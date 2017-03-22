UI MBB grades: C- in NIT defeat

Photo by: The News-Gazette Central Florida forward Nick Banyard screams in celebration as he slam dunks against Illinois during an NCAA college basketball game of the NIT in Orlando, Fla., Wednesday, March 22, 2017. (Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel via AP) Image Gallery

Player of the Game: Illinois' Malcolm Hill

Four UCF players finished in double figures, but the Illini's 6-foot-6 senior guard nearly dragged them to what would have been an improbable comeback. Hill made nine of Illinois' 19 shots and led all scorers with 29 points.

Backcourt: UCF B, Illinois C+

Jalen Coleman-Lands was the Illini's second leading scorer with nine points on three three-pointers, but it was a rough finale for Tracy Abrams, who couldn't get his shots to drop. B.J. Taylor led UCF with 17 points, but also had five turnovers.

Frontcourt: UCF B, Illinois D-

The Knights' biggest advantage beyond the final score was on the boards, pulling down 43 rebounds to Illinois' 26. Maverick Morgan and Leron Black struggled offensively, too, shooting a combined 4 of 17 (24 percent).

Bench: UCF F, Illinois C-

Neither team went very deep on its bench. The Illini played just seven players, with Coleman-Lands' nine points all of Illinois' bench scoring. The Knights managed just five points from their reserves.

Overall: UCF B-, Illinois C-

The Illini's final game played out like many others on the road this season. Early deficit followed by a run in the second half that comes up just short. That was a regular narrative for 2016-17. What will 2017-18 bring?