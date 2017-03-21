Film review: 5 things learned from Illinois' NIT win against Boise State

Beat writer SCOTT RICHEY took another look at Illinois’ win against Boise State in the second round of the NIT. Five things that caught his eye:

MAKING ADJUSTMENTS

Chandler Hutchison knifed his way through the Illinois defense on several occasions in the first 20 minutes and had a dozen points by halftime. The Illini were better able to bottle the 6-foot-7 wing up in the second half — limiting his touches — and held him to just three points in the final 17 minutes of the game.



SHARING IS CARING

Illinois’ ball movement didn’t have quite the energy it did in the first round win against Valparaiso — not as much snappy passing — but the Illini still managed to find each other in position to score with 17 assists on 24 made shots. Te’Jon Lucas led the way with seven assists, including a no-look pass to Kipper Nichols for a successful BLOB in the first half and a dart from the top of the key to Leron Black for a second-half dunk.



GOING COLD

Boise State’s Nick Duncan hit four first-half three-pointers, including three in the final 3 minutes as the Broncos took the halftime lead. His makes ranged from three open looks — one in transition, one with Hutchison screening Lucas and a third that was just open — to a late closeout. Illinois forced some tougher shots in the second half, with Duncan missing all five of his three-pointers and the Broncos going 0 for 14 as a team.



FRUSTRATION TO ELATION

A missed layup by Malcolm Hill off a terrific pass from Lucas clearly frustrated the Illini senior. At his next opportunity, Hill splashed a contested three-pointer, raising his hands skyward in celebration. There was extra cause for celebration, too, with the made three-pointer sending Hill past Dee Brown on Illinois’ all-time career scoring list.



WHATEVER WORKS

Best laid plans, right? With Illinois trying to pull away late in the second half, Lucas was forced into a contested fadeaway as the shot clock expired. The long rebound went directly to Nichols at the three-point line, and he swung the ball to an open Lucas for a three-pointer. That put Illinois up nine points, and a Tracy Abrams three-pointer on the next Illini possession gave them a double-digit lead they didn’t relinquish.