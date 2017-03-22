LIVE! NIT: Central Florida 68, Illinois 58

ORLANDO — Malcolm Hill scored a game-high 29 points, but a double-digit deficit in the first half was too much for Illinois to overcome in a 68-58 loss to Central Florida in the quarterfinals of the NIT on Wednesday night.

UCF 57, Illinois 48 — 3:58 left in 2nd half

Consecutive three-pointers by Malcolm Hill, which followed one by Jalen Coleman-Lands, have perhaps made this a ball game. Illinois now trails by just nine. Turnovers still hurting UCF, so if the Illini can keep forcing the Knights into mistakes ... We'll see what happens.

UCF 50, Illinois 33 — 11:46 left in 2nd half

Illinois has already forced UCF into matching its turnover total from the first half with eight in the first 9:14 of this second half. But when the Knights hold on to the ball, they almost always score, connecting at a 70 percent clip so far in the second half. Illinois has almost matched its made shot total from the first half with six, and four of them have even been inside the three-point line. But the Illini are still shooting just 33 percent to UCF's 53 percent.

UCF 34, Illinois 19 — Halftime

One more halftime update since I was able to find Trent Frazier pretty quickly for a conversation with one of Illinois' incoming 2017 recruits. Frazier's the only one of the four to publicly say he's still coming to Illinois given the coaching change this month.

UCF 34, Illinois 19 — Halftime

Quick update at the break. Pretty simple breakdown, really.

Illinois trails by 15 at the break. Shooting 27 percent will do that. Not getting your first made shot inside the three-point line until just a couple minutes remain in the half doesn't help. Giving up open three-pointers to your opponent isn't good either.

So, there's work to be done for the Illini in the second half if they want to extend their season and reach the NIT semifinals in New York City.

UCF 27, Illinois 15 — 6:24 left in 1st half

Illinois is threatening to go the entire first half without making a shot inside the three-point line. The Illini are 5 of 12 from three-point range and 0 of 5 from inside the arc. Beyond the fact Illinois is just shooting jumpers tonight and not doing much in the way of attacking the basket, UCF is hitting its three-pointers at a better rate. The Knights are 6 of 12 from deep. But they're also 4 of 7 on two-pointers. Hence, the 12-point lead.

UCF 17, Illinois 9 — 11:39 left in 1st half

A couple things have happened midway through the first half (or approaching the end of the first segment in NIT parlance this year) that Illinois probably wishes wouldn't have. First, UCF has the early lead. This sellout crowd is in to the game. A couple of times it's been hard to even hear the whistle from where I'm at, which is basically end of the Illini bench extended.

Secondly, UCF has built that early lead with Mike Williams hitting three three-pointers. His first two were your run-of-the-mill shot. The third? Anything but. Williams pulled up from probably close to 30 feet and hit it with barely disturbing the net.

Simply, the Illini can't let this deficit grow. The good news? They've forced a couple turnovers on UCF's last two possessions.

Illinois at UCF — 6 p.m., ESPN

There's an occasional burst of orange here in the CFE Arena seats — a few Illini fans — but the crowd is overwhelmingly decked out in black (that was the theme for tonight for UCF). The Knights are also wearing an all black jersey/shorts combo. Illinois is countering with all orange.

The crowd sitting directly behind me is the UCF student section. They seem ... rather pumped for this game. Huge applause for first-year coach Johnny Dawkins. Some of the Orlando media were also discussing tonight's sellout in a way that makes me think it hasn't happened in a while.

So home court advantage is all UCF's. Road games have, well, not been a strong suit for Illinois this season. The Illini lost their last two games away from State Farm Center (at Rutgers and in the Big Ten tournament), but they did play better on the road in the second half of the conference schedule than they did in the first half.

As we approach tipoff (NOTE: same Illini starters per usual), Illinois will need its veterans to lead the way for a third straight game. Malcolm Hill, Tracy Abrams and Maverick Morgan have been the spark so far. Do they have one more in them?

Illinois at UCF — 6 p.m., ESPN

I spent part of my pregame "warmup" on the pregame show with Steve Kelly and Loren Tate. Yes, we discussed Tacko Fall. But my analysis of UCF's 7-foot-6 center (he's tall) wasn't what got me a thumbs up from former Illini Deon Thomas who was sitting next to me before it was his turn. He's on the call tonight with Brian Barnhart.

What got me the thumbs up (yes I'll brag on that) was bringing up the fact it's really UCF guards B.J. Taylor and Matt Williams that drive this Knights team. Yes, those are UCF's two leading scorers, so maybe I wasn't going out on much of a limb, but Fall seems to be the guy that gets brought up.

The Knights' NIT run, though, has been driven by Taylor and Williams. Taylor had 26 points against Colorado in the first round and 22 more on Monday at Illinois State. Williams scored 17 against the Buffaloes and hit five three-pointers (described as absolute bombs) against the Redbirds for all of his 15 points.

