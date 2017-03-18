Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Twitter and the Illini hoops hire
Sat, 03/18/2017 - 8:17pm | Scott Richey

One week after firing John Groce, Illinois has found its new basketball coach, hiring Brad Underwood away from Oklahoma State. Nearly five hours after the official announcement, the new Illini hoops leader is still trending on Twitter. 

A look at social media and Illinois basketball colliding ...

And some thoughts from Illini fans ...

And a few who weren't all the way sold ...

 

