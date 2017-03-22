Illini see roller-coaster season skid to halt

Image Gallery: NIT Round Three: Illinois vs. Central Florida » more Photo by: Stephen M. Dowell Central Florida guard A.J. Davis (3) is fouled by Illinois guard Tracy Abrams (13) during an NCAA college basketball game of the NIT in Orlando, Fla., Wednesday, March 22, 2017. (Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel via AP) Image

ORLANDO, Fla. — Illinois having to give up home-court advantage for the NIT quarterfinals ended up being a big deal in central Florida.

A sellout crowd, overwhelmingly decked out in black and gold, filled CFE Arena on Wednesday night. The "Make Noise" prompts on the video board were superfluous.

Simply put, the Central Florida crowd was whipped into a frenzy.

The 10,011 in attendance — featuring small blips of orange —got worked up even more with UCF opening up an early double-digit lead. Illinois put together a second-half rally behind Malcolm Hill, but the Illini saw their season end in a 68-58 loss to the Knights — a court-storming occasion for the UCF fans.

"We ran into an emotional, highly-energetic group of people and fans," Illinois interim coach Jamall Walker said. "The environment was instrumental in how we played (Wednesday).

"They were charged up. If you get in front of an environment like this, you get jacked up. That's what college basketball is all about —home-court advantage."

And UCF (24-11) put it to good use.

The Knights hit five first-half three-pointers, three early from Matt Williams, and shot 46 percent from the field. That was while holding Illinois (20-15) to 27 percent shooting.

The result? A 15-point UCF halftime lead.

"They got to feel themselves a little bit offensively when guys hit shots," said sophomore guard Jalen Coleman-Lands, who had nine points for the Illini. "We knew the scouting report, and we let them get to the sweet spots and let them get a feel for their strengths.

"It definitely helps having the crowd on your side, momentum going. That's something we could have done a better job of nipping in the bud early."

Slow starts were problematic for Illinois on the road all season. The Illini finished the season just 3-7 in true road games away from State Farm Center. Wednesday's season-ending loss was more of the same.

"They had a Big Ten team coming in; they were home," Illinois sixth-year guard Tracy Abrams said. "They hadn't packed the house until we came in the building. They were ready.

"We knew if they got going making threes, it would be a tough game for us. It was definitely the start. We spotted them a few."

Abrams pinned Illinois' early troubles on defense, but the Illini struggled at both ends in the first half. Illinois' offense was all three-pointers for its first 15 points. It took a double-digit deficit before the Illini rallied in the second half with a more aggressive offense.

"Offensively, I felt we were rushing things a lot, and they really took advantage of us in transition," Walker said of the first-half struggles. "The main thing I'm really, really disappointed in is our start. I'm not disappointed in the effort toward the end. We just got off to such a rough start."

The loss brings a tumultuous 2016-17 season to a close for Illinois. The day before the Illini got their NIT bid, now-former coach John Groce was fired. Two wins followed before Wednesday night's defeat.

"Very proud of our guys," Walker said. "I feel like they laid it out there for me, they laid it out there for Illini Nation and laid it out there for their teammates. For me, that's a (win)."