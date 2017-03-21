Preview: Illinois at Central Florida

Illinois at Central Florida, 6 p.m. today

Lineups

Illinois (20-14)

Starters

P Name Yr. Ht. PPG

G Te’Jon Lucas Fr. 6-0 4.8

G Tracy Abrams Gr. 6-2 8.7

G Malcolm Hill Sr. 6-6 16.9

F Leron Black R-So. 6-7 8.2

C Maverick Morgan Sr. 6-10 10.1

Off the bench

G Jalen Coleman-Lands So. 6-3 8.0

F Kipper Nichols R-Fr. 6-6 4.9

C Mike Thorne Jr. Gr. 6-11 5.2

FYI: Black’s consecutive double-doubles in the NIT stand as the first time he’s accomplished that in his Illini career. He’s averaging 12.5 points and 11 rebounds per game in postseason play.



Central Florida (23-11)

Starters

P Name Yr. Ht. PPG

G B.J. Taylor R-So. 6-9 17.7

G Matt Williams R-Sr. 6-5 15.0

G/F A.J. Davis R-Jr. 6-9 8.0

F Nick Banyard R-Sr. 6-8 6.4

C Tacko Fall So. 7-6 11.0

Off the bench

G/F Tank Efianayi Sr. 6-6 8.5

F Chad Brown So. 6-9 4.3

G Nathan Laing R-Jr. 6-0 0.8

FYI: Fall is the tallest player in the country — a distinction he had to share last season with fellow 7-6 Senegal native Mamadou N’Diaye, who left UC Irvine following the 2015-16 season and declared for the NBA Draft.



Details

Site: CFE Arena (10,000), Orlando.

Radio: Brian Barnhart (play-by-play) and former Illini Deon Thomas (expert analysis) have the call on the Illini Sports Network on WHMS 97.5-FM, WDWS 1400-AM, WDAN 1490-AM, WDNL 102.1-FM and WPXN 104.9-FM.

TV: Doug Sherman (play-by-play) and Dan Dakich (expert analysis) have the call on ESPN2.

Series history: First meeting

FYI: Illinois has made it to the NIT quarterfinals just twice in program history. The Illini lost by six to Dayton in 2010 but beat Murray State in 1980. That team fell in the semifinals to Minnesota before beating UNLV in a third-place game that no longer exists.



Scott Richey’s storylines

Redbird letdown

Illinois’ NIT quarterfinal opponent was already decided by the time the Illini tipped off against Boise State on Monday night, with UCF beating Illinois State in the first game of the ESPN doubleheader. After Illinois’ 71-56 victory against the Broncos, sixth-year guard Tracy Abrams said the Illini wanted to play the Redbirds. “Yeah, they wanted us,” he said. “That’s what it seemed like. There was a lot going on with that. I don’t look at social media, and I was still getting a little buzz about it. I was ready.” Interim coach Jamall Walker said his team would be just as ready to play UCF. “It doesn’t matter who they play,” Walker said. “Obviously, (playing ISU) would have been a big buzz for the state of Illinois and would have been a lot of fun, but we’re going to have a lot of fun at Central Florida, too. We’re going to Disney World.” Walker was only joking, though, saying it wasn’t his decision. “If it was me, I’d take all you,” he said to Abrams and Malcolm Hill, who joined him for Monday’s postgame press conference.



Tall task

The one UCF player Illinois is most familiar with won’t play in today’s game. Former Michigan guard Aubrey Dawkins transferred to UCF this season to play for his dad, first-year Knights coach Johnny Dawkins, and is sitting out the season, per NCAA transfer rules. That left the rest of the UCF roster mostly an unknown other than 7-foot-6 Tacko Fall, who the Illini only knew of because he’s 7-6. “You don’t go against people that are 7-6 every game,” said Hill, who added he played with 7-6 Mamadou N’Diaye at the NBA Top 100 Camp when he was a senior at Belleville East. “It’s like, ‘Wow, he’s a really big guy.’ It’s different seeing it in person than on TV.”



Busy week

Illinois had five days in between its first and second round games in the NIT, and Walker used that break to give his team a couple days off, mainly to regroup from the charged emotions early last week with now former coach John Groce being fired and the Illini having to play Valparaiso three days later. That time off, though, will come in handy with the short turnaround before playing in Orlando tonight. Everything about Illinois’ game prep was truncated, including arranging travel. “My brother lives in Orlando, so I probably need to call him and see if we can get some rooms,” Walker joked. “We can stay at the Best Western. We can stay at the Marriott. ... We can stay in a bunker. We’re going to play. If that affects us, then we’ve got a problem.



Prediction:

Illinois 69, Central Florida 65

The Illini were forced to give up home court advantage, and their travails on the road — a 3-6 record — might be cause for concern. But this is a differently motivated Illinois team. The Illini seniors are playing as if there is no tomorrow because there isn’t, and the team as a whole has a surplus of motivation from the trials and tribulations of the past 10 days. They routed Valparaiso because of it and found the inspiration late to beat Boise State. Can they do it a third time? (N-G prediction record: 24-10)