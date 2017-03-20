UI MBB grades: B+ against Boise State

Photo by: Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Illinois' center Maverick Morgan (22) guards Boise State's guard Paris Austin (30) in the Illini's NIT game vs. Boise State at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Monday, March 20, 2017.

Player of the Game: Illinois' Tracy Abrams

The sixth-year guard did a bit of everything for the Illini, leading the team with 18 points (on 55 percent shooting) to go with four rebounds and a pair of assists. A dagger three-pointer —one of a couple late for Illinois— helped, too.

Backcourt: Boise State C, Illinois A

Abrams was joined in double figures by Malcolm Hill (13 points), while Te'Jon Lucas at least flirted with a triple double with seven points, seven assists and six rebounds. They also contained the Broncos' guards in the second half.

Frontcourt: Boise State C, Illinois B

Leron Black notched his second double-double in the NIT with 12 points and 10 rebounds, and Maverick Morgan — like the rest of the Illini veterans — came on late. Nick Duncan among the Boise State players going 0 of 14 from three-point range in the second half didn't hurt the Illini.

Bench: Boise State B, Illinois C+

Alex Hobbs gave the Broncos a spark off the bench with 10 points, leading to Boise State's advantage in bench points. Jalen Coleman-Lands knocked down a couple three-pointers for Illinois, but it was a relatively quiet night for the Illini reserves.

Overall: Boise State C, Illinois B+

Interim coach Jamall Walker has repeatedly said the Illini's success at this point of the season will be driven by the veteran players. For the second straight game — and second straight win — the Illinois seniors have responded the way Walker has wanted.