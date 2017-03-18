Twitter and the Illini hoops hire

One week after firing John Groce, Illinois has found its new basketball coach, hiring Brad Underwood away from Oklahoma State. Nearly five hours after the official announcement, the new Illini hoops leader is still trending on Twitter.

A look at social media and Illinois basketball colliding ...

From Facebook, here are my in-depth thoughts on Illinois' hire of Brad Underwood: pic.twitter.com/E1DLy1YaCz — Brad Evans (@YahooNoise) March 18, 2017

GREAT HIRE!! RT @GoodmanESPN: Illinois has hired Oklahoma State’s Brad Underwood, sources told ESPN. — Mac Irvin Fire (@TheMacIrvinFire) March 18, 2017

I tapped out 10 very excited reactions to the Illini's hiring of Brad Underwood. https://t.co/F5jg2xhmEW — Will Leitch (@williamfleitch) March 18, 2017

Not sure any athletic director has so dramatically changed a culture in 12 months than what Josh Whitman has done at Illinois. — Steve Layman (@SteveLayman) March 18, 2017

I have known Brad Underwood since he was Bob Huggins assistant at K-State. Great guy, outstanding recruiter and a helluva coach. — David Kaplan (@thekapman) March 18, 2017

Incredible. An AMAZING hire by Illinois. https://t.co/kOLeDSjWti — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) March 18, 2017

#OKState baseball coach Josh Holliday on Brad Underwood: "This program belongs to the kids. That’s the same way our basketball program is." pic.twitter.com/TEJrHPOKGX — Nathan Ruiz (@NathanSRuiz) March 19, 2017

Surprise, surprise: Brad Underwood leaves his job and Illinois makes a smart, savvy move to applaud. https://t.co/ZEiVX8WYmQ pic.twitter.com/ANPeEKGvTM — Brian Hamilton (@BrianHamiltonSI) March 19, 2017

And some thoughts from Illini fans ...

Underwood should keep recruits and get many excited about fast game like NBA. Been awhile since IL fun to watch. Return of Flying #Illini? https://t.co/yVgpMkFtjw — Santamoniker (@Santamoniker) March 18, 2017

@nbaliva are there seriously Illini fans who DON'T love this hire?? Have they ever seen Underwood's teams play? It's a freaking grand slam — Joe McCann (@JoeMcCann3) March 18, 2017

Going to b fun to watch #mizzou vs #Illini the next few years. See if Missouri made the right coach choice. Could easily have gotten brad u — Sean Pinkerton (@gummpink) March 18, 2017

As an Illini alum, persuaded and satisfied. https://t.co/hxDCwNaNJ3 — Michael Saken (@sakenlaw) March 18, 2017

And a few who weren't all the way sold ...

Brad Underwood new Illini coach. I thought they would go bigger. Need to keep Chicago kids in state. — Coach Finnin (@CHSASCYCLONES) March 18, 2017

Illinois got Underwood b/c he had a grievance w/ OSU. Not because the Illini refused to "settle for mediocrity." — Adam Hunsucker (@Adam_Hunsucker) March 18, 2017