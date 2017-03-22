Tate: Another bad-stats night appropriate way to end season

Photo by: The News-Gazette Central Florida center Tacko Fall (24) battles with Illinois center Maverick Morgan (22) for a rebound during an NCAA college basketball game of the NIT in Orlando, Fla., Wednesday, March 22, 2017. (Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel via AP) Image Gallery

Most of the 10 Illini basketball losses away from the Farm this season had a quality that new coach Brad Underwood must address.

The team came out as though suffering from stage fright, fell too far behind and couldn't catch up. That's how the season ended Wednesday night in raucous Orlando.

That made it a glorious night for the Knights as a sold-out crowd of 10,011 unleashed its celebrating students onto the court following Central Florida's first-ever defeat of a Big Ten team, 68-58.

Illinois, unable to host Wednesday due to a prior engagement at the State Farm Center, fell to 6-10 away from their home venue in a now-completed 20-15 season.

Central Florida, which rallied to nip Illinois State 63-62 on Monday, will advance to face TCU in the NIT's semifinal round at Madison Square Garden.

Deep threat haunts visitors

Knight guard Matt Williams, carrying 119 treys into the game, hit Illinois with multiple haymakers — three quick triples made it 11-3 — and the hosts continued to pour it on as the frigid Illini may have set a modern record: They had zero two-point field goals in nearly 18 minutes as the opening margin reached 32-15.

Malcolm Hill garnered a putback and a breakaway just before halftime and kept firing throughout. But while he sank 9 of 18 shots and totaled 29 points — sparking the team from a 50-31 deficit to within 57-51, 59-53, 60-54 and 62-56 — the rest of the team went 10 of 44 (22.7 percent) in a dismal offensive showing.

Credit goes to Senegal's 7-foot-6 Tacko Fall and his zoning teammates for forcing the Illini away from the basket. They are, after all, the nation's No. 1 team in defensive field goal percentage, holding opponents to 36 percent.

Discouraged from penetrating, the Illini launched 38 treys (made 12, of which five came in the desperate last 9 1/2 minutes). That's just two fewer than the UI record of 40 attempts vs. North Carolina in the 2005 championship game.

While UCF put four players in double figures, no other Illini joined Hill. And two UI members who contributed to the NIT wins over Valparaiso and Boise State — Kipper Nichols and Mike Thorne Jr. — never left the bench.

Interim coach Jamall Walker raised questions when he stated: "Things happen. This is not all about wins and losses. When people make choices, they come with consequences."

Future intentions

Underwood can now take charge of restructuring the UI team for next season by (1) putting together his staff, (2) wrapping up recruiting, (3) determining whether all five non-seniors plan to return and (4) sizing up possible additions in another wild spring-summer of transfers.

Changes are occurring by the hour. Super-prep Michael Porter Jr. said he'll decommit from Washington. Virginia announced that starter Marial Shayok and sub Jarred Reuter will leave.

Underwood's backcourt star at Oklahoma State, Jawun Evans, will enter the NBA draft. So will Duke's Jayson Tatum, Texas' Jarrett Allen, Wake Forest's John Collins and Louisville's Donovan Mitchell, with several dozen more to come.

That's the nature of today's game: Shoot threes and play for pay.

To join the fun, Illinois needs help. Non-seniors scored just 19 points in Orlando on Wednesday, and the team was outrebounded 43-26. It marked the 11th Illini loss by nine points or more.

Loren Tate writes for The News-Gazette. He can be reached at ltate@news-gazette.com.