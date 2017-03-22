Asmussen's Sweet 16 picks: Gonzaga second 1 seed to fall

Bob Asmussen so horribly botched picking his first NCAA tournament bracket (projected national champ Villanova lost in the second round) we are giving him a mulligan. Here are his picks for the regional semifinals:

THURSDAY

Michigan vs. Oregon, 6:09 p.m., CBS

John Beilein is in charge of this year’s “Team of Destiny.” Derrick Walton Jr., Zak Irvin and personal favorite Moe Wagner are playing at a different level than everyone else.

Asmussen says: Michigan 83, Oregon 82

Gonzaga vs. West Virginia, 6:39 p.m., TBS

New Illini coach Brad Underwood figures to be rooting for former boss Bob Huggins and the Mountaineers. Just a hunch West Virginia’s defense rattles the Bulldogs.

Asmussen says: West Virginia 77, Gonzaga 74

Purdue vs. Kansas, 8:39 p.m., CBS

The Boilermakers have already knocked off one Big 12 school (Iowa State) and are looking for a second. Frank Mason III won’t let it happen. Bill Self goes back to a regional final.

Asmussen says: Kansas 85, Purdue 79

Xavier vs. Arizona, 9:09 p.m., TBS

The Flingin’ Finn Lauri Markkanen loves to shoot from deep. The freshman is hitting 43 percent on his three-pointers and is a matchup nightmare for opposing defenders.

Asmussen says: Arizona 68, Xavier 60

FRIDAY

Butler vs. North Carolina, 6:09 p.m., CBS

My heart tells me to go with the Bulldogs. But my brain remembers the Tar Heels are loaded with talent and seem to have a special relationship with the officials.

Asmussen says: North Carolina 74, Butler 64

Baylor vs. South Carolina, 6:20 p.m., TBS

Frank Martin’s team is one of the feel-good stories of the tournament, and not just because it beat Duke. Johnathan Motley and his daily double-double gives the Bears just enough of an edge.

Asmussen says: Baylor 72, S. Carolina 66

Kentucky vs. UCLA, 8:39 p.m., CBS

The game we all wanted to see, preferably in the Final Four. Nobody scores more points than Steve Alford’s Bruins. Nobody has more future NBA lottery picks than the Wildcats.

Asmussen says: UCLA 90, Kentucky 89

Wisconsin vs. Florida, 8:59 p.m., TBS

You might not believe it, but Nigel Hayes and Bronson Koenig are almost out of eligibility. Even after they leave, the Badgers will find a way to contend. Amazing. But the fun ends against the Gators.

Asmussen says: Florida 55, Wisconsin 51