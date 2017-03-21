Tate: Program’s direction altered in final games

It’s a game of inches that we live in.

In what some fans describe as a disaster season, Illinois has won six of its last eight basketball games ... and John Groce was dismissed as a direct result of the two losses.

Of course, the decision hinged on more than two games but, blowing a 44-34 lead at the end of a 62-59 loss at Rutgers, and then drawing red-hot Michigan (instead of Iowa) in the Big Ten tournament, changed the course of Illini basketball.

The upshot is that Josh Whitman landed a quality “old school” coach because Mike Holder, Oklahoma State athletic director, paid Brad Underwood far less than the previous coach, Travis Ford, who he outperformed. Whitman made yet another swift, heady move by picking off Underwood before rivals learned the former Cowboys coach was dissatisfied.

Whitman assumed in his initial study that Underwood might not be willing to move after one year. Discovering that wasn’t the case, the Illini athletic director focused in on him.



Illini get in gear late

Then there was Monday night’s NIT game, conducted in the usual circumstance of an interim coach (Jamall Walker) directing the team while Underwood watched.

Veteran UI shotmakers were frustrated for 30 minutes and trailed Boise State 50-49 with 10 minutes to go. Leron Black couldn’t see to hone in. Neither could Maverick Morgan. Tracy Abrams’ first two treys dipped in and out. Malcolm Hill was quiet.

It was even worse for Boise State. The “football school” struggled to the point of missing all 14 three-pointers in the second half. Zero for 14. And the game swung on developments so bizarre that they’re worth repeating.

After Abrams’ three-point drive-in energized a crowd of 5,713 — lacking students and seniors, and filled mostly with young and middle-aged adults taking advantage of $22 tickets — Hill blew a stone-cold layup. He was completely unguarded. Then, doubly determined by his miss, he rose up for a tough trey and drained it. Illinois led 57-52.

Next, in a play reminiscent of the ball bouncing off Deon Thomas’ shoulder for an Iowa basket in 1993 — preceding Andy Kaufmann’s memorable buzzer beater — UI freshman Te’Jon Lucas accidently deflected a defensive rebound into the Boise State basket. It was one of only three field goals attributed to the Broncos in the last 10:46, a numbing finish that turned a tight duel into a 71-56 rout.



Too bad no home game tonight

Where there is competition, there are always ironies.

With an Illinois at Illinois State showdown almost set, the anticipated confrontation in Normal swung on two head-turning officiating calls in the closing seconds ... a contrived jump ball that wasn’t, favoring the Redbirds, followed by an absurd blocking call along the sideline that gave Central Florida the free throws to win it, 63-62.

Due to the WCIA-sponsored musical, “42nd Street,” scheduled tonight at State Farm Center, the Illini lost their ability to host and were required to make last-minute arrangements to fly to Orlando for tonight’s 6 p.m. date with Central Florida.

With New York’s Madison Square Garden a worthy goal, it is unfortunate these gritty Illini players had to relinquish the advantage of the home court, where they’ve defeated Northwestern, Michigan State, Valparaiso and Boise State in the last month.

FINAL NOTE: Three-point shots are ridiculously haphazard. When the other team is making them, you’d like to quarantine the fellows who originated the idea in the 1980s. But when the other guys go 0-for-14, well ... hurray for the trey.



Loren Tate writes for The News-Gazette. He can be reached at ltate@news-gazette.com.