Illinois at UCF — 6 p.m., ESPN

Seems like basketball fans in Orlando are interested in some hoop tonight.

Tonight's game is officially a sellout at CFE Arena. The ticket window is closed. Illinois and UCF tip in about 45 minutes. #NIT #Illini — Scott Richey (@srrichey) March 22, 2017

Illinois at UCF — 6 p.m., ESPN2

OK, let's not beat around the bush. The one UCF player that draws the most interest is Tacko Fall. The fact he's 7-foot-6 has a lot to do with that. He kind of stands out in a crowd. He's not the Knights' top offensive scoring threat — ranking third in scoring at 11 ppg — but he is a threat simply because of his size.

Fall is shooting 71.7 percent from the field this season. Being able to stand still and dunk doesn't hurt that shooting percentage. He'll get his points on the block, with 83 percent of his shots coming at the rim. Just 15 percent of his shots are on two-point jumpers, and he gets 0.4 percent of his shots from three-point range — one attempt this season and one miss.

Defensively Fall creates a conundrum for Illinois, too. He has 85 blocks this season. For comparison's sake, Maverick Morgan leads the Illini with 28 blocks and Illinois has two fewer than Fall as a team.

Fall blocked just one shot in UCF's win at Illinois State on Monday, but his height — and long arms — gives any player driving to the rim against him pause. The Illini will have to make a concerted effort to finish strong. This is a situation I could see Tracy Abrams breaking out his (at times successful) runner in the lane quite a bit.

Illinois at UCF — 6 p.m., ESPN2

A few of my first tweets from Orlando ...

So 900-some miles later I'm at CFE Arena. Illinois and UCF tip in 2 hour in #NIT quarterfinals. #Illini pic.twitter.com/FSsqTGoNbB — Scott Richey (@srrichey) March 22, 2017

UCF Center Tacko Fall is 7-foot-6. He passed Purdue's Isaac Haas as the tallest player I've seen in person. #NIT #Illini pic.twitter.com/42CizAMV5c — Scott Richey (@srrichey) March 22, 2017

Surprise! You're going to Florida. That's how this LIVE! Report from CFE Arena in Orlando got its start yesterday morning.

With Illinois reaching the NIT quarterfinals against Central Florida, beat writer Scott Richey (that's me) made the trip to the Sunshine State as the Illini get set to face off against the Knights.

Catch me at the game tomorrow #WeWillWin Can't Wait — Trent (@_Trentfrazier1) March 21, 2017

This will be your one spot — plus my Twitter, follow me ... @srrichey — for updates tonight as Illinois (20-14) tries to extend its postseason run even further. The Illini haven't reached the NIT semifinals since 1980. Part of that is Illinois' regular NCAA tournament appearances since then, but this team could put its own little mark on Illini history.

The fact that's even in the picture is testament to this Illinois team. On March 11, now former coach John Groce — the coach that ultimately brought every player on the roster to Illinois except for Tracy Abrams (I know Malcolm Hill was a Bruce Weber recruit) — was fired. Three days later, the Illini beat Valparaiso.

Then new coach Brad Underwood was hired. Two days after the news broke and just eight hours after Underwood was officially introduced, Illinois tipped off its second round game against Boise State. The result? Another double-digit win.

Now the Illini are in Orlando ready to face UCF (23-11) having been forced to give up home court advantage because of a Broadway show already scheduled for State Farm Center.

Will another bit of adversity turn into another Illinois win? We'll see.

Now, it's time to catch up on what you might have missed this week in the pages of The News-Gazette and here at IlliniHQ.com from another Illinois win and Underwood's official introduction as Illini coach.

Illini earn NIT quarterfinal spot behind late surge

CHAMPAIGN — Made shots and defensive stops.

Illinois wasn't exactly brimming with either through two-thirds of Monday night's second-round NIT matchup against Boise State at State Farm Center.

But with the Broncos threatening the upset —what would have been the end of what's been the definition of a roller-coaster season for Illinois — the Illini responded with made shots and defensive stops late.

Stringing them together through the final 8 minutes meant a 71-56 victory against Boise State in front of 5,713 fans and a spot in Wednesday's NIT semifinal in Orlando against Central Florida.

"These guys are the epitome of (the fight) in the program," interim coach Jamall Walker said about his senior leaders. "I'm just kind of following their lead. If they want to keep advancing, I'm going to keep getting on planes and buses and getting them prepared."

To continue reading, click here.

Special Day for me and my family. So proud to be an #Illini. #WeWillWin pic.twitter.com/exYA9yXIU2 — Brad Underwood (@CoachUnderwood) March 20, 2017

Once you've made your way through that (and anything else you stumble across here at IlliniHQ.com) keep checking back to the LIVE! Report for more from Orlando.