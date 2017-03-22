UI MBB grades: C- in NIT defeat
Player of the Game: Illinois' Malcolm Hill
Four UCF players finished in double figures, but the Illini's 6-foot-6 senior guard nearly dragged them to what would have been an improbable comeback. Hill made nine of Illinois' 19 shots and led all scorers with 29 points.
Backcourt: UCF B, Illinois C+
Jalen Coleman-Lands was the Illini's second leading scorer with nine points on three three-pointers, but it was a rough finale for Tracy Abrams, who couldn't get his shots to drop. B.J. Taylor led UCF with 17 points, but also had five turnovers.
Frontcourt: UCF B, Illinois D-
The Knights' biggest advantage beyond the final score was on the boards, pulling down 43 rebounds to Illinois' 26. Maverick Morgan and Leron Black struggled offensively, too, shooting a combined 4 of 17 (24 percent).
Bench: UCF F, Illinois C-
Neither team went very deep on its bench. The Illini played just seven players, with Coleman-Lands' nine points all of Illinois' bench scoring. The Knights managed just five points from their reserves.
Overall: UCF B-, Illinois C-
The Illini's final game played out like many others on the road this season. Early deficit followed by a run in the second half that comes up just short. That was a regular narrative for 2016-17. What will 2017-18 bring?
