Asmussen's Sweet 16 picks: Gonzaga second 1 seed to fall
Bob Asmussen so horribly botched picking his first NCAA tournament bracket (projected national champ Villanova lost in the second round) we are giving him a mulligan. Here are his picks for the regional semifinals:
THURSDAY
Michigan vs. Oregon, 6:09 p.m., CBS
John Beilein is in charge of this year’s “Team of Destiny.” Derrick Walton Jr., Zak Irvin and personal favorite Moe Wagner are playing at a different level than everyone else.
Asmussen says: Michigan 83, Oregon 82
Gonzaga vs. West Virginia, 6:39 p.m., TBS
New Illini coach Brad Underwood figures to be rooting for former boss Bob Huggins and the Mountaineers. Just a hunch West Virginia’s defense rattles the Bulldogs.
Asmussen says: West Virginia 77, Gonzaga 74
Purdue vs. Kansas, 8:39 p.m., CBS
The Boilermakers have already knocked off one Big 12 school (Iowa State) and are looking for a second. Frank Mason III won’t let it happen. Bill Self goes back to a regional final.
Asmussen says: Kansas 85, Purdue 79
Xavier vs. Arizona, 9:09 p.m., TBS
The Flingin’ Finn Lauri Markkanen loves to shoot from deep. The freshman is hitting 43 percent on his three-pointers and is a matchup nightmare for opposing defenders.
Asmussen says: Arizona 68, Xavier 60
FRIDAY
Butler vs. North Carolina, 6:09 p.m., CBS
My heart tells me to go with the Bulldogs. But my brain remembers the Tar Heels are loaded with talent and seem to have a special relationship with the officials.
Asmussen says: North Carolina 74, Butler 64
Baylor vs. South Carolina, 6:20 p.m., TBS
Frank Martin’s team is one of the feel-good stories of the tournament, and not just because it beat Duke. Johnathan Motley and his daily double-double gives the Bears just enough of an edge.
Asmussen says: Baylor 72, S. Carolina 66
Kentucky vs. UCLA, 8:39 p.m., CBS
The game we all wanted to see, preferably in the Final Four. Nobody scores more points than Steve Alford’s Bruins. Nobody has more future NBA lottery picks than the Wildcats.
Asmussen says: UCLA 90, Kentucky 89
Wisconsin vs. Florida, 8:59 p.m., TBS
You might not believe it, but Nigel Hayes and Bronson Koenig are almost out of eligibility. Even after they leave, the Badgers will find a way to contend. Amazing. But the fun ends against the Gators.
Asmussen says: Florida 55, Wisconsin 51
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.