LIVE! NIT: Central Florida

Surprise! You're going to Florida. That's how this LIVE! Report from CFE Arena in Orlando got its start yesterday morning.

With Illinois reaching the NIT quarterfinals against Central Florida, beat writer Scott Richey (that's me) made the trip to the Sunshine State as the Illini get set to face off against the Knights.

Catch me at the game tomorrow #WeWillWin Can't Wait — Trent (@_Trentfrazier1) March 21, 2017

This will be your one spot — plus my Twitter, follow me ... @srrichey — for updates tonight as Illinois (20-14) tries to extend its postseason run even further. The Illini haven't reached the NIT semifinals since 1980. Part of that is Illinois' regular NCAA tournament appearances since then, but this team could put its own little mark on Illini history.

The fact that's even in the picture is testament to this Illinois team. On March 11, now former coach John Groce — the coach that ultimately brought every player on the roster to Illinois except for Tracy Abrams (I know Malcolm Hill was a Bruce Weber recruit) — was fired. Three days later, the Illini beat Valparaiso.

Then new coach Brad Underwood was hired. Two days after the news broke and just eight hours after Underwood was officially introduced, Illinois tipped off its second round game against Boise State. The result? Another double-digit win.

Now the Illini are in Orlando ready to face UCF (23-11) having been forced to give up home court advantage because of a Broadway show already scheduled for State Farm Center.

Will another bit of adversity turn into another Illinois win? We'll see.

Now, it's time to catch up on what you might have missed this week in the pages of The News-Gazette and here at IlliniHQ.com from another Illinois win and Underwood's official introduction as Illini coach.

Illini earn NIT quarterfinal spot behind late surge

CHAMPAIGN — Made shots and defensive stops.

Illinois wasn't exactly brimming with either through two-thirds of Monday night's second-round NIT matchup against Boise State at State Farm Center.

But with the Broncos threatening the upset —what would have been the end of what's been the definition of a roller-coaster season for Illinois — the Illini responded with made shots and defensive stops late.

Stringing them together through the final 8 minutes meant a 71-56 victory against Boise State in front of 5,713 fans and a spot in Wednesday's NIT semifinal in Orlando against Central Florida.

"These guys are the epitome of (the fight) in the program," interim coach Jamall Walker said about his senior leaders. "I'm just kind of following their lead. If they want to keep advancing, I'm going to keep getting on planes and buses and getting them prepared."

To continue reading, click here.

Special Day for me and my family. So proud to be an #Illini. #WeWillWin pic.twitter.com/exYA9yXIU2 — Brad Underwood (@CoachUnderwood) March 20, 2017

Me Kyndell and Coach Underwood at the ILLINI welcoming committee pic.twitter.com/7fV3113at9 — Kenny Battle (@KennyBattle33) March 22, 2017

Once you've made your way through that (and anything else you stumble across here at IlliniHQ.com) keep checking back to the LIVE! Report for more from Orlando.