressed he didn’t want it to be a 30 years later “Remember when?” moment about one of the peaks of the Illinois basketball program meant something to the former Illini guard.

“To hear that the head man in charge also has that vision and has that belief, it’s definitely something the fans want to hear and former players want to hear,” said Harrington, who played at Illinois from 2000-03, was director of basketball operations for Bruce Weber’s final four seasons and is now a college basketball analyst for ESPN. “It’s a program that you can get back to the top.”

Harrington’s four seasons helped lead into the peak moment of Illinois making its national championship appearance in 2005. Illinois went 100-35 in Harrington’s career and made the NCAA tournament and finished each season in the Top 25.

“As a former player, we know what this program can be,” Harrington said. “We put in a lot of time and a lot of hard work and were very successful while we were here. It’s something we take a lot of pride in. It’s a great school, a great university. We feel like that about the program, and we feel like it can get back to that.”

Harrington said the Illinois job has lost some of its luster in the last decade. The Illini finished in the top half of the Big Ten four times in that span, and have only made the NCAA tournament three times (2009, 2011 and 2013).

“I would say it’s probably a top-25 job now,” Harrington said. “I think the timing is right, now, to bring somebody in and get the program moving in the right direction. They need a change and maybe a big-name guy to get people excited and get people going in the right direction again.”