LIVE! NIT: Boise State

Illinois vs. Boise State — 8 p.m., ESPN

Illini interim coach Jamall Walker was afforded a little more time to scout Boise State and prep for the Broncos than he had for last week's game against Valparaiso in the wake of John Groce being fired and his elevation from assistant coach to the man in charge.

His "scouting report" as it were on Boise State is pretty straighforward.

"They have great spacing on offense," Walker said. "I love how they play – four out and one in. They’re setting ball screens. they play fast. It’s a fun way in which they play."

Illinois will play without redshirt sophomore forward Michael Finke for the second straight game, and the stretch 4 will miss any other games this season with a left foot injury if the Illini keep winning.

That, of course, changes the rotation. Mike Thorne Jr. played for the first time in a month-plus last week against Valparaiso with Finke out. That won't necessarily be the case tonight against Boise State.

"We’ll got by committee and we’ll go by feel as a staff," Illinois interim coach Jamall Walker said. "It really depends on matchups. I have a feeling of who we’ll want to go with. They’re a little bit smaller, so that will kind of give you a clue about what we’re thinking about doing there.

"At the same time, you’ve got to go with what you think is best for your team. Sometimes you’ve got to adjust to (them), but they also have to adjust to us. I watched Purdue the other night and I was shocked he had Haas and Swanigan in the game at the same time. You know what? It worked for them because that’s what they’ve been doing all year."

Illinois beat Valparaiso in the first round of the NIT last Tuesday and then didn't find out when it would play Boise State until the next late afternoon. That left Illini interim coach Jamall Walker planning for any eventuality.

"I didn’t know if we were going to play Friday and didn’t know if we were going to play Saturday," Walker said. "I’ve been watching (the Broncos) for a while in small doses while at the same time trying to balance out the guys and balance out my family."

With nearly a week in between games, Walker gave the Illini some time off amidst having their coach fired three days before they started postseason play.

"I wanted them to kind of get back and get away from it all," Walker said. "That was a lot of emotion. ... Kids are resilient. They don’t hold on to stuff as much as us adults do."

Two trips to State Farm Center in one day for wildly different reasons. That's Illinois basketball at the moment. Part of my afternoon was spent at the home of Illini basketball as new coach Brad Underwood was officially introduced. Now I'm back as Illinois — still led by interim coach Jamall Walker — gets set to face Boise State in the second round of the NIT.

Illinois basketball, and in conjunction the fan base and myself, is existing in two planes of basketball life simultaneously. The present and future simply brushed past each other today.

But the focus at the moment is on Boise State, with tipoff in an hour.

The Broncos (20-11) advanced to the second round after pulling off a come-from-behind victory against Utah. Leading scorer Chandler Hutchison doubled his season average against the Utes, pouring in a game-high 34. Illinois (19-14) blew out Valparaiso by 25 getting a big game from Malcolm Hill. The fact the Crusaders were without Alec Peters didn't help their cause.

Now, the two teams meet for just the second time ever. And just two days after Illinois hired its new coach, which came a week after Josh Whitman fired John Groce. The word "whirlwind" has been thrown out a lot — by Underwood, Whitman and even Walker. That's not off base.

Underwood's offense appealing to Finke, Illini

CHAMPAIGN — Michael Finke said he watched the occasional NCAA tournament game in the past week with the idea one of the coaches leading a team on TV might be his next coach at Illinois. As those games played out, he tried to imagine himself in those systems.

Friday morning's Michigan-Oklahoma State first-round game, Finke admitted, wasn't one of those games. But just more than 24 hours later, Oklahoma State's Brad Underwood was announced as the 18th coach in Illinois program history.

"I wasn't watching it as, 'He could be our coach,' but now looking back at it they looked like a lot of fun," Finke said of Underwood's Cowboys. "We've all been waiting, anticipating, who we were going to get it, and I think it's kind of caught everyone off guard. We didn't really know much about him, but watching Oklahoma State with Jawun Evans and their whole offense, they were a lot of fun to watch this year.

"We were talking about how free they play and just how quick they go. A lot of us are really thrilled to play in that system and are looking forward to getting going with him."

Underwood met with the Illinois players before Sunday afternoon's practice — the final prep for Monday's 8 p.m. second-round NIT matchup with Boise State.

His initial message to his new team?

"The biggest thing I took from it is we're going to play really hard, but we're going to have a lot of fun," Finke said. "That was something he kept saying, and he kept saying how he was thrilled to be here."